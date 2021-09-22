How to Spend New Year’s Eve in Tokyo 2021-2022

In Japan, New Year’s Eve is an important holiday to celebrate the end of the year and to prepare for the New Year’s Day. As such a big holiday, many big events are held on this day every year. Here we introduce some typical ways to spend New Year’s Eve in Japan and the popular countdown events to go in Tokyo.

1. Countdown Events

In Japan, countdown events are held all over the place on New Year’s Eve. For example, on the south side of the main deck of Tokyo Tower, the number of the year is displayed when the date changes from New Year’s Eve to New Year’s Day. It would be quite interesting to spend your New Year’s Eve in front of Tokyo Tower, the center of Tokyo.

Theme parks are also putting more effort into countdown events. Tokyo Disney Resort also holds the New Year’s Day countdown event every year, and is open until midnight only on the New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. When the date of New Year’s Eve changes, gorgeous fireworks are set off and you can celebrate the New Year’s Day with all the Disney characters. The event is so popular that tickets are sold by lottery every year.

Popular countdown events in Tokyo

YOU MAKE SHIBUYA COUNTDOWN (Shibuya)

Kasai Seaside Park (Edogawa)

Park Hyatt (Shinjuku)

Tokyu Silvester Concert (Shibuya)

Tokyo JoyPolis (Odaiba)

Popular clubs for countdown parties in Tokyo

Club Camelot (Shibuya)

Harlem (Shibuya)

Club TK Shibuya

Womb (Shibuya)

ageHa (Shinkiba)

V2 Tokyo (Roppongi)

Maharaja Roppongi

Esprit (Roppongi)

2. Bonenkai Party

For Japanese work life, you can’t forget about the Bonenkai Party which can be translated as forget the year party. Often coworkers and friends come together to celebrate the work of the past year. This bonenkai party is a relaxing and fun time for all the team members to reward all the hard work of last year by drinking alcohol and eating delicious food. Bonenkai party season peaks at the end of December every year, and many company groups make reservations for this party at izakaya restaurants.

3. Toshikoshi Soba

There is one food that is traditionally eaten on New Year’s Eve. Soba. There are various reasons for eating Soba on New Year’s Eve, such as the wish to live a long life like a Soba noodle, the wish to cut off the bad luck and hardships of the last year and have a good year next year because Soba noodles are easy to cut, and the wish to stay healthy because Soba is very strong. The timing of eating Soba varies from person to person, but many people eat it at 11:00 pm or at dinner time on New Year’s Eve. There are soba noodles eaten in hot Japanese broth or chilled with cold water, and sometimes tempura is eaten together as a topping. This is indispensable food for New Year’s Eve in Japan.

4. Kohaku Utagassen

There are some go-to TV shows to watch on New Year’s Eve, and Kohaku Utagassen (紅白歌合戦) is one of them. NHK, Japan’s public news broadcaster, broadcasts this music TV show every year from 7:30 pm until the very end of the New Year’s Eve. The history of this event is very old and has been held for over 70 years. “Kouhaku (紅白)” means red and white, and popular Japanese singers compete with each other in songs and performances, divided into a red team and white team. TV viewers and judges at the venue vote for a red team or white team and the winner is determined at the end of the show. It is considered a great honor for a singer to be able to participate in Kouhaku Utagassen, and many Japanese singers are dreaming of participating in it. Since it is only held once a year, each singer’s performance is often quite gorgeous and involves the use of large stage sets. When New Year’s Eve arrives, the standard way to spend this evening is to watch the Kohaku Utagassen and eat soba noodles.

5. Cleaning

When you spend a year at home, dust and dirt inevitably accumulate. By spending New Year’s Eve on major cleaning, we can clean the entire house and welcome the New Year with a clean house. This custom is heavily influenced by Japanese Shintoism, and is said to be originated from a religious belief that Toshigami-sama (年神様) will bring wonderful fortune to your house on New Year’s Day every year, so your house needs to be clean to welcome the god. It varies from person to person, but some people wash the car, clean the air conditioner and remove all the dust from the whole house. Cleaning is a very important part of the New Year’s tradition to welcome the New Year’s Day to rest and refresh your home as well as your mind.

6. Year-end jumbo lottery

Every year for a month from the end of November, a lottery called “the year-end jumbo lottery” is getting popular and many people line up at the lottery booths. Since the lottery results are announced on New Year’s Eve, it is the biggest test for your luck on the last day of the year. Many people dream of getting rich on New Year’s Eve because they can win several hundred million yen if they win the first prize.

7. Preparations for the New Year’s Day

Since New Year’s Day is a very important day for all Japanese people, they prepare for it very carefully. Osechi is a typical New Year’s feast with many kinds of food packed in jyūbako boxes (重箱). For example, there are certain foods that should be included in Osechi, such as kamaboko, datemaki, and kazunoko (herring roe), etc. As the New Year approaches, various markets and supermarkets start to sell these foods for the osechi and many people go out to buy them in order to prepare the feast. They also buy tuna, sea bream, crab, and other luxurious foods, which fit the atmosphere of New Year’s celebrations.

8. Going on a trip

New Year’s Eve, New Year’s Days and a few days around these two days are generally winter holidays in Japan, and companies and retail stores are basically closed during that period. Many people use this vacation period to go on a trip. Since winter in Japan is very cold, Okinawa or other islands with some mild climate are popular destinations in Japan as well as ski resorts to enjoy the winter sports. By utilizing this holiday season, many people go back to their hometown and meet their parents and relatives. Popular destinations will be crowded during the winter holidays, so It is a good idea to explore the hidden places in Japan on New Year’s holidays!

▶Find the hidden places in Japan





9. Joya no Kane (Ringing of the New Year’s Bell)

Joya no Kane (除夜の鐘) is a Buddhist event held at temples in Japan. The bell is struck 107 times on the date of New Year’s Eve at midnight, and the last one hit on New Year’s Day at many temples. The Chinese character for “除” has the meaning of “throwing away the old and welcoming the new,” so it is a perfect event for New Year’s Eve to welcome the new year. It is said that ringing the bell 108 times is to purge “klesha”, which are worldly desires and have 108 in total. A bell is rung at temples all over Japan, and you can strike the bells at some places. However, some charge a fee or give out numbered tickets for ringing the bell, so it is better to check in advance.

There are many events on New Year’s Eve that have a strong meaning of “leaving the old behind and preparing for the new”. New Year’s Eve is also a very important day to welcome the New Year with joy. Hope you will find your own favorite way to spend New Year’s Eve.

