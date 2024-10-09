Writer’s Profile Misty Fujii is a Canadian who moved to Osaka, Japan, in 2019 and married her Japanese sweetheart. In 2022, they had a baby and moved to Fukui for the clean country air. She is a DJ who teaches English part-time and writes to share Japan with the world. She gets excited about collecting vintage vinyl records, food from all countries, travelling, and renovating her traditional Japanese house.

Close your eyes and picture Kyoto. Temples, shrines, traditional houses, and geisha are often some of the first images that come to mind. And when you dream about being in the heart of it all, surrounded by untouched tea houses and geisha gracefully hurrying to a ceremony, Gion is the timeless center of all the action.

Looking for a luxurious stay in the heart of this historic neighborhood? Read on for our list of the 10 best hotels in Gion!

1. Rinn Gion Kenninji

At Rinn Gion Kenninji, you can experience the charm of a traditional machiya townhouse in the serene Higashiyama Ward. This 3-star hotel offers spacious, modern rooms that blend conventional Japanese elements like bamboo and shoji paper with contemporary comforts. With private bathrooms, including some with laundry machines, you’ll have everything you need for a relaxing stay. The newly renovated Kyo-machiya features a tranquil garden and the soothing scent of hinoki wood, which is known for its relaxation properties. Whether you’re seeking a family getaway or a solo retreat, Rinn Gion Kenninji offers a unique and unforgettable experience in the heart of Kyoto.

2. Kyoto Inn Gion The Second

Kyoto Inn Gion The Second offers a welcoming escape for travelers after a day of exploring. With just 28 rooms, you can make the most of a boutique hotel-style experience. After a day of exploring the city’s iconic landmarks like Rokuya-on Garden and Rokuharamitsu-ji Buddhist Temple, unwind in your modern and comfortable room. Enjoy the convenience of Wi-Fi throughout the property, and easily hop on a nearby bus to explore Kyoto’s beautiful neighborhoods. Start your mornings with a delicious continental breakfast, and end your days with a refreshing drink at the on-site lounge bar. Whether you seek a peaceful retreat or a convenient base for your adventures, Kyoto Inn Gion The Second is the perfect choice for your Kyoto getaway.

3. Laon Inn Gion Nawate

Facebook with permission

Just a stone’s throw from Gion Corner and Gion-Shijo Station, Laon Inn Gion Nawate offers comfortable accommodations for guests who want to immerse themselves in Kyoto’s rich culture. This charming hotel is an easy choice since it provides easy access to Kyoto’s most iconic landmarks. With its soundproof rooms, comfortable amenities, and friendly staff, Laon Inn Gion Nawate is the perfect base for exploring the city’s vibrant neighborhoods and historical sites. Whether you’re strolling through the serene Gion district savoring traditional cuisine at nearby restaurants, you can be happy you’re so close to it all.

4. GRANBELL HOTEL KYOTO

Facebook with permission

This is a stunning hotel that’s been featured in Michelin’s guide. Like its sisters in Tokyo, the Granbell Hotel Kyoto is sleek and stylish, with lovely Japanese touches. The rooms are on the small side, which is typical for mid-range Japanese hotels. There’s a nice restaurant and bar, and you can relax in the onsen-style bath after a day of sightseeing. The hotel is stunning and looks like something out of a Japanese meets steampunk style dream with decor heavy on brass, vintage, and Japanese elements like a hanging kimono. The hotel offers an authentic Japanese experience with an elegant public bath overlooking a serene Japanese garden.

5. The Celestine Hotel Gion

J o, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons

Imagine stepping into a sanctuary amidst the bustling heart of Kyoto. The Celestine Hotel Gion is a high-end hotel that offers a harmonious blend of modern luxury and traditional Japanese hospitality. With its prime location near the Kamo River and historic sites, this Michelin-acclaimed hotel invites you to immerse yourself in the city’s rich culture while having a comfortable place to relax at the end of the day. The soaring lobby, adorned with stone and glass, sets a stylish tone, while the guest rooms, featuring tatami mats and comfortable beds, provide a tranquil retreat. You can unwind in the spacious public bath, a serene oasis to relieve the day’s stresses. And make sure to indulge in outstanding cuisine at the on-site restaurant, a historic tea house serving delectable Japanese dishes. You’ll be captivated by the hotel’s thoughtful design and personalized service from the moment you arrive.

