What is Iekei Ramen? All About Homestyle Ramen

Writer’s profile Mao Goto is a Japanese freelancer who was born in Hayama, Kanagawa prefecture, and raised in Tokyo. Since 2016 she lives in the Taito Ward, home to a lot of Japanese culture hotspots such as Asakusa, Akihabara, and Ueno. She has been interested in the field of English education in Japan and got her Master’s degree in March 2020. A lover of photography, travel, sweets, and cross-stitch. Contact her via Facebook.

This post may contain some affiliate links. When you click through and make a purchase we may receive some commission, at no extra cost to you.

Japan’s ramen culture is attracting attention from around the world for its diversity and deep history. One of the most interesting styles of ramen is called “Iekei ramen (家系ラーメン).” Iekei ramen is a home-style ramen that originated mainly in Yokohama and is characterized by its thick pork bone broth and soy sauce-based sauce. As the name suggests, it originated in small family-run ramen stores, and each region has its own unique flavor and style. Iekei ramen is made with great care, using traditional techniques and carefully selected ingredients. In this article, we will take a closer look at the fascinating aspects of Iekei ramen. This article will introduce key points of Iekei Ramen and the depth of Japan’s ramen culture by touching on the appeal of Iekei ramen.

1. What is Iekei Ramen?

Mainly being characterized by a thick, perfectly balanced pork-bone and soy-sauce based soup and short, thick noodles, this deeply flavorful soup attracts many people, especially ramen enthusiasts. The thicker, shorter noodles are a perfect match for the soup; the intertwining of the noodles and soup makes each bite more satisfying. In recent years, Iekei Ramen has rapidly made its way into convenience stores and supermarkets. Increasingly, instant ramen, microwavable ramen, and various types of Iekei Ramen are becoming readily available. This has further increased the popularity of Iekei ramen and Iekei ramen is loved by many people because it is an easy way to enjoy the authentic taste of ramen even during busy lifestyles.

2. History of Homestyle Ramen

The history of Iekei Ramen began with the Tonkotsu Shoyu Ramen served by Yoshimura-ya, which opened in Yokohama, Kanagawa Prefecture, in 1974. This ramen was what made the rich broth of pork bone and soy sauce and its unique flavor so popular. Although Iekei Ramen originated in Yokohama, its fame and popularity have expanded nationwide as “disciples” and “grand-disciples” of Yoshimura-ya have opened ramen stores in various locations. Numerous Iekei ramen restaurants exist in the Kanto region and elsewhere, ranging from those directly descended from Yoshimura-ya to those that imitate it. Iekei ramen has evolved since then, with each restaurant pursuing its own unique flavor. As a result, a wide variety of variations were created, and Iekei ramen became one of the most beloved types of ramen throughout Japan.

Detailed information on Iekei ramen: click here (Written in Japanese)

3. What Makes homestyle Unique

This soup has such a deep flavor that once you drink it, you will become addicted to it. The richness of the pork bones and the aroma of the soy sauce intertwine perfectly, attracting ramen lovers. The noodles are usually medium to thick in thickness, as opposed to longer, thinner noodles in most types of ramen, and complement the also quite thick soup. The flavor of the soup can be enjoyed to the fullest, along with the texture of the noodles. However, the greatest appeal of Iekei Ramen is the ability to adjust the thickness of the soup, the hardness of the noodles, and the amount of oil to your liking when ordering. This allows for plenty of variations on a single menu item. It is an in-depth experience where the world of ramen becomes your own personal taste experience. A recommended topping is nori (seaweed). The flavorful seaweed flavor from the laver goes perfectly with the pork-bone soy sauce-based soup. Other standard toppings such as chashu pork (grilled pork) and seasoned eggs are also recommended, but nori is an essential part of truly savoring Iekei Ramen. Typically the stores serve rice and offer a special kind of Japanese pickle, with which you can enjoy the soup. Try taking the seaweed, dipping it in the soup, and then grabbing some rice and pickles with it between your chopsticks. The combination of flavors is incredible! Iekei ramen is loved by Japanese ramen fans for its rich flavor and freedom of customization.

