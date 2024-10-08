Writer’s Profile Misty Fujii is a Canadian who moved to Osaka, Japan, in 2019 and married her Japanese sweetheart. In 2022, they had a baby and moved to Fukui for the clean country air. She is a DJ who teaches English part-time and writes to share Japan with the world. She gets excited about collecting vintage vinyl records, food from all countries, travelling, and renovating her traditional Japanese house.

Looking for the best cafes in Tokyo for remote work? With an increase in the number of people working from home and thanks to Japan’s new digital nomad visa, more people are working remotely than ever. And sometimes, you may want to find a place that’s slightly more inspiring than your home or hotel. When you want the convenience of never-ending coffee, finding a cafe with free wifi and outlets in Tokyo isn’t hard. After all, many of Tokyo’s coffee shops offer a unique blend of comfort, convenience, and aesthetic appeal. So, where are the best ones?

Whether you’re a digital nomad or simply need a change of scenery, read on for the best cafes in Tokyo for remote work!

1. Komeda Coffee (various locations)

TFurban, CC BY-NC-ND 2.0 via Flickr

Komeda Coffee is a beloved Japanese chain, born in Nagoya, that has taken the nation by storm with its cozy atmosphere and delicious brews. With shops across the country, it’s known for its old-school kissaten (vintage cafe) vibes with a modern twist. There are probably more Komeda Coffee shops than Starbucks, so believe us when we say there’s a Komeda near you, guaranteed. But for a truly unforgettable experience, head to the Ginza Shochiku Square branch. This sleek, contemporary outpost is perfect for marathon work sessions, with its early-morning opening and late-night closing. And here’s the coolest part: It’s the first Komeda to offer plant-based drinks and desserts and even serves alcohol! So once your workday is done, kick back, relax, and celebrate with a drink at this unique and stylish cafe, a critical Japanese institution.

Website: Komeda Coffee

2. Streamer Coffee Company (various locations)

Richard, enjoy my life!, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Flickr

My go-to spot for caffeine and cool vibes is Streamer. Brewed by the legendary Hiroshi Sawada, the coffee here is top-notch. With its minimalist design and comfortable seating, Streamer feels like a Melbourne cafe transported to Tokyo, giving it a little extra hip-ness. If you’re a remote worker or just need a caffeine boost, this place has you covered with lightning-fast Wi-Fi and drinks to keep you powered up. Their signature iced revolver latte, a six-shot ristretto masterpiece, is a must-try for anyone brave enough. Or, for a matcha and espresso-powered pick-me-up, the military latte is the way to go (it’s what I always order!). And thanks to the stunning latte art and chill atmosphere, Streamer is a content creator’s dream.

Website: Streamer Coffee Company

3. tag cafe (Shimokitazawa)

Facebook with permission

If you’re looking for a retro cafe in a cool part of town, tag cafe is an easy choice. tag cafe is a cozy kissaten tucked away in the charming backstreets of Shimokitazawa. Just a short stroll from the station, this all-day dining haven offers a delicious menu of lunch and dinner sets, homemade cakes, and expertly brewed single-origin coffees. Need a quiet space to work? Tag cafe has you covered with Wi-Fi and outlets, making it the perfect spot for solo lunches, meetings, or remote work. And when the clock strikes eight, you can unwind with a delicious cocktail or a selection of appetizers and drinks that will keep you coming back for more.

Instagram: tag cafe

4. Kissaten Renoir (Ginza)

Kissaten Renoir is the pinnacle of luxury; well, it was the pinnacle of luxury when it opened in the 60s. Now, it’s a beautifully vintage throwback to an earlier time, and while this cafe may not be for everybody, it’s the perfect office away from home for the right set. Basically, if you like the idea of working while working in a charming, old-world atmosphere – this is your spot. I could imagine some fascinating novels being penned here. The coffee is good, the cafe’s seats are comfortable, and the WiFi is fast, which makes a perfect combination for a morning or afternoon of work.

