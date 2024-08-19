Staycation in Tokyo: Where to Stay and What to Do

Writer’s Profile Misty Fujii is a Canadian who moved to Osaka, Japan, in 2019 and married her Japanese sweetheart. In 2022, they had a baby and moved to Fukui for the clean country air. She is a DJ who teaches English part-time and writes to share Japan with the world. She gets excited about collecting vintage vinyl records, food from all countries, travelling, and renovating her traditional Japanese house.

Looking for a luxury vacation without the hassle of long-distance travel or the strain on your budget? Tokyo’s got you covered! Whether you’re a local or a jet setter touching down and yearning for a yen-friendly adventure, there are plenty of ways to take a dream staycation or even a daycation right here. We’ll uncover some places to stay and things to do whether you’re looking for something relaxing, romantic, or adventurous. So, let’s plan the ultimate daycation or staycation in Tokyo. Here we go!

Hotels

Order room service for breakfast in bed? It’s your staycation!

1. Prince Park Tower

Imagine waking up to a breathtaking Tokyo sunrise – not from your shoebox apartment, but from a luxurious cloud overlooking Shiba Park! The Prince Park Tower, a beacon of exclusivity, is famous for its striking view of Tokyo Tower. This luxurious skyscraper isn’t just about fancy digs (although the spacious, beautifully designed rooms are pretty darn tempting for a bit of R&R). Thanks to their incredible onsen, swimming pool, and fitness center, you can have the ultimate holiday without leaving the hotel. And your taste buds will thank you with a world-class culinary journey at one of their many restaurants, offering everything from melt-in-your-mouth sushi to decadent French fare. But the real star is the view – picture yourself sipping an evening cocktail on the 33rd-floor bar lounge, mesmerized by the Tokyo Tower and the endless cityscape twinkling beneath you.

2. Bellustar Tokyo, a Pan Pacific Hotel in Kabukicho Tower

Are you craving a staycation that’s equal parts luxury and excitement? Bellustar Tokyo, perched within the heart of Kabukicho Tower, is your one-stop shop for luxury and excitement. Imagine unwinding in your room with a panoramic view of Tokyo sprawling beneath you, then strolling down to a vibrant food hall buzzing with Shinjuku’s vibes. Need a post-sightseeing recharge? The hotel’s spa offers tranquility and promising treatments inspired by Japan’s natural beauty. Bellustar Tokyo lets you switch between pampering yourself and diving into the electric energy of the tower’s game arcades, live music venues, and cinemas – all without ever leaving the building!

3. Andaz

Ditch the tourist crowds and soak up celebrity-worthy panoramas from your plush robe! Perched in the heart of Tokyo’s Minato City, the Andaz isn’t just a staycation; it’s a sky-high escape. Wake up above the clouds with Tokyo sprawling out beneath you, thanks to your room’s floor-to-ceiling windows. You’ll have incredible views from every angle, from the guest rooms to the sparkling indoor pool to the crown jewel – the 52nd-floor rooftop bar, the highest in Tokyo! Andaz Tokyo pampers you from head to toe, with a pastry shop to satisfy your sweet tooth, a spa for ultimate relaxation, and a fitness center to energize you. When you want to relax and say “cheers” to the good life, Andaz has you covered.

4. Asakusa View Hotel

Asakusa View Hotel is a sky-high, art-deco-styled staycation getaway for savvy travelers. Unwind in a room that blends modern comfort with classic charm, all while floor-to-ceiling windows frame a jaw-dropping Tokyo Skytree view. If you’re a global foodie, Asakusa View Hotel serves up the world on a plate. From French fancy at Makie on the 27th floor to authentic Chinese at Karakurenai, your taste buds will be doing a happy dance. There’s even a buffet with a side of stunning cityscape at the 26th-floor Musashi restaurant. But perhaps the best part is that when you want to play tourist at home, the hotel’s free shuttle whisks you 15 minutes from the hotel to the iconic Tokyo Skytree, putting you at the gateway to Tokyo’s magic.