6. Sowaka

Sowaka is a restored luxury ryokan that invites you into its world of tranquility and tradition. Set the mood with handmade cedar speakers that fill the air with soothing sounds, while plush cashmere mattresses invite you to relax. The bathroom is a spa-like dream, featuring a separate walk-in rain shower and luxurious bath amenities made with Japanese camelia oil. After a day of exploring Kyoto’s iconic landmarks, unwind in the intimate bar and savor a curated selection of the finest Japanese whiskey, sake, and shochu. And if you want to avoid the crowds, private tours take you to the best spots, like behind the scenes at Kiyomizu-Dera Temple, exploring areas closed to most tourists. It’s the perfect place to experience the real Kyoto while staying in the middle of it all!

7. Hyatt Regency Kyoto

Matt@CKG, CC BY-NC-SA 2.0 via Flickr

Nestled amidst a serene bamboo grove in Kyoto’s Higashiyama Shichijo district, the Hyatt Regency Kyoto is a haven of relaxation and refined luxury. Its elegant rooms, bathed in soft natural light, offer modern comforts like a 32-inch plasma TV and a minibar while maintaining a traditional Japanese aesthetic. Indulge in rejuvenating treatments at Riraku Spa, or explore the city’s rich history on a guided tour curated by the hotel’s expert concierges. Or why not do both? With its convenient location near Shichijo Station and iconic landmarks like the Kyoto National Museum and Sanjusangen-do Temple, the Hyatt Regency Kyoto is the perfect base for discovering the captivating city of Kyoto.

8. Miru Kyoto Gion

Miru Kyoto Gion is a beautiful hotel set in an old house in the middle of Gion. From the lavish premium room to the cozy tatami room, the hotel’s seven unique accommodations are designed to provide a serene retreat. Imagine sinking into a deep soaking tub after exploring the nearby temples and shrines or enjoying freshly brewed coffee on your private balcony. With its convenient location close to Gion-Shijo Station and top attractions like Kiyomizu-Dera Temple, Miru Kyoto Gion is the perfect base for your Kyoto adventure. The hotel’s near-perfect reviews speak to its exceptional amenities, impeccable service, and the true Japanese experience it offers guests.

9. The Gate Hotel Kyoto Takasegawa by Hulic

J o, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons

Feel like a celebrity at The Gate Hotel Kyoto Takasegawa by Hulic. This luxury abode offers modern comfort and traditional charm, perfect for those seeking a real Kyoto experience. Spacious rooms, each equipped with a wardrobe, flat-screen TV, private bathroom, and refrigerator, provide a cozy retreat after exploring the city’s vibrant culture. Start your day with a delicious set menu breakfast before embarking on adventures like visiting the Samurai Kembu Kyoto, immersing yourself in the world of manga at the Kyoto International Manga Museum, or checking out temples like Kiyomizu-Dera. Unwind on the hotel’s terrace or indulge in onsite yoga sessions and traditional performances to immerse yourself in Japanese culture without even leaving the hotel. With concierge services, currency exchange, and a 24-hour front desk, every detail is thoughtfully curated to ensure a seamless stay.

10. Stay SAKURA Kyoto Gion North

Stay SAKURA Kyoto Gion North is a family-friendly apartment-style hotel. This place has everything you need to feel right at home. Imagine stepping into your own private apartment, complete with a fully equipped kitchen, a comfy seating area, and a flat-screen TV. It’s the perfect place to unwind after exploring the city’s vibrant temples and bustling markets. One of the best things about this hotel is its location. You’re just a short walk from Samurai Kembu Kyoto and Heian Shrine, two of the city’s most iconic landmarks. Plenty of shops, restaurants, and cafes are nearby, so you’ll always have things to do. Whether you’re looking for a romantic getaway or a family-friendly vacation, Stay SAKURA Kyoto Gion North is the perfect place to call home during your stay in Kyoto.

