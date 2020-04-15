Hotels with Amazing Tokyo Night View

When you visit a big city like Tokyo, you will have thousands of hotel options. How to select the best one? That of course all comes down to your personal preferences. Maybe you are an active explorer that will be out all day and night. Maybe you would like to spend some time at the hotel, soaking up the exciting atmosphere from there. We have selected six hotels for you, that offer an impressive view of Tokyo, during the day but especially at nighttime. While the view during the day has its’ own charms, most of Tokyo’s landmarks look even better at night. Sit down and relax in a nice atmosphere with some mellow music and enjoy a delicious dinner from your temporary home! Here we present six hotels with great Tokyo night views.

The Prince Park Tower

This luxury hotel has a postcard-perfect vista you can’t really get around. It is located at the foot of Tokyo Tower and therefore offers a great opportunity to see the city’s most iconic landmark from up-close. The hotel has an amazing (top) floor bar lounge at the 33rd floor where you can relax and enjoy a drink while taking in the breathtaking view of Tokyo Tower and the endless city of Tokyo. The bar lounge offers meals as well for you to enjoy light meal or dinner. Because of its central location, the hotel is very easy to access.

5 star hotel

Prices from ¥27,250

Source: The Prince Park Tower.

Palace Hotel Tokyo

In the centre of Tokyo’s business district and with the gardens of the Imperial palace at its doorstep, the location of the palace Hotel Tokyo is unbeatable. Let the panoramic views over Tokyo soak in while spending some time at the spa or in one of the bars/restaurants or… on your own balcony! A rarity as this hotel is one of the few hotels in Tokyo that has hotel rooms with balconies. As the sun comes up again after a good night’s sleep, you will be able to spot Mount Fuji on the horizon, a stunning sight to admire from the privacy of your room.

Palace Hotel Tokyo

5 star hotel

Prices from ¥58,000

Source: Palace Hotel Tokyo.

Hilton Tokyo Odaiba

Directly connected to Daiba Station, Hilton Tokyo Odaiba offers stunning and expansive view of Tokyo Bay and Rainbow Bridge set against the Tokyo city skyline. In summer, you can spot the yakatabune, a Japanese traditional house boat with lanterns, slowly moving on Tokyo Bay.

The restaurant on the 2nd floor, overlooking Tokyo Bay, has a gorgeous vista of the Rainbow Bridge set against the sky line of Tokyo. In spring and summer, outside terrace tables are also available to enjoy your food against a spectacular panorama of Tokyo Bay in open air.

5 star hotel

Prices from ¥21,500

The Royal Park Hotel Tokyo Shiodome

This modern and sophisticated hotel occupies floor B2, 1, and 24 to 38 of the Shiodome Tower. The large windows of the hotel’s main dining establishment are perfect to catch a glimpse of the night view of the city. From here you can view Tokyo Tower and the sparkling and glittering night lights of the city in the evening. During the day it offers some of the best views of the famous Hamarikyu Garden.

In the festive Christmas periode, one of the best views however can be spotted on the ground level. Ranked as one of the best Christmas illuminations of Tokyo (by the real Christmas junkies) are displayed in the area within one minute walk from the hotel. Every year from mid November until mid February the Caretta Shiodome Winter Illumination, bring the Christmas atmosphere to Tokyo. A beautiful sight that you can enjoy from your hotel room if you’re lucky!

4 star hotel

From ¥16,750 per night

The Westin Hotel

Westin Hotel is conveniently located near Ebisu station, the area right to Shibuya. Even though you are right in the middle of Tokyo, the hotel is located in a quiet area away from the hustle and bustle of the city. In the stylish bar lounge on the 22nd floor, you can enjoy city’s magnificent evening skyline with delicious cocktails and mellow jazz music. Live jazz concert take place regularly on Thursday, Friday and Sunday evening. Even when you are not staying at the hotel it is possible to enjoy the live music (music charge of ¥1,000.

5 star

From ¥32,000 per night

Source: The Westin Hotel.

Grand Nikko Tokyo Daiba

Grand Nikko Tokyo Daiba is one of the best 5-star hotels in Tokyo, located at another amazing location. The Tokyo bay views some of the best views anywhere in Tokyo. Tokyo splendid views are available from the restaurant floor on the 30th floor where you can dine as you gaze out over an expressive Tokyo landscape. Two restaurants and a bar lounge will satisfy all your senses with great food and great views. The hotel has direct access from Odaiba station. It is a great place to end your day of exploring the city with spectacular night view and a delicious drink.

5 star hotel

Prices from ¥21,500

Source: Grand Nikko Tokyo Daiba.

What do you think about our selection of luxury hotels with splendid Tokyo night view? All of these hotels are located conveniently with good access to and from Tokyo’s main stations. Treat yourself to a special time in these hotels with great night view of the city while remembering good times of your visit in Tokyo.

Happy travelling!

