10 Best Vegetarian and Pescetarian Restaurants in Tokyo

Writer’s profile Mao Goto is a Japanese freelancer who was born in Hayama, Kanagawa prefecture, and raised in Tokyo. Since 2016 she lives in the Taito Ward, home to a lot of Japanese culture hotspots such as Asakusa, Akihabara, and Ueno. She has been interested in the field of English education in Japan and got her Master’s degree in March 2020. A lover of photography, travel, sweets, and cross-stitch. Contact her via Facebook.

This post may contain some affiliate links. When you click through and make a purchase we may receive some commission, at no extra cost to you.

Tokyo, Japan’s capital city, is also renowned as a gastronomic capital. From traditional Japanese cuisine to the latest fusion dishes, there are options here to satisfy every taste. However, vegetarian and pescetarian visitors may find the menu choices a bit challenging, as most restaurants in Japan base their dishes around fish and meat. This can create difficulty for those with specific food preferences or requirements to find a place that suits their needs. In this article, we will introduce 10 carefully picked restaurants with menus that are friendly to international visitors that can be enjoyed by vegetarians and pescetarians.

Vegetarian:

1. Nataraj

If you are exploring the vibrant culinary landscape of Japan, make sure to go to Nataraj, the country’s first vegetarian Indian restaurant. With locations in trendy neighborhoods like Harajuku, Shibuya, Ginza, plus a serene spot in the picturesque area of Tateshina, Nataraj offers a delightful escape into the world of authentic Indian flavors. What sets Nataraj apart is its commitment to serving delicious vegetarian curries made primarily from fresh vegetables and legumes, all without a trace of meat. This restaurant also prides itself on being completely natural—there are no artificial additives or preservatives added to their menu items. Nataraj’s menu is a treasure trove of options, featuring over 20 varieties of curry that range from classic Indian favorites to exclusive Nataraj originals.

Official Website: Nataraj

2. Falafel Brothers

Make sure to visit Falafel Brothers, a hidden gem where you can indulge in the flavors of the Middle East right in the heart of Roppongi. Located just 50 meters away from Roppongi Crossing, at the five-way intersection on Imo-araizaka, this spot is a must-visit for anyone seeking a delicious vegetarian experience. Their star of the show is the falafel, a delightful croquette made from ground chickpeas and fava beans, blended with aromatic spices. It is not just a tasty treat; it is also a renowned vegan food choice, making it perfect for health-conscious diners. As you step inside, expect to be enveloped in a warm, authentic atmosphere where you can fully enjoy the full variety of vegetarian dishes.

Official Website: Falafel Brothers

3. T’s Restaurant

Situated just three minutes from Jiyugaoka Station, T’s Restaurant is a cozy vegan haven dedicated to the pursuit of delicious tasting food paired with natural wines. This charming underground spot is a must-visit for anyone seeking innovative plant-based cuisine in Japan. At T’s restaurant, they maintain a strong commitment to using no animal products whatsoever—no meat, seafood, eggs, or dairy. This dedication ensures that everyone can experience the exceptionally crafted flavors they have to offer. The restaurant’s diverse array of dishes caters to various dietary needs, including gluten-free, vegetarian, Halal options, and allergy-sensitive meals. Using their arrangement of plant-based ingredients, the chefs create delightful culinary masterpieces for everyone to enjoy at a shared table. Whether you are a seasoned vegan or simply curious about plant-based dining, T’s promises a memorable experience.

Official Website: T’s Restaurant

4. Vegan Gyoza

Located in Taito City, Tokyo, there is a spot for delicious vegan gyoza crafted with care. These vibrant, handmade dumplings feature plant-based meat alternatives made with non-GMO soybeans paired with locally sourced vegetables, olive oil, and sea salt for a clean and guilt-free treat. With over 10 flavors available, each bite combines a chewy, satisfying texture with the rich taste of soy filling, bringing a new twist to Japan’s beloved dumplings. Not only is it a health-conscious choice, but the colorful selection also makes for a unique and picture-worthy food experience in Tokyo!

Official Website: Vegan Gyoza

5. Great Lakes Tokyo

Nestled just a five minutes away from Takadanobaba Station, Great Lakes Tokyo is a cozy little gem that offers an intimate dining experience with their compact layout. This spot serves up an array of American-style burgers inspired by different regions across the U.S., each crafted with incredible attention to flavor and detail. The plant-based patties are so deliciously juicy and full of texture that it’s hard to believe they’re meat-free. Their hearty burger patties are pan-fried to secure the savory juices, paired with their rich, homemade ketchup, making every bite filled with flavor.