Website: Kissaten Renoir

5. Sarutahiko The Bridge (Harajuku)

Real Estate Japan, CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons

Sarutahiko, perched atop Harajuku Station’s sleek new building, is a perfect spot for anyone seeking a blend of modern and traditional Tokyo. This spacious cafe boasts cozy couches, communal tables, and counter seating, offering a prime view of the city’s trendy fashion district. While the interior is predominantly sleek and contemporary, traditional Japanese touches like wooden shoji panels and a bonsai tree add a distinct charm. The centerpiece, a massive wooden table, doubles as a stunning visual and practical workspace with built-in outlets. If you’re looking to get some work done or simply soak up the atmosphere of Harajuku, Sarutahiko is a great place to be.

Website: Sarutahiko

6. Connel Coffee (Akasaka)

Jalan2keJepang creative commons

Connel Coffee is a minimalist coffee shop and serene oasis amidst Tokyo’s busy Akasaka ward. Designed by the legendary architect Kenzo Tange in the 1970s, the space is a masterpiece of modern design. The cafe’s floor-to-ceiling windows frame a lush green forest on one side and a serene stone garden on the other. The warm cherry wood accents and simple furnishings create a zen atmosphere for work and relaxation. Free Wi-Fi and power outlets make it the ideal spot to plug in and get inspired, and if you’re looking for a truly breathtaking view, head up to the second floor for panoramic vistas of the Akasaka Palace grounds.

Website: Connel Coffee

7. Caffice (Shinjuku)

Caffice is just minutes from Shinjuku station and is a cafe that’s every bit as productive as it is pleasant. This massive cafe is a match made in remote work heaven because it’s divided into three distinct zones: a cafe, a lounge, and a dedicated work area. With lightning-fast Wi-Fi, LAN connections, and a menu packed with delicious food and drinks (including a tempting two-hour all-you-can-drink wine special), Caffice offers the perfect blend of comfort and efficiency. Just remember to play by the rules, buy a drink, and limit your stay to two hours – and you’ll be well on your way to productivity.

Website: Caffice

8. Awajizaka Coffee (Ochanomizu)

Head beneath the towering tracks of JR East, where Awajizaka Coffee exudes a charming, rustic vibe. While their coffee might not be the best cup you’ll ever have, Awajizaka more than makes up for it with its massive, delicious sandwiches and desserts. And with super-fast WiFi and plenty of outlets, it’s the perfect spot for remote workers to refuel, recharge, and even take a few calls. If you need some extra inspiration, grab a table on the terrace to soak in the view of retro trains winding through the tracks above you and the tranquil Kanda River below.

Website: Awajizaka Coffee

9. Verve Coffee Roasters (Roppongi)

Syced, CC0 1.0 via Wikimedia Commons

Craving a taste of California sunshine in the heart of Tokyo? Look no further than Verve Coffee Roasters. This laid-back, craft coffee haven brings a touch of West Coast charm to the bustling Japanese capital. The Roppongi location is particularly appealing for remote workers. The space feels airy and inviting with its open-plan layout, high ceilings, and natural wood accents. And you can’t miss the stunning view of Tokyo Tower, a constant reminder of the city’s vibrant energy and a mighty inspiring muse. But it’s not just the ambiance that makes Verve a top choice. Their baristas are true coffee connoisseurs, expertly crafting each cup using Japan’s beloved hand-poured method. The reliable Wi-Fi, chill playlist, and overall relaxed vibe create the perfect environment for getting work done.

Website: Verve Coffee Roasters Roppongi

10. Anjin (Shibuya)

Anjin, meaning “pilot” in Japanese, is perched atop Tsutaya Daikanyama, Japan’s literary wonderland. While most visitors are drawn to the sprawling shelves below, Anjin offers a luxe escape above. This cozy lounge on the second floor invites you to unwind with a cup of coffee, browse through vintage magazines, or simply soak up the peaceful atmosphere. Think less retail store and more classic library, where plush leather chairs, Wi-Fi, and ample outlets invite you to work or simply relax.

Website: Anjin

No matter where you work, you’ll be in for a productive time at any of the cafes mentioned above. Where are you headed first?

