Music lovers, Summer Sonic is almost here! This legendary festival lands in Chiba (near Tokyo) and Osaka every August, bringing global headliners to its stages. This year’s lineup includes Måneskin, Christina Aguilera, One Republic, and Japanese rock royalty, Glay, among many others. But before you dance your way to exhaustion, fuel up for the ultimate party! This guide dives into the best restaurants near Summer Sonic Tokyo 2024 (in Chiba) so you can spend less time worrying about food and more time in front of the stage.

Restaurants That Usually Get Booked Fast

These restaurants are top picks, but as it turns out, we aren’t the only ones who think so. Summer Sonic draws huge crowds (it is a festival, after all!), and the masses have to eat. That means booking a reservation ahead of time for these spots is highly recommended!

1. Kisaku aune Kaihin Makuhari

Hoping for delicious Japanese food and drinks after rocking out at Summer Sonic? Kisaku aune Kaihin Makuhari is just a 1-minute walk from Kaihin Makuhari Station. This popular izakaya offers an all-you-can-drink plan alongside its incredible menu, meaning making a reservation here is a great idea. Choose from Japanese staples like melt-in-your-mouth sashimi and Wagyu beef, or indulge in a luxurious set course. You can even sit in your private room with plush curtains for a VIP vibe. Whether you choose the meat sushi course with its seasonal delights, a shabu shabu feast, or sizzling grilled shrimp skewers, Kisaku aune Kaihin Makuhari guarantees a satisfying and unforgettable experience. The only catch here is that they require a minimum of two people, so grab your fellow festivalgoers and prepare to eat (and drink)!

Website: Kisaku aune Kaihin Makuhari

2. Korean Stall Hansome Kaihin Makuhari Branch

K-Pop fans! Summer Sonic is serving up its biggest lineup ever, featuring must-see acts like IVE, ZeroBaseOne, and BoyNextDoor. Want to keep the K-Pop vibe going after the festival? Look no further than Korean Stall Hansome Kaihin Makuhari Branch! This neon-lit restaurant inside Messe Amuse Mall and directly opposite JR Kaihin Makuhari Station is a K-Pop dream. Dig into delicious Korean staples and unique creations, all at wallet-friendly prices, saving you more money for festival merch. Think sizzling samgyeopsal (grilled pork belly), bubbling lapbokki nabe (spicy rice cakes), and UFO chicken (deep-fried, cheesy goodness), all served in a lively, food stall-inspired atmosphere that will transport you straight to South Korea.

Website: Korean Stall Hansome Kaihin Makuhari Branch

3. Italian Kitchen VANSAN

Ditch the festival food and indulge in a taste of Italy! Italian Kitchen VANSAN, just a 10-minute walk from Summer Sonic Tokyo in Plena Makuhari, offers a delicious escape. Well-known and loved with locations all over Japan, Italian Kitchen VANSAN is all about authentic Italian goodness. Imagine digging into steaming plates of handmade pasta, savoring perfectly chewy pizza, and washing it down with an extensive selection of wine, cocktails, and decadent desserts. Their portions are perfect for sharing, so grab your fellow music lovers and create a pre or post-festival feast to remember.

Website: Italian Kitchen VANSAN

4. HaiDiLao Hot Pot

Haidilao Hot Pot is a wildly popular Sichuan hot pot chain that isn’t just about the food (although the lamb, omasum, and seasoned beef are legendary). Attentive service reigns supreme, with perks like free manicures and surprise performances to keep you entertained. Unwind in a spa-like setting during a break from the festival energy because Haidilao’s tranquil atmosphere is pure bliss. Regarding food, they offer top picks like shrimp meatballs and kung fu noodles alongside over 20 dipping sauces to customize your hot pot journey. Admittedly, it might not be the most budget-friendly hot pot option, but with a full belly and maybe even sparkly new nails, it’s well worth it to be ready to conquer the rest of Summer Sonic!

Website: HaiDiLao Hot Pot

Restaurants That Are Usually Walk-In Friendly

Sometimes, hunger hits and you don’t have time to make a reservation—no problem! Thankfully, there are many restaurants you can head to without planning ahead. Out of those, here are 6 of our favorites.