5. Hilton Tokyo Odaiba

When you want a break from Tokyo’s vibrant energy but still want stunning cityscapes? Look no further than Odaiba, an island playground just off the coast! Escape the daily grind and spend the night at the Hilton Tokyo Odaiba. Here, your balcony becomes your personal window to a dazzling spectacle: Tokyo Bay unfolds beneath you, and the iconic Rainbow Bridge is a colorful ribbon against the city skyline. In summer, watch for traditional yakatabune houseboats, their lanterns casting a warm glow on the water. Make sure you head to the 2nd-floor restaurant for a meal with a million-dollar view where the Rainbow Bridge twinkles outside your window, and in warmer months, you can savor your food on the open-air terrace, soaking up the breathtaking panorama of Tokyo Bay.

Activities

1. Theme Parks

Tokyo offers a choose-your-own-adventure for theme park fanatics! Let’s face it, you could build a whole staycation around Tokyo’s epic parks alone. Tokyo Disneyland and DisneySea whisk you away to a world of magic and adventure, Japan-style. Think of soaring through the sky with Peter Pan in Neverland or battling sea monsters in the Lost River Delta at DisneySea. Tokyo Joypolis is an indoor wonderland bursting with VR experiences and a mind-bending roller coaster that’ll have you screaming with glee (or maybe a little terror!).

Feeling nostalgic? Take a trip back in time to Tokyo Dome City. This classic amusement park boasts a giant Ferris wheel offering breathtaking city views, a (not so) spooky haunted house, and thrilling rides guaranteed to get your heart pumping. Finally, kawaii lovers will find Sanrio Puroland is the purrfect escape. Get ready to play with Hello Kitty and all her adorable friends, take pictures in Instagrammable settings, and experience the ultimate dose of cuteness overload. But that’s not all, there’s Legoland, Arakawa Amusement Park, Yomiuriland and more in Tokyo meaning you’ll have plenty to do!

2. Sauna/onsen/spa/sento

Feeling the city stress bubble up? Tokyo’s got your back (and your sore muscles) with a staycation (or daycation!) plan for any budget or time constraint. Imagine soaking in natural hot springs at a beautiful onsen or sweating out your worries in a traditional sauna. Fancy facials and pampering massages await at luxurious spas, while classic sentos offer a social soak and a (budget-friendly!) taste of Japanese culture. So take a deep breath, indulge in relaxation heaven, and emerge feeling like a brand new you – ready to conquer Tokyo (or your couch) all over again!

3. E-bikes

Tokyo’s calling, but your legs are begging for a break? Forget sweaty subway battles and say konnichiwa to an E-bike adventure! Effortlessly cruise past ancient temples and towering skyscrapers, the wind whipping through your hair and a giant grin plastered on your face. That’s the magic of a good old bike ride! Whether you’re a cycling champ or a casual cruiser, E-bikes turn sightseeing into a breeze. Rent your own for free-wheeling fun, or join a guided tour and let someone else be your map on a three-hour adventure zipping through Tokyo Station, Sensoji Temple in Asakusa, grabbing a bite in Ningyocho, and finishing near the legendary Tsukiji Fish Market. And you’ll have a knowledgeable guide spilling juicy Tokyo secrets along the way, giving you a staycation or daycation you’ll never forget.

4. Boat Cruise

Nothing screams vacation like being on a boat! Set sail on Tokyo Bay, gliding past the iconic Rainbow Bridge, the city skyline shimmering in the distance. Spot traditional yakatabune houseboats slowly cruising by, their lanterns casting a warm glow on the water. Choose your adventure: a romantic sunset cruise with drinks and breathtaking cityscapes, a historical sightseeing tour narrated by a local expert, or even a thrilling speedboat ride. Rediscover Tokyo from a whole new point of view when you’re on a boat with an optional cocktail in hand.

5. Cooking Workshop

If your staycation needs a little spice (literally), Tokyo’s best cooking workshops are here to turn your kitchen into a culinary adventure! Imagine yourself as a mini-Iron Chef, whipping up delicious ramen, mastering the art of sushi rolling, or diving into the world of delicate tempura. These workshops aren’t just about learning fancy techniques; they’re about unlocking a world of flavor and fun. Plus, who doesn’t love feasting on your creations afterward? Ditch the takeout menus and grab your chopsticks, all in the comfort of your staycation!

