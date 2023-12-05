Writer’s Profile Misty Fujii is a Canadian who moved to Osaka, Japan in 2019 and married her Japanese sweetheart. In 2022 they had a baby and moved to Fukui for the clean country air. She is a DJ who teaches English part time and writes in order to share Japan with the world. She gets excited about collecting vintage vinyl records, food of all countries, travelling and renovating her traditional Japanese house.

This post may contain some affiliate links. When you click through and make a purchase we may receive some commission, at no extra cost to you.

Step into Kyoto, the ultimate time machine of Japan! Here, history oozes from every nook and cranny, and cherry blossoms carry tales of centuries past. It’s like journeying through time, where tradition dances with modernity.

In this ancient city, the birthplace of the kimono, each garment tells stories of craftsmanship and tradition. For centuries, kimonos have been Kyoto’s fashion statement, not just a style but a cultural legacy! Bridging the gap between the past and present, you, too, can grace the streets with timeless elegance. Thanks to many incredible rental shops, wearing a beautiful garment to explore Kyoto is easy! So, don your kimono and become part of Kyoto’s living legacy, one wonder at a time.

Let’s explore the 5 best kimono rental shops in Kyoto so you can explore the city’s ancient history while wearing a piece of it yourself.

1. Kimono Rental Wargo (Gion/Kyoto Tower Shops)

Elevate your Kyoto adventure at Wargo Kyoto, Japan’s premier kimono rental destination. Located near iconic temples and ancient districts, this is a true dream for explorers. You’re right in the action with shops in Kyoto Tower and Gion, the famous geisha district!

With over 20 years of experience, Wargo’s fame extends beyond Kyoto, as they have locations all over Japan. They offer a wide variety of kimonos, from simple summer yukatas to extravagant antique and Mamechiyo designs. Their extensive experience and trusted relationships with top kimono manufacturers enable them to provide affordable rental prices. It’s no wonder they are our number-one pick!

Arrive early, pick your kimono and accessories, and their skilled staff will have you ready in just 30 minutes. Enjoy extras like a hair-setting booth, antique kimono options, luggage storage, free photo shoots, and special plans for kids as young as three. The staff can speak English and Chinese so that you can communicate freely. Top it off with a photo session at their professional studio or even an outdoor session for an extra touch of glamor. The shop’s warm hospitality and professional team ensure you have the best kimono experience. Get ready to embrace tradition in style!

Website: Kimono Rental Wargo

2. Kyoto Hanakazari Gion

Kyoto Hanakazari Gion is your passport to a stunning kimono adventure in the heart of Kyoto. They’ve curated an exquisite collection of kimonos and yukatas, offering a kaleidoscope of patterns, from modern and chic to traditional classics. You’re bound to find your perfect match, and that’s just the beginning!

Are you worried about the nitty-gritty of getting dressed in kimono finery? Fear not! Hanakazari’s rental service covers it all. From kimono to underwear, geta shoes, and more, they’ve got you covered with one flat rate. So, even if you stroll into the store empty-handed, you can embark on your kimono journey with ease.

But there’s more to Hanakazari than just affordability. With a vast array of patterns and coordinated sets for couples, they’ve got styles for everyone. They offer women’s and men’s kimonos, along with essential accessories. Even the little ones are included, as they have children’s sizes too. Plus, you can enjoy your rental until 7:30 p.m. or even keep your kimono until the next day at an extra cost. And if you want to capture your stunning look, their photo plans with a professional photographer are the cherry on top of your Kyoto experience.

Website: Kyoto Hanakazari Gion

3. Yumeyakata

Yumeyakata in Kyoto is the ultimate gateway to experiencing the timeless charm of traditional Japanese attire. Step into the world of kimonos, yukatas, hakama, and more, and choose the perfect outfit to suit the season and your style preference. The options are boundless, from casual strolls to weddings, and they have something to celebrate every occasion. Moreover, you can elevate your experience with a professional photoshoot, capturing your stunning attire against Kyoto’s most iconic backdrops. The best part? Yumeyakata offers same-day bookings, and if you’re an early bird, there are fantastic promotions, including complimentary overnight extensions for kimono rentals!

Yumeyakata is Kyoto’s largest rental shop, offering a staggering selection of over 30,000 kimonos and yukatas. With a lineage spanning over 160 years, the owner ensures that every staff member has been rigorously trained in providing impeccable dressing and hair design services. The in-house dressers, hairstylists, and photographers are all graduates of Yumeyakata’s intensive training program, guaranteeing a consistent and high-quality experience for every guest.

Communication will be fine, too, as their multilingual staff is fluent in English, Chinese, Cantonese, Korean, Thai, Indonesian, and French, catering to a diverse range of overseas visitors. Plus, they’ve got kimonos in various sizes, even for children. Located near Gojo Station, just one stop from Kyoto Station, Yumeyakata ensures your Kyoto adventure is as smooth and stylish as possible!

