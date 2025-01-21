10 Best Airbnbs and Other Properties to Stay Around Osaka

Writer’s Profile Misty Fujii is a Canadian DJ and writer who came to Japan seeking adventure and stuck around for love. Living life as a bucket list in progress, she’s as passionate about sharing her stories as she is experiencing them. She gets excited about collecting vintage vinyl records, food from all countries, travelling, and renovating her traditional Japanese house. She can be found on Instagram @djmisty

Get ready to experience the vibrant energy of Osaka, from its bustling street food scene in Dotonbori to its quirky neighborhoods and friendly locals! But where to stay? While a hotel offers a place to rest your head, sometimes you want a more immersive experience, a space that truly feels like a home base. This might mean staying slightly off the well-worn path, but the best thing about Osaka is how easily connected it all is. Whether you are planning a family adventure, a foodie pilgrimage, or a solo exploration of Japan’s culinary capital, your choice of accommodation can transform your trip from ordinary to extraordinary.

Osaka offers a diverse range of unique stays that go far beyond the typical hotel room, providing an opportunity to truly live like an Osakan. To help you find the perfect launch pad for your Osaka adventures, we’ve compiled a list of the 10 best Airbnbs and other properties in and around the city. Keep reading to find your perfect spot!

Japanese Modern Room

1. Entire Home in Konohana-ku, Osaka, Japan

Calling all families! Ditch the cramped hotel rooms and experience Osaka like a local with this stunning, renovated traditional house. Nestled in a quiet residential area, it’s close enough to the action (think Namba, Dotonbori, and Universal Studios Japan – all within a 10-minute train ride or less!) but offers a peaceful retreat for the whole crew. Inside, two bedrooms, a loft-style living room, and a fully-stocked kitchen provide the perfect space to spread out and relax. Worried about keeping the little ones entertained? Don’t sweat it because the house has children’s toys and picture books. Plus, shopping streets, supermarkets, and restaurants are all just a stone’s throw away. Top it all off with a truly unique cultural experience – a soak in a nearby sento (traditional Japanese bathhouse) with tickets provided by your friendly host.

2. Entire Rental Unit in Osaka, Japan

Dotonbori, Osaka

Experience Osaka like a local by staying in a stylish, modern Japanese apartment in the heart of Dotonbori, Shinsaibashi, and Namba. You’ll reside in a newly built apartment building with 30 identical units designed for short-term stays, and the 40-square-meter apartment offers significantly more space than many nearby hotel rooms. Inside, you’ll find a blend of Western comfort and traditional Japanese style, with a tatami seating area (or second bedroom) adding a touch of authentic charm. Each apartment boasts a fully equipped kitchen, private bathroom, washing machine, refrigerator, microwave, and all the essential furnishings you need for a comfortable stay.

3. Two-Storey House Vacation Stay Tengachaya

Art lovers, prepare to be wowed! This Osaka getaway boasts walls adorned with stunning wallpaper depicting Hokusai’s iconic Great Wave. Located just an 18-minute stroll from Abeno Seimei Shrine and a mile from Abe Oji Shrine, this two-story house offers a tranquil escape with a private balcony and space for up to four guests. The air-conditioned apartment features a comfortable bedroom, a welcoming living room, a fully equipped kitchen (complete with microwave and kettle), and a relaxing bathroom with a hot tub and hairdryer. Enjoy entertainment on the flat-screen TV with streaming services, and take advantage of the convenient laundry service. Plus, you’ll be close to popular attractions like Tsurumibashi Shopping Street, Tsutenkaku Tower, and Tsumori Shrine.

Rooms for Group/Family Trip

4. Entire rental unit in Osaka, Japan

Want to be in the heart of Osaka’s action? Apt.11 Kuromon puts you smack-dab in the city’s center, in Nihonbashi’s vibrant commercial district. Dotonbori, Namba, and other bustling areas are all within easy walking distance, including Namba Parks Mall, just a 2-4 minute stroll away. This stylish 25-square-meter apartment comfortably accommodates up to four guests with two double beds. You’ll find a bathroom with a bathtub and shower, plus a fully equipped kitchen for easy meal prep. Forget packing everything but the essentials; the apartment has a TV, air conditioning, refrigerator, washing machine, microwave, kettle, hairdryer, and Wi-Fi. Clean, modern, and perfectly designed for relaxation, Apt.11 Kuromon is the ideal base for unwinding before and after exploring Osaka’s vibrant streets.