5. WaCafe

Are you feeling a rumble in your stomach or a dip in your energy levels? Just a 10-15-minute walk from Summer Sonic’s stages awaits a sweet oasis, the WaCafe. This cozy cafe offers the perfect escape for a quick recharge. Take a break into their warm ambiance and indulge in handcrafted Japanese sweets made with love. There are organic matcha treats and delicate confections aplenty. WaCafe’s also got you covered with delicious take-out bentos, ideal for grabbing a bite and dashing back to catch the next set!

Website: WaCafe

6. Midtree Cafe Kaihin Makuhari Station

Looking for something a little familiar? Try a Western restaurant with a Japanese twist. Midtree Cafe, a 2-minute walk from the Kaihin Makuhari Station, offers a delightful fusion menu. You can start your day with fluffy pancakes and steaming cups of coffee or enjoy nostalgic tunes and delectable bar bites in the evening. But their signature Omelette Rice Hamburg, a decadent creation of fluffy omelet rice topped with a juicy hamburger steak and rich demi-glace sauce, is a lunchtime must-try. You can even end your meal on a sweet note with their legendary strawberry parfait!

Website: Midtree Cafe Kaihin Makuhari Station

7. Tadokoro Shoten

You can’t go wrong with a steaming bowl of ramen, which is Japan’s soul food! Tadokoro Shoten is a miso specialty shop that serves some of the finest ramen. The chain is found worldwide and has a location just a stone’s throw from the festival grounds in Chiba. Here, you can choose from Hokkaido’s bold miso, Shinshu’s mellower blend, or Kyushu’s unique sweetness. They have all the standard ramen toppings; you can even try ramen with a fry-infused broth! Their legendary miso is so revered you can also buy it by itself or enjoy it in unexpected treats like candy (yes, you did read that right!).

Website: Tadokoro Shoten

8. SCHMATZ

Swap “kanpai!” with “Prost!” at SCHMATZ, the ultimate hub for beer lovers and carnivores. This German-inspired spot serves up sizzling BBQ alongside their true claim to fame: handcrafted brews. Partnering with a Japanese brewery, SCHMATZ follows the strict German Purity Law, ensuring every sip is bursting with authentic flavor. Their Bavarian beers pair perfectly with hearty dishes like sizzling sausage platters, crispy schnitzel parmigiana, or decadent currywurst piled high with fries. With its warm atmosphere, focus on quality brews, and hearty fare, SCHMATZ is the perfect place to refuel and recharge before diving back into the festival fun.

Website: SCHMATZ

9. Daishoken

We also found a spot that may not be an obvious choice, but that’s kind of why we like it! Daishoken serves up authentic Chinese cuisine in a casual, budget-friendly setting. For just 1000 yen, you can devour a lunch set complete with noodles, rice, soup, and tasty side dishes. Meals like mapo tofu and Cantonese-style shrimp chili are also crowd-pleasers, bursting with umami flavor that lets the fresh ingredients shine (don’t worry, spice-lovers, it’s not overpowering!). Beyond the delicious food, the raved-about service and calming vibes with fruit-infused water will have you feeling refreshed and ready to dive back into the festival fun. Daishoken is less than a 10-minute walk from the venue, making it the perfect pitstop for a satisfying and affordable recharge.

Website: Daishoken

10. Indian Curry and Naan Mumbai

Last but certainly not least, on our list, we will take a trip to India at Indian Curry and Naan Mumbai in the Aeon Makuhari Shintoshin shopping mall. This popular chain near the food court is perfect for curry lovers. Their menu is brimming with delicious options, featuring classic favorites like butter chicken and biryani alongside hidden gems from different regions of India. Every dish is lovingly prepared with fresh local ingredients and traditional techniques, guaranteeing an authentic flavor explosion. And the best part? If you fall in love with their curry (and you probably will!), you can buy it pre-packaged at the restaurant or grocery stores to recreate the magic at home.

No matter what you’re craving (or how long you’re willing to wait!), there is something delicious for everyone around Summer Sonic in Tokyo. Have fun and dig in!