4. Places to Enjoy Homestyle Ramen

Here are some of the best Iekei Ramen restaurants in Japan. Each restaurant has its own unique characteristics, so it is definitely worth a visit!

Yoshimura-ya

Yoshimura-ya is a 6-minute walk from Yokohama Station. It is the origin of the “Iekei” style of ramen, which has become indispensable and popular when talking about ramen in Japan. Since this restaurant is the originator of Iekei Ramen, you can feel its history here. The tonkotsu soy sauce ramen served at the original Iekei ramen restaurant is an exquisite ramen soup made with a perfect blend of pork bones and soy sauce. The deep flavor of those spreads in your mouth with every bite. The rich flavor of Yoshimura-ya’s ramen continues to attract many people. An average of 1,500 customers a day line up to visit the restaurant when it opens. Its popularity never ceases. It is such an exquisite Iekei ramen that you will want to wait in long lines to try it.

Official Website: Yoshimura-ya (Only in Japanese)

Suzuki-ya

This is one of the most popular Iekei ramen restaurants, Suzuki-ya. Long lines are said to be the norm, but it is well worth the wait. The noodles are chunky, medium-thick, and go well with the soup, which has little pork bone odor and a mellow, angular texture with a strong soy sauce taste. One bite and you will find the perfect balance between the two. There are also plenty of parking lots with more than 10 spaces available, making it easy to drive there even from somewhat distant places. That is why many customers come from far away. The famous Iekei ramen restaurant “Suzukiya” is popular not only for its flavor, but also for its accessibility.

Tsuruichi-ya

Tsuruichi-ya is a family-style ramen restaurant that is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week during even the year-end and New Year’s holidays. This restaurant is favored by many fans as a reliable source of food whenever they feel like eating. Tsuruichi-ya is characterized by its rich, creamy soup made from carefully cooked domestic pork bones and medium-thick noodles with a sticky texture. Its soup is three times richer than regular pork bone broth due to a secret cooking method. Its rich yet light soup continues to attract ramen lovers. Tsuruichi-ya is a popular ramen restaurant for its unique flavor and 24-hour service. You can always count on them when you want to eat delicious Iekei ramen.

Official Website: Tsuruichi-ya (Only in Japanese)

Experience a part of Japan’s food culture by tasting the rich flavor of lekei Ramen and the warmth of a family-run business. We encourage you to actually taste Iekei ramen when you visit Japan; it’s doubtfully similar to anything you’ve been able to try in other countries! By sharing the same preferred tastes as locals and enjoying what they like, you will gain a deeper understanding of Japanese culture.

Japan Wonder Travel Food Tours

Japan Wonder Travel is a travel agency that offers guided tours throughout Japan.

From private walking tours to delicious Food and Drink tours, we can help organize the best tours just for you! If you want to explore Japan and learn more about the history and backstories of each area you are traveling in, our knowledgeable and friendly guides will happily take you to the best spots!

In addition, we can provide you with any assistance you may need for your upcoming trip to Japan, so please feel free to contact us if you have any questions or need some help!

▶Tokyo Tsukiji Fish Market Food and Drink Tour

Explore the most lively and popular fish market in Tokyo where you will have the chance to try some of the local’s favorite street foods and sake along with your friendly English speaking guide!

▶Shinjuku Bar Hopping Tour: Experience Tokyo’s Nightlife in Izakaya

Check out the best spots in Shinjuku while bar hopping through the lively and vibrant area. Try some delicious local food and drink as you explore the narrow yet photogenic alleys that the town has to offer. Experience Japanese izakaya culture and drink in Shinjuku like the locals!

▶Explore Nishiki Market: Food & Culture Walk

If you’re looking to learn more about the culture and the local cuisine of Kyoto, this is the perfect tour for you! Take part in this Kyoto food and drink tour and explore the 400-year-old market and the surrounding areas.





Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok for more travel inspiration. Or tag us to get featured!

Happy traveling!

Subscribe to our newsletter!