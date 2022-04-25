10 Best Family Hotels in Tokyo

Tokyo may be one of the biggest cities in the world, but it is a surprisingly kid-friendly city to travel to. Kids of all ages will enjoy the city’s vibrant atmosphere with many kid-friendly attractions, delicious food, and the ample shopping opportunities for all kinds of things that Tokyo has to offer. Of course, when visiting a big city like Tokyo, you are going to want to stay in a family oriented hotel if you are coming with children. Here is a helpful list of 10 family hotels in Tokyo that we highly recommend!

1. Hisayo’s Inn

If you are looking for a budget-friendly option that also offers family style rooms, Hisayo’s Inn near Haneda Airport in the southern part of Tokyo is a great option. The hosts are all very nice people who are happy to give you tips for your trip. All basic amenities such as air conditioning and WiFi are also available in each of the rooms. In true Japanese minshuku fashion, the bathroom and kitchen facilities are shared. A nice extra of staying at Hisayo’s Inn is that you can rent bicycles to go around the cycle-friendly neighborhood.

Hisayo’s Inn

Prices from ￥8,800

2. The Capitol Hotel Tokyu

Located in Akasaka, one of Tokyo’s most central areas that doesn’t feel too crowded, The Capitol Hotel Tokyu is a comfortable 4-star hotel. The hotel has a modern Japanese atmosphere and there’s a luxurious feel to the rooms. Besides staying in a very convenient location with many popular tourist destinations such as Ginza, Shibuya, and Shinjuku within a 10-minute subway ride, your kids(and you) will love The Capitol Hotel Tokyu’s 14th floor indoor pool. Hotels with pools are a bit rare in Japan, so if that’s on your family’s wish list, this hotel will be a good choice for you!

The Capitol Hotel Tokyu

Prices from ￥36,900

3. Hotel Chinzanso

The first word that comes to mind when describing the 5-star hotel Chinzanso in the north west part of Tokyo is ‘gorgeous’. If you and your family want the full Japanese-style hospitality experience, then this hotel should be high on your list. Locals who have something to celebrate love having lunch, tea, or dinner here as this is the only way they get the chance to enjoy the beautiful Japanese garden and its famous events; the Sea of Clouds in the daytime or the One Thousand Lights in the evening. As a guest, you and your kids have the chance to enjoy these enchanting events multiple times if you want to. Hotel Chinzanso has a welcoming attitude towards families, as young kids stay for free and they offer babysitting service and other child-friendly amenities.

Hotel Chinzanso

Prices from ￥35,200

4. Hiyori Hotel Maihama

Families often spend a day or two at Tokyo Disneyland and DisneySea when they come to Tokyo. And what is more relaxing than staying at a comfortable 3-star hotel just around the corner from the theme parks? Hiyori Hotel Maihama is perfect for any family who is visiting the Disney parks. The hotel offers a wide range of amenities including an extensive breakfast buffet and a free shuttle service to the special Disney resort train station.

Hiyori Hotel Maihama

Prices from ￥10,800

5. The Peninsula Tokyo

Do you want to stay in a luxury hotel with a Japanese-inspired design in the very heart of Tokyo? The exquisite 5-star Peninsula Tokyo doesn’t only offer amazing views of the city, they have very comfortable large family rooms, amazing dining options with different types of cuisine available, as well as a swimming pool. Their rooms are fully equipped with the newest technology such as mood lighting and automatic curtain controls that are bound to make your stay even more enjoyable and comfortable. Because the hotel is directly connected to the subway by elevator, making your way around Tokyo by convenient public transportation will be a breeze.

The Peninsula Tokyo

Prices from ￥55,700

6. Imperial Hotel Tokyo

The Imperial Hotel Tokyo is situated right next to the Imperial Palace in the central part of Tokyo, and is an upscale, classic hotel with many notable former guests in its long history. They know exclusive hospitality like no other, and if you are a food connoisseur you are going to love their 13 high class restaurants. The Imperial Viking Sal buffet deserves a special mention, as this was the very first buffet restaurant in Japan. Their assortment is dazzling and delicious, and no matter how picky your kids are, they are bound to find their new favorite dish here. All the amenities you’d expect from a high-end hotel are there, including a swimming pool, a beauty spa, and a great view of the nearby Imperial Palace.

Imperial Hotel Tokyo

Prices from ￥57,500

7. ibis Styles Tokyo Bay

For a great bang for your buck accommodation between Tokyo Disneyland and central Tokyo, design hotel ibis Styles Tokyo Bay is a great pick. There is a shuttle bus service to the Tokyo Disney Resort, and you can enjoy a hearty breakfast buffet in their restaurant. They have large family rooms available that have their own toilet and shower, and there is also a Japanese-style public bath available to all guests. In addition, the hotel is wheelchair accessible, and the whole hotel is 100% smoke-free.

ibis Styles Tokyo Bay

Prices from ￥6,400

8. Shiba Park Hotel

Not far from Tokyo Tower and the Buddhist Zojoji temple is Shiba Park Hotel, a 3-star accommodation with all amenities that a Western-style hotel would normally have. One of the best parts about the Shiba Park Hotel is its convenient location near the subway station with many restaurants and izakayas in the vicinity. As an extra service to their guests with young kids, they offer free amenities for babies and there are even larger family rooms available. With its great location and affordable rates, this hotel may just be perfect for you and your family.

Shiba Park Hotel

Prices from ￥19,400

9. Dormy Inn Ueno Okachimachi

Owned by a Japanese hotel chain, Dormy Inn Ueno Okachimachi offers budget-friendly Japanese hospitality at a central location that is popular among tourists. Hot spots like Asakusa, Ueno Park, sumo neighborhood Ryogoku, and Akihabara are all close to this accommodation. Although all rooms come with a small ensuite bathroom, there is also a relaxing Japanese-style public bath and sauna available to all guests. The restaurant serves a good Asian-style breakfast, but if you’d prefer something else there are many coffee shops in the neighborhood as well.

Dormy Inn Ueno Okachimachi

Prices from ￥10,400

10. Keio Plaza Hotel Tokyo

Shinjuku on the western side of central Tokyo is famous for its ‘80s Tokyo feel, neverending dining and entertainment options, and easy connections to the Mt. Fuji and Hakone areas. Depending on your itinerary, staying at the Keio Plaza Hotel Tokyo in Shinjuku may be perfect for your family. This massive hotel complex boasts 21 restaurants, an outdoor pool, a karaoke room, and a fitness center. The hotel’s rates are very good for the comfort and convenience you get, and if you book a room on a higher floor you will have an amazing view of the city.

Keio Plaza Hotel Tokyo

Prices from ￥12,672

A Family Trip to Japan

While Japan might not be the first country you think of when you are looking for a family-friendly holiday, it is actually one of the safest and best destinations for people with kids. Young kids and teenagers will especially love Tokyo with all of its youth culture and subcultures, and if they are into K-pop they will be having a field day in Shin-Okubo. Your kids will love it if you plan some fun activities during your trip, and we offer some amazing child-friendly tours that will leave the whole family with nice memories like our Harajuku tour and our fun food tours. We hope you found a nice place to stay at from our list of 10 of the best family hotels in Tokyo and that you have a wonderful trip to Japan!