Website: Yumeyakata

4. Kimono Rental Kyoetsu Kawaramachi Shop

At Kyoetsu in Kyoto, the world of kimonos unfolds in an astonishing spectrum of over 30,000 options, giving your imagination a canvas to paint your perfect look. Whether you’re seeking antique charm or modern elegance, they’ve got it all, from affordable rental choices to the pinnacle of pure silk kimonos. Their collection caters to every mood, with designs spanning the realms of retro, chic, classic, fluffy, cute, and beautiful, among others. With Kyoetsu, your kimono experience is as unique as your vision.

Kyoetsu understands that the devil is in the details, and they give you the freedom to choose your Obi (sashes) and Obi ornaments to match your style. From timeless classics to fluffy sashes adorned with pearls or lace, you can craft an adorable original arrangement. They don’t stop at just the kimono either; they offer a range of hairstyles that perfectly complement your outfit. With loose and fluffy hair, neat updo styles, and even short hair options, Kyoetsu’s skilled staff makes your beauty wishes come true. You’ll turn heads from all angles with pearl and lace hair accessories, so prepare to fend off the photographers!

Kyoetsu goes beyond just dressing you in a kimono; they ensure your outfit maintains its beautiful shape and utmost comfort throughout your entire experience. But it doesn’t stop there; Kyoetsu places a strong emphasis on making you feel comfortable in every way. Whether you need outfit coordination assistance or have concerns, their friendly staff makes you smile as you head out for a day on the town. With all-inclusive rental plans, you can come as you are, and they even provide free baggage storage. So whenever the kimono mood strikes, just rent away and explore Kyoto in style!

Website: Kimono Rental Kyoetsu Kawaramachi Shop

5. Wakana Kimono

Wakana Kimono, just a stone’s throw from Gion’s Yasaka Shrine in Kyoto, is all about sharing the joy of wearing beautiful kimonos. Focusing on “Made in Japan” excellence, they offer high-grade kimonos featuring lustrous silk and elegant patterns. Slip into a rental kimono and immerse yourself in Kyoto’s ever-changing seasons.

Wakana Kimono takes pride in offering Kyoto-brand domestic kimonos crafted from pure silk with a rich luster and using the traditional Kyo Yuzen dyeing technique passed down for centuries. Complement your attire with an obi made from the renowned “Nishijin-ori” fabric, which naturally elongates your posture for an elegant silhouette. For an extra touch of sophistication, they even feature kimonos designed by leading Japanese fashion figures. Conveniently located amid Kyoto’s famous attractions, from Yasaka Shrine to Kiyomizu-dera Shrine, Wakana Kimono ensures a memorable experience as you explore the heart of Japanese culture in stunning kimono fashion.

Website: Wakana Kimono

As your kimono-clad journey through Kyoto’s rich history unfolds, remember you’re not just wearing clothing; you’re stepping into a living legacy. As we conclude our exploration of the 5 best kimono rental shops in Kyoto, Kimono Rental Wargo remains our top choice. With over two decades of experience, Wargo is a gateway to an unforgettable Kyoto adventure. Make your mark in history, embrace tradition, and wear Kyoto’s heart on your sleeve – all in the exquisite, time-honored elegance of a kimono. Your Kyoto experience is waiting, so let the journey begin!

And when you want to level up your Kyoto experience, book a tour!

Japan Wonder Travel Tours in Kyoto

When you are visiting Kyoto and you need some help organizing your trip, you came to the right place. We’re happy to help you make your trip to Kyoto the best trip ever. We can advise you on where to go or even better, show you around with a local, English speaking guide. Let us help you create safe, comfortable, and unforgettable memories in Kyoto!

▶Kyoto Private Full-Day Walking Tour

On this full-day private tour of Kyoto, you will be able to see the highlights of Kyoto in just one day and at the same time develop a deeper understanding of both the culture of the area and Japan as a whole.

▶Total Kyoto Experience

If you only have a day or two in Kyoto, we offer a full-day tour of the city, enabling you to immerse yourself in and fully enjoy the entire city of Kyoto in just 10 hours!

▶Kyoto Food and Drink Tour @Nishiki Street

If you’re looking to learn more about the culture and the local cuisine of Kyoto, this is the perfect tour for you! Take part in this Kyoto food and drink tour and explore the 400-year-old market and the famous surrounding areas.

Find the Other Tours

▶Tour Packages

If you want to make travel easier, we suggest you look into tour packages.There are a wide range of tour packages out there to suit the accomodate for each traveler needs. Click the button below to find the best tour package from various Tour Operators!

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok for more travel inspiration. Or tag us to get featured!

Happy traveling!

Stay informed of the best travel tips to Japan, the most exciting things to do and see, and the top experiences to have with the Japan Wonder Travel Newsletter. Once every two weeks we will introduce you to our latest content.