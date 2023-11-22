Writer’s Profile Bryce was born in California, and raised near Seattle, Washington! He’s been living in Japan for about 5 years now, the first 3 spent studying at Temple University Japan. His main passion in life is writing and producing music, more specifically EDM if anyone is curious! He is very fond of snowboarding, cooking, traveling, playing video games; all of which he’d ideally enjoy with the company of his great friends.

This post may contain some affiliate links. When you click through and make a purchase we may receive some commission, at no extra cost to you.

Looking to expand your horizon and go on an adventure somewhere other than the typical places in Japan? Well, Miyagi Prefecture of the Tohoku region has the perfect location: Sendai. If you’re ready to embark on an enchanting and memorable journey, then this area is your gateway to adventure! Nestled amidst lush landscapes and steeped in tradition, Sendai offers a blend of modern elegance and rich cultural heritage. It’s also known to be the “City of Trees”, or “Forest City”, so if you love Shinrin-Yoku (forest bathing), hiking, or just nature in general, this is a great place for you. And what’s a memorable journey without a comfortable nest to rest your head? Allow us to whisk you away to the 10 best hotels in Sendai, where your stay becomes a story worth telling.

1. Dormy Inn Sendai Station Natural Hot Springs

Step into a world where relaxation and convenience embrace. Dormy Inn is a wonderful, stylish brand of hotels and their Sendai Station Natural Hot Springs location beckons with its promise of soothing mineral-rich baths in their Onsen after a day of exploring. This hotel isn’t just a place to rest; it’s an experience where modern design meets Japanese grace. Immerse yourself in the local way of unwinding – savoring a post-soak bowl of steaming Ramen, free of charge. As night falls, let the city lights captivate you from your window.

Book here

2. Sotetsu Fresa Inn Sendai

Nestled like a pearl in the oyster of Sendai’s bustling streets, Sotetsu Fresa Inn offers cozy minimalism that lets you appreciate the city’s vibrant pulse. Awake to the fragrance of a gourmet breakfast, a preview of the culinary escapades that await beyond the hotel’s doors. This is a great option for those who want just the essentials and don’t want to sacrifice any modern comfort. Don’t miss the chance to explore nearby historic sites and local markets – the essence of Sendai’s spirit.

Book here

3. Hotel Keihan Sendai

Another wonderful option that combines coziness with contemporary style and comfort, the Keihan Sendai Hotel is definitely worth a look. Here, the fusion of modern architecture with traditional motifs creates an ambiance with calm colors that’s both sophisticated and inviting. From your elegantly adorned room, embark on a journey through time by visiting nearby temples and shrines. When dusk blankets the city, the hotel’s serene ambiance offers a sanctuary for rejuvenation. Nearby eateries are a great choice for dinner, while the hotel offers a tasty breakfast.

Book here

4. Hotel Monterey Sendai

Elegance finds its home within the walls of Hotel Monterey with its subtle royal yet modern interior. This sophisticated gem seamlessly combines European charm with Japanese finesse. Stroll through the hotel’s corridors adorned with intricate woodwork and stained glass, and you’ll feel eyes wandering and your mind at ease. If you’d like to ease your body as well, their spa is fully-kitted and a wonderful, relaxing reward. Explore Sendai’s culinary scene, or take your pick between Japanese, Chinese, or French cuisine that can be found on-site.

Book here

5. Hotel GrandBach Sendai

Let music be the backdrop to your stay at Hotel GrandBach. Each room is a harmonious blend of comfort and artistic flair, and the hotel itself has instruments placed throughout to accentuate a musical theme. They even have an organ in the lobby, quite impressive and rare to see. Unwind with a cup of sake as you soak in the panoramic views of the city. You can also soak in the soothing public bath or the luxurious bath in your room. For a cultural encore, explore the nearby Zuihoden and breathe in the stories of the past.

Book here

6. Onyado Nono Sendai Natural Hot Spring

Luxury and traditional Japanese aesthetics dance together at Onyado Nono. Tatami floors and wooden motifs come together seamlessly in a contemporary yet authentic way. If you’re looking for a hotel where you can immerse yourself in cultural vibes without sacrificing any modern luxuries, this is your spot. The rooms are great to relax in and the hotel’s amenities are sure to continue that sensation. As night descends, venture out to sample local delicacies and enjoy the calming evening vibe of Sendai.

Book here

7. Sendai Washington Hotel

The exterior of this hotel is just as something to marvel at as the interior. At Sendai Washington Hotel, the vibrant energy of the city is right at your doorstep. This urban retreat is a canvas for your explorations, allowing you to seamlessly dive into Sendai’s rhythm. Deep colors create tremendously relaxing vibes and opulence. As you wander through bustling streets in search for a memorable meal, you’ll see how the attitude of the hotel goes hand in hand with the city.

Book here

8. Mitsui Garden Hotel Sendai

Mitsui Garden Hotel is a haven of tranquility amid the urban symphony, and certainly a competitor to the previous choice on the level of luxury and awe. The fusion of art and design within its walls is something to absorb before venturing out to experience the chilled out sendai evenings. There’s nothing wrong with a night of course, considering their delicious Italian cuisine and relaxing baths.

Book here

9. Henn na Hotel Sendai Kokubuncho

Technology and innovation meet tradition at Henn na Hotel. Here, cutting-edge comforts coalesce with Sendai’s cultural heritage. After marveling at the futuristic elements, delve into the city’s historical books – a journey that’s a testament to the yin-yang balance of old and new. This robot operated hotel is certainly one to try out if you’re in Japan, but don’t worry, there are many other locations they have other than Sendai!

Book here

10. Hotel Vista Sendai

Behold Sendai’s panorama from the vantage point of Hotel Vista. Your room is a front-row seat to the city’s transformation from day to night, complete with sleek, contemporary comfort. As you explore the city’s blend of modern shopping districts and ancient temples, sense how time itself becomes a work of art in this captivating city. Not to mention, the perfect contrast to the tree filled landscape.

Book here

Japan Wonder Travel Tours

Japan Wonder Travel is a travel agency that offers guided tours throughout Japan.

From private walking tours to delicious Food and Drink tours, we can help you organize the best tours just for you! If you want to explore Japan and learn more about the history and backstories of each area you are visiting, our knowledgeable and friendly English speaking guides will happily take you to the best spots!

In addition, we can provide you with any assistance you may need for your upcoming trip to Japan, so please feel free to contact us if yu have any questions or need some help!

▶Tokyo Fish Market Tour @Tsukiji – Enjoy Local Food and Drink

Explore the most lively and popular fish market in Tokyo and try some of the local’s favorite street foods and sake with one of our friendly and knowledgeable English speaking guides!



▶Tokyo 1–Day Highlights Private Walking Tour (8 Hours)

There’s no better way to explore an area than taking a tour with a knowledgeable local guide. You will have the chance to learn about the history and interesting background stories of Tokyo, as well as discover some hidden gems which can be hard to do without a guide.

▶Mt. Fuji Day Trip Bus Tour from Tokyo

Experience the breathtaking views of Mt. Fuji by visiting the highlights of the area on our guided sightseeing bus tour! Departing from Shinjuku in central Tokyo, you can travel comfortably to all of the best spots in the area by bus.

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok for more travel inspiration. Or tag us to get featured!

Happy traveling!

Stay informed of the best travel tips to Japan, the most exciting things to do and see, and the top experiences to have with the Japan Wonder Travel Newsletter. Once every two weeks we will introduce you to our latest content.