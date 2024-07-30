Hidden Gem Locations in Kyoto

Writer’s profile Mao Goto is a Japanese freelancer who was born in Hayama, Kanagawa prefecture, and raised in Tokyo. Since 2016 she lives in the Taito Ward, home to a lot of Japanese culture hotspots such as Asakusa, Akihabara, and Ueno. She has been interested in the field of English education in Japan and got her Master’s degree in March 2020. A lover of photography, travel, sweets, and cross-stitch. Contact her via Facebook.

Kyoto is known by many tourists as a place where Japanese traditions and culture come alive. There is no shortage of places to visit, with its ancient cityscape, historic temples and shrines, and beautiful gardens. However, despite its fame as a tourist destination, Kyoto has many “hidden gems” that many people do not know about. These are precious spots where you can spend some quiet and serene time away from the hustle and bustle of the tourist crowds. By visiting places known only to the locals or hidden gems not listed in tourist guidebooks, you can experience the charms of Kyoto more deeply. In this article, we will introduce 10 of Kyoto’s hidden gems for visitors from overseas to Japan.

1. Day Trips

In this chapter, we recommend spots in Kyoto for a one-day trip, so we picked areas where you can enjoy the nature of Kyoto!

Wazuka

Christian Kade, CC BY-NC-ND 2.0, via Flickr

Located in Sagara County, Kyoto Prefecture, Wazuka Town has a population of approximately 3,700 people and is rich in nature and quiet scenery. The town is home to tea plantations for its specialty product, Wazuka tea (Uji tea), and has joined the “Most Beautiful Villages in Japan” federation because of its beauty. In Wazuka Town, sweets and dishes using matcha green tea are not to be missed. You can enjoy matcha cakes, matcha shaved ice, and other matcha-based dishes. The vista from atop the hill, gazing over the tea fields, is truly breathtaking and leaves a lasting impression.

Miyama

Elvin, CC BY-NC 2.0, via Flickr

Located about an hour’s drive from central Kyoto, Miyama-cho is a beautiful town that preserves traditional Japanese scenery. Miyama-cho is surrounded by a rich natural landscape of farming and mountain villages and attracts many tourists yearly. Particularly not to be missed are the kayabuki roofed houses of Miyama-cho. There are 50 private houses in this village, 39 of which have been preserved as kayabuki roof houses. These buildings have been designated as nationally important and are a rare opportunity to appreciate the beauty of traditional Japanese architecture.

2. Temples/Shrines

Kyoto is dotted with numerous temples and shrines. Some are very famous, but visiting only those would be a waste. This chapter introduces some hidden temples and shrines in Kyoto that you should visit!

Rokkakudo

Rokkakudo, located on Karasuma-dori in the center of Kyoto, is a temple of the Tendai sect, said to have been founded by Prince Shotoku in 587. The temple takes its name from the hexagonal shape of its main hall. One of the highlights of Rokkakudo is the hexagonal stone, known as the “navel stone,” which can be seen on the right front after passing through the temple gate. This stone has a round hole in it and is believed to represent the center of Kyoto. Its historical background and unique shape make it a very interesting spot for visitors.

Official Website: Rokkakudo

Nonomiya

Nonomiya Shrine, located in the tranquility of Arashiyama, Kyoto, is a shrine that retains a strong sense of antiquity. The shrine is characterized by a black wooden torii gate and a small bush fence, giving visitors a sense of history. The bamboos grown nearby are called “Nonomiya bamboos” and are known for their beauty. Nonomiya Shrine is revered throughout Japan as a god of marriage, fertility, and safe childbirth. The shrine grounds are visited by many worshippers praying for their wishes. If you visit Arashiyama, why not stop by Nonomiya Shrine?

Official Website: Nonomiya

Eikando

Eikando is a temple of the Jodo sect located in Sakyo-ku and attracts visitors with its beauty and historical background. Especially in the fall, Eikando is famous as “Eikando of Autumn Leaves” and attracts many tourists. The temple grounds are filled with vivid red and yellow colors during the fall foliage, and the beauty is breathtaking.

Official Website: Eikando

Wakamiya Shrine

Wakamiya Hachimangu Shrine, located in Gojobashi, Kyoto, is known for its blessings, such as prayers for beauty, matchmaking, easy childbirth, and child-rearing. It is also revered as a deity that bestows good fortune in achieving victory. Wakamiya Hachiman Shrine is also famous as a shrine dedicated to pottery, and the “Wakamiya Festival” and its related event, the “Pottery Festival,” are held every year from August 7 to 10. During this period, a large pottery market is held in the Gojozaka area and led by the local pottery vendors. Visitors can enjoy the beauty of traditional ceramics and have a special experience in a sacred atmosphere.

Official Website: Wakamiya Shrine

3. Shopping/Restaurants

The last chapter lists recommended shopping facilities and restaurants in Kyoto. Stores for goods made from traditional Kyoto materials and restaurants offering authentic Kyoto tea menus will be listed here!

Sou Sou Kyoto

SOU-SOU is a brand from Kyoto that sublimates Japanese seasons and customs into pop and unique textile designs. The brand offers a wide range of items, from Tabi Shoes and kimonos to Japanese sweets and furniture, symbolizing the fusion of tradition and modernity. One of the major attractions of this brand is its collaboration with different industries. From sports brands to long-established Japanese confectionery stores, the brand works with various fields to create collaborative products. The result is a new take on traditional Japanese elements, much to the delight of fashion and design enthusiasts worldwide.

Official Website: Sou Sou Kyoto

Ippodo Chaho Kisashitsu Kaboku

Located in the Ippodo Tea Shop Kyoto Main Store in Kyoto, Kahoku is a luxurious coffee shop space attached to the right side of the sales floor. Three special spaces have been prepared for visitors to enjoy different atmospheres. First, as you proceed through the entrance to the coffee shop, you will find the “Okunoma” room. Further on, there is the “Teramachi no ma” where you can enjoy at-home “counter seating” and a panoramic view of Teramachi-dori. In addition to Kyoto, Café Kaboku also has a branch in Marunouchi, Tokyo, so those who cannot travel to Kyoto can still enjoy Ippodo tea here. Be sure to visit for a luxurious experience while experiencing Kyoto’s rich traditions and aesthetics!

Official Website: Ippodo Chaho Kisashitsu Kaboku

Nineizaka Yasaka Chaya

The Niizaka Yasaka Chaya is a traditional Japanese house over 100 years old, where visitors can enjoy their coffee experience in a tatami room. The store’s interior features original siren art made of Japanese paper and fabric woven using the same technique as Nishijin brocade, giving the interior a rich, Kyoto-like atmosphere. This store offers various menu items, including standard coffee, matcha Frappuccino, and café latte. The lineup is suitable for all tastes and attracts visitors.

Official Website: Nineizaka Yasaka Chaya

Un.donpuri Dessert Shop

Un.donpuri is a sweet specialty store located in Fukuchiyama, Kyoto. Locally, it boasts a huge following as the “Fukuchiyama’s Photogenic Sweets.” The “Dongpuri Pudding” is particularly popular! The appearance is reminiscent of Japanese donburi cuisine, but the inside is a complete sweet pudding. The difference between appearance and taste has been so well received that it is still sold out one after another.

In this article, we talked about ten hidden places in Kyoto, so are there any places you would like to visit? These places, which have a different charm from famous tourist attractions, are a great opportunity to discover a new side of Kyoto. We encourage you to visit these hidden gems on your next trip to Kyoto. You will surely discover something new and have a special experience that will stay with you forever. By visiting spots not listed in tourist guides, you will enjoy the charm of Kyoto more deeply and create unforgettable memories.

