Let’s face it, one of the things many travelers who come to Tokyo hope for is to experience are some of the city’s kookier sides such as a maid cafe, anime and manga-centers malls like Nakano Broadway, and many other subcultural quirks that were brought forth by Tokyo’s blooming otaku culture. Staying in a one-of-a-kind hotel can also be a fun adventure to add to your Japan trip, and the good news is that Tokyo has quite a few of them. Check out these 10 cool and unique hotels in Tokyo!

1. BnA Hotels

The BnA (Bed and Art) is a collective of art hotels that give Japanese artists support while also providing travelers with a once in a lifetime experience of “staying in an art piece.” The rooms are decorated, painted, and designed by different Japanese artists, and the profits of the hotels go towards supporting the artists. The rooms are vastly different in aesthetic and mood, so you have a multitude of choices for whatever your preference may be. BnA currently has 3 hotels in Tokyo: BnA STUDIO Akihabara, BnA HOTEL Koenji, and BnA_WALL. The latter is the largest of the 3 and has the biggest selection of rooms. You can choose from futurism, to disco, to even a room that is interestingly upside down. There are even regular artist events that you can check out!

Nearest station to BnA_WALL: Kodenmacho Station

Book BnA_WALL here

BnA_WALL

2. Henn na Hotel Tokyo (Ginza)

The Henn na Hotel chain is famous for being the very first hotel chain in the world to work with not only human employees, but also robots to service their guests. Very human-looking robots assist you with check-in, check-out, and room service, and they are happy to answer your questions. It is definitely an interesting experience to feel the warm Japanese hospitality coming from a team of robots! Furthermore, this hotel is located in a prime location at a walking distance from the famous shops in Ginza, the Tsukiji fish market, and the Kabukiza traditional theater. There are also Henn na Hotels located in other places, including Asakusa, Osaka, and both major airports in Tokyo.

Nearest station: Shintomicho Station (For Ginza)

Book here

3. One@Tokyo Hotel

Designed by the famous Kengo Kuma, an architect who perfectly blends a traditional Japanese minimalist style with modern design, the One@Tokyo Hotel resembles a modern art museum. The non-smoking hotel is an actual art exhibit and the beautiful rooms have attractive spacious, minimalist designs. Situated in Oshiage, a neighborhood known for the TOKYO SKYTREE and its proximity to traditional area Asakusa, this hotel is well-connected to public transportation hubs that make it easy to use it as a base for discovering Tokyo and also famous tourist spots like Nikko and Shibamata.

Nearest station: Oshiage Station

Book here

4. Park Hotel Tokyo

Art affectionados will surely love a stay at the 4-star Park Hotel Tokyo in Shiodome, right next to the wonderful Hamarikyu Garden and bustling Shimbashi where you can experience some of Tokyo’s typical nightlife scenes. The hotel doesn’t only boast amazing views over the city. With clear weather views of Mt. Fuji, the special artist rooms have been carefully designed by design artists to make your stay even more special. There are also art exhibits on the 25th floor and in the corridor gallery, most of which have a strong connection with Japanese traditions and aesthetics.

Nearest station: Shiodome Station

Book here

Shiodome Media Tower- Park Hotel Tokyo is located on floors 25-34 of this tower, giving amazing views to all guests.

Christian Jiménez, (CC BY 2.0), vie flickr

5. Roppongi Hotel S

If you’re looking for a 4-star hotel with a stylish, unique design, then Roppongi Hotel S is a great option. The lobby, lounge, and loft-style rooms are all well-designed with Japanese minimalist and modern influences. Comfortable and spacious, this little oasis in the middle of lively Roppongi is a perfect base for discovering the many bars, restaurants, and clubs that the neighborhood has to offer. In the day time, it is nice to stroll around beautiful neighborhoods Aoyama and Omotesando, and from there it is only a short walk to tourist hot spots Shibuya, Harajuku, and the Meiji Shrine.

Nearest station: Roppongi Station

Book here

6. Trunk Hotel

While some travelers like to stick with their own travel company when they are on a trip, others like to socialize with other travelers and locals while they travel. If you belong to the latter category, you will enjoy a stay at Trunk Hotel in the backstreets of the youthful area Shibuya. They created a nice lounge space where tourists and locals can hang out in a relaxing area, but the social aspect goes further than that. The concept is to support the local economy and environment as well, so many of the materials that are used to build the hotel are locally sourced and products have been designed and produced by Japanese makers. A stay at Trunk Hotel perfectly fits in the itinerary of those who want to travel sustainably!

Nearest station: Shibuya Station

Book here

7. Keio Plaza Hotel (Tama)

The quintessential symbol of Japan’s ‘kawaii culture’ must be Hello Kitty. Kids as well as many adults love this cute cat from the Sanrio franchise, and at the Keio Plaza Hotel-Tama you can stay in a room that’s completely dedicated to Hello Kitty! All the walls and floors are decorated with pictures of Kitty and her friends, and guests get a goodie bag filled with cute Hello Kitty stuff. The hotel is located in Tama Center, which is not central in Tokyo but a good base for exploring the more suburban Hachioji and beautiful Mt Takao. And of course, Keio Plaza Hotel Tama is located close to the Sanrio Puroland theme park that is a must-visit for lovers of all things kawaii.

Nearest station: Keio Tama Center Station

Book here

8. Hotel Gracery Shinjuku

Also known as the ‘Godzilla Hotel’, Hotel Gracery Shinjuku is a great destination for all fans of the Godzilla franchise. When you get to the hotel and look up, you will see a gigantic head and claw of Godzilla glaring at you from the terrace on the 8th floor. Instead of requesting a sea view or mountain view, at this hotel you can get a room with Godzilla view, and these rooms also come with exclusive goodies. For the rest, this is a comfortable hotel right above the hustle and bustle of Shinjuku, one of Tokyo’s main districts for nightlife activities and countless restaurants nearby. But there is no need to worry about noise, because the hotel’s rooms are quite high up, there is barely any noise disturbance.

Nearest station: Seibu Shinjuku Station

Book here

9. Nine Hours Otemachi

While the Japanese trend of capsule hotels mainly started to cater to the needs of the many salarymen who miss their last train after an evening of drinking with their boss, this minimalist accommodation also became popular among some tourists. Especially if you are a solo traveler, a capsule hotel may be just what you’re looking for, but also if you are curious for the experience it is nice to try at least one night in a cabin. Nine Hours Otemachi is one of the best capsule hotels in Tokyo as it is well-designed, smoke-free, and the floors are separated by gender. Moreover, this hotel is situated in one of the most central areas of Tokyo near Tokyo Station, the Imperial Palace, and Ginza.

Nearest station: Takebashi Station

Book here

10. cotoha Hotel Okachimachi

Warm Japanese hospitality and design are central to the concept of cotoha Hotel Okachimachi. They serve delicious food inside your own room that is decorated in a Japanese-style design, and as a finishing touch, guests can rent a full kimono set to really immerse themselves in traditional Japan. The hotel is located in a very advantageous area for some good Tokyo exploration as it is at a walking distance from the Ameya Yokocho market, the Ueno Park full of history, and the picturesque neighborhood of Yanesen. Popular Asakusa and Akihabara are also not far away, and bullet train hub Tokyo Station is also only a few stops away.

Nearest station: Okachimachi Station

Book here