5. TasoneGrandStayOsaka AbenoSanno2

TasoneGrandStayOsaka Abenosanno2, nestled in the Nishinari Ward, puts you within easy reach of iconic landmarks like Abeno Harukas, Tokoku-ji Temple, and Tsutenkaku Tower. Explore nearby gems like Shitennoji Koshindo Temple and the historic Chausuyama burial mound, or discover local treasures like the Hayashi Fumiko Literary Monument, Kuroda Han Historical Gate, and Horikoshi Shrine. But the real wow factor is the apartment itself. This incredible two-story space blends a hip, modern design with traditional touches like exposed wood beams, creating a stylish and inviting atmosphere. It is perfect for large groups and comfortably sleeps nine guests across two bedrooms and a spacious living area. A fully equipped kitchen awaits culinary adventures, and a projector with a massive screen promises unforgettable movie nights. One important note: while fun extras like Nintendo Switches are provided, this apartment is exclusively for adults, making it the perfect getaway with friends.

6. Entire home in Chuoku Osaka, Japan

Perched atop Aqua City Kitahama, this top-floor apartment offers stunning panoramas of Osaka and the Okawa River—a front-row seat to spring’s cherry blossoms, summer’s vibrant Tenjin Festival, and winter’s enchanting illuminations. The apartment’s calming blue tones create a delightful contrast to the riverside beauty of Nakanoshima Park, offering a luxurious experience that blends Bohemian style with traditional Japanese aesthetics, including a serene tatami tea room. This newly renovated, modern, and spacious retreat boasts double beds, stylish furnishings, air conditioning in every room, free Wi-Fi, a flat-screen TV, a jacuzzi bathtub, a washer/dryer, a kitchenette, and all the essential amenities you could need. Plus, discover hidden gem restaurants and bars just downstairs. Perfect for groups of two to seven, this apartment promises a contemporary and convenient Osaka stay.

Stylish and Comfortable Room

7. Entire rental unit in Osaka, Japan

Shitennoji Temple with Abeno Harukas in the background

Feast your eyes on another stunning Osaka apartment boasting breathtaking views, including the iconic Abeno Harukas Tower. WELLSTAY Shinsekai Waji puts you within easy walking distance of Osaka Minami hotspots like Tsutenkaku Tower, Tennoji Zoo, and Abeno Harukas. A short stroll will also bring you to Namba and Tennoji. But the real magic? The dazzling night views of these landmarks from your private balcony. Inside, modern design blends seamlessly with Japanese aesthetics, creating a spacious and tranquil atmosphere. Large windows flood the space with light, while warm wood accents add a touch of luxury. Each apartment features a fully equipped kitchen with ample cutlery, a microwave, and a free washing machine, ensuring a comfortable and convenient stay. Plus, enjoy complimentary drinks in the ground-floor lounge, complete with a spacious sofa and dedicated workspace.

8. l ZOOM Esaka Park l

Just a short hop from Suita City Cultural Hall, ZOOM Esaka Park offers stylish accommodations with private balconies, putting you within easy reach of Osaka’s top attractions. Enjoy peace of mind with convenient amenities like an elevator and 24/7 security. Each air-conditioned apartment features a fully equipped kitchen (complete with microwave, kettle, and fridge!), a private bathroom with a bidet and comfy slippers, free Wi-Fi, and a projector for movie-watching. Comfortably accommodating three guests with a double bed and a foldaway futon, the Nordic-inspired design creates a warm and inviting atmosphere, showcasing natural wood, linen, and a beautifully balanced, functional aesthetic. Its prime location offers easy access to Universal Studios Japan, Osaka Castle, Dotonbori, and Shinsekai, making it the perfect base for exploring Osaka.

9. Entire rental unit in Yodogawa Ward, Osaka-Shi, Japan

Just one stop from Osaka-Umeda Station, this stylish apartment is your perfect gateway to exploring the entire Kansai region, from vibrant Osaka to the historic charm of Kobe, Kyoto, and Nara. Inside, you’ll find a tidy and comfortable space with a double bed, a fully equipped kitchen, laundry facilities, a private bathroom, and all the amenities you need for a relaxing stay. The host, a seasoned traveler, has poured his personal experience into creating an exceptional Osaka home base. And the best part? A private balcony where you can unwind, soak in the Osaka cityscape, and map out your next adventure.

10. Entire Rental Unit in Fukushima Ward, Osaka, Japan

Just a quick four-minute train hop to Osaka-Umeda Station and under 20 minutes to the thrills of Universal Studios Japan, this spot in Osaka’s trendy Fukushima ward is the perfect home base. Fukushima, a rising star on Osaka’s tourist map, boasts a prime location just a short walk or one train stop from downtown Umeda. This up-and-coming neighborhood blends upscale elegance with a funky, creative vibe, where swanky hotels and shopping centers mingle with cool art spaces and hipster bars. Inside, the room offers a stylish fusion of Japanese and Swedish design, featuring a comfortable double bed, a convenient kitchenette, a smart TV for entertainment, a relaxing bathroom with a tub, laundry facilities, and all the amenities you need for a truly comfortable stay.