6. Brown Rice Tokyo Omotesando

At Brown Rice, you can enjoy wholesome meals based around vegetables and brown rice, incorporating Japanese traditions. The restaurant’s mission is to preserve the beauty of nature and promote healthy living for future generations. They also place value on organic, sustainable farming methods that promote health and longevity for the environment. If visiting during the evening, make sure to enjoy the seasonal Japanese cuisine alongside their carefully selected range of domestic sake for a flavor-enhancing experience.

Official Website: Brown Rice by Neal’s yard Remedies

7. Edition Koji Shimomura

Edition Koji Shimomura is a renowned two-Michelin-star restaurant in Tokyo. Their primary focus is on bringing out the natural flavors of carefully selected ingredients. The restaurant serves refined French cuisine that is both light and delicate, made with minimal use of cream and butter. The chef, who has spent years mastering the French culinary arts, crafts a vegetarian menu full of creativity and surprises, making each dish a memorable experience.

Official Website: Edition Koji Shimomura (Only in Japanese)

Pescetarian:

8. Tempura Shinjuku Tsunahachi Sohonten

Tempura Shinjuku Tsunahachi Sohonten was established in Shinjuku during 1924. Each tempura is carefully fried one by one. A vegetarian menu is also available, allowing every customer to partake in the experience. Each tempura dish is made with carefully selected ingredients, providing an abundance of flavor and texture.

Official Website: Tempura Shinjuku Tsunahachi Sohonten

9. Uoshin

If you prefer to avoid meat and eggs but still want to enjoy delicious fish dishes, Uoshin is the perfect place for you. This well-established tempura restaurant traces its roots back to a fishmonger founded during the Meiji era. Uoshin offers a variety of options, from tempura rice bowls drizzled with a special sauce to set meals featuring seasonal ingredients. For those looking for a leisurely experience, the course menu is an excellent choice. Their tempura options are made from fresh fish prepared with masterful skill, a key dish beloved by customers for many years.

Official Website: Uoshin (Only in Japanese)

10. Zauo Fishing Restaurant

Zauo is a one-of-a-kind seafood restaurant just an 8-minute walk from JR Shinjuku Station’s South Exit. Inside, you’ll find a giant boat surrounded by water, where guests can enjoy the hands-on fishing experience. Once you catch a fish, the chefs prepare it at once, allowing you to enjoy the seafood at its freshest. The menu features a variety of options, including seafood specialties and set meals, to Hakata-inspired dishes, each crafted with care and precision.

Official Website: Zauo Fishing Restaurant

In this article, we’ve taken you on a journey through Tokyo’s top 10 vegetarian and pescetarian restaurants. Each restaurant is unique in its approach to vegetarian and pescetarian cuisine, offering flavors that are bound to delight, whether you’re a local or just visiting. Tokyo’s dining scene is evolving constantly, allowing for those with specific dining needs to have their preferences met. Exploring these locations will introduce you to new flavors while providing a glimpse into Tokyo’s dedication to innovative, mindful dining. So, why not step out and experience a taste of Tokyo that suits both your palate and your preferences?

Japan Wonder Travel Food Tours

Japan Wonder Travel is a travel agency that offers guided tours throughout Japan.

From private walking tours to delicious Food and Drink tours, we can help organize the best tours just for you! If you want to explore Japan and learn more about the history and backstories of each area you are traveling in, our knowledgeable and friendly guides will happily take you to the best spots!

In addition, we can provide you with any assistance you may need for your upcoming trip to Japan, so please feel free to contact us if you have any questions or need some help!

▶Tokyo Tsukiji Fish Market Food and Drink Tour

Explore the most lively and popular fish market in Tokyo where you will have the chance to try some of the local’s favorite street foods and sake along with your friendly English speaking guide!

▶Shinjuku Bar Hopping Tour: Experience Tokyo’s Nightlife in Izakaya

Check out the best spots in Shinjuku while bar hopping through the lively and vibrant area. Try some delicious local food and drink as you explore the narrow yet photogenic alleys that the town has to offer. Experience Japanese izakaya culture and drink in Shinjuku like the locals!

▶Explore Nishiki Market: Food & Culture Walk

If you’re looking to learn more about the culture and the local cuisine of Kyoto, this is the perfect tour for you! Take part in this Kyoto food and drink tour and explore the 400-year-old market and the surrounding areas.





Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok for more travel inspiration. Or tag us to get featured!

Happy traveling!

Subscribe to our newsletter!