Complete Guide for a Michelin-Starred Ramen Restaurants in Tokyo

Have you heard of Michelin star Ramen before?

There are 3 ramen restaurants which got Michelin stars in Tokyo.

Most of the Michelin star restaurants are very expensive but you can eat Michelin star ramen for around 1,000 yen!

In this article, we would like to introduce you these 3 Michelin star ramen restaurants in Tokyo to make your food experience in Japan deeper.

MAP of 3 Michelin-starred Ramen restaurants

1. Tsuta (蔦)

This is the first ramen restaurant who got Michelin star in the world.

It used to be an hour wait to get in the restaurant but after they got a Michelin star, the waiting time became 3-4 hours! But don’t worry, we will tell you about the tips to go there and what to order.

Tsuta is located in Sugamo, the northern part of Tokyo. 2 minutes away from JR/Toei Mita line Sugamo station so it is not in the popular touristic area but easy to access from the central part of Tokyo.

First, get the ticket to get in the restaurant. They start giving away the numbered tickets in the early morning around 7am or 8am. On the weekend, sometimes they finish distributing tickets at 9am. As for the dinner time, sometimes we don’t need to get numbered ticket but it could be changed depends on the date, so please check the information from here.

Go inside and get the ticket from the staff. You will have to pay 1,000 yen per person as a deposit and they will give you the ticket divided by time. They have 5 time slots in lunch time and 3 slots in dinner time.

This is numbered ticket for 12:00 (LIGHT BLUE).

You will come back there during 12:00pm-12:30pm with the ticket but you might have to wait in line for a bit still.

After wait in line for a bit, finally we can get in the restaurant and eat Michelin star ramen!

Our recommendation is Ajitama Shoyu soba (Soy sauce flavored noodles with a flavored egg)

What makes it unique here is to use powder and oil of a truffle.As you can tell from the ingredients they use, it is not just a ramen but a sophisticated cuisine.

Shio soba(salt flavored noodles) is also recommended.

And if you visit Tsuta, don’t miss their side dishes too!



Here is Niku Meshi (rice with roasted pork fillet).

Roasted pork with garlic is perfect combination!

Here is TKG (Rice with raw egg and truffle powder).

TKG is popular soul food in japan but usually not with truffle.This is also tasty.

Address: 1-14-1 Sugamo Toshima Tokyo (Google map)

Operating hours: Thursday-Monday 11:00-15:00 17:00-20:00 / Tuesday 11:00-15:00

Holiday: Wednesday

2. Nakiryu(鳴龍)

This is the 2nd Michelin star ramen restaurant.

There is not numbered tickets like Tsuta, so you might have to wait for a long time. Be patient and be prepared for it!

It is located between JR Otsuka station and Tokyo metro Marunouchi line station.

Actually it is next to Sugamo station where Tsuta is located. Looks like Michelin star ramen restaurants tend to be gathered in the north part of Tokyo!

You can find the spot easily because there is always a long line for the restaurant.

When our staff visited there around 11:25 on the weekday, there were already 45 people waiting even though it opens at 11:30. He ended up waited for 2 and a half hours so our recommended time to visit would be around 12:30-13:00 which looks like less busy.

Buy tickets at the vending machine. All the button are written in Japanese, but they will give you the menu written in both Japanese and English so it is easy to order.

Pass the tickets to a staff and sit on a chair and be ready to eat.

One bowl per person and you cannot order more so be careful!

You should order dan dan noodle which got Michelin star.

If you like spicy taste, we recommend you to add Sichuan pepper. It is very spicy so be careful not to add too much!

This side menu is also MUST to eat!

Small size rice with roasted pork “小さなチャーシューご飯”(150JPY)!

Address: 2-34-4 Minamiotsuka Toshima Tokyo (Google map)

Operating hours: Wednesday-Sunday 11:30-15:00 18:00-21:00 / Monday 11:30-15:00

Holiday: Tuesday

3. Konjiki-hototogisu(金色不如帰)

This 3rd Michelin starred restaurant, Konjiki Hototogisu which means a golden little cuckoo has unique and delicious ramen.

It is located near Shinjuku Gyoen station but you can walk there from Shinjuku station as well.There is always a long line, so it would be easy to spot the place.

It closes on Monday so be careful on the visit date to choose!

It opens at 11:30 for lunch time. When our staff got there at 11:10am on Thursday, already 21 people waited on line.





Please make a queue according to this sign!

You can choose noodles from three type.

-Shio Soba (recommended) :Salt flavored noodle

-Shoyu Soba(signature): Soy sauce flavored noodle

-Tsuke Soba: dipped style soy sauce noodle



Shio soba is topped with house made porcini duxelles sauce and white truffle oil. For the soup, they use Hamaguri clam, pork bone and Japanese broth.

There are some small dishes you can enjoy with ramen as well.

Address: 2-4-1 Shinjuku, Shinjuku, Tokyo (Google map)

Operating hours: 11:30-15:00 18:30-22:00

Holiday: Thursday- Friday

Let’s enjoy Ramen in Tokyo

If you have time, it would be a great experience to have a Michelin-starred Ramen in Japan.

Which Michelin ramen place interests you?

Let’s make your ramen experience one step deeper with these Michelin starred ramen!

But if not, you don’t have to worry. There are over 30,000 ramen shops around Japan! There are so many great ramen shops where the local Japanese eat on the daily basis too! If you want to know, here is the recommended ramen place in Tokyo.

Enjoy Ramen in Japan!

