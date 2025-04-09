Family Friendly Itinerary in Japan for 10 Days

This post may contain some affiliate links. When you click through and make a purchase we may receive some commission, at no extra cost to you.

When you travel with (young) kids, you are probably looking for some family-friendly destinations. Unfortunately, this information is not always readily available to you in travel magazines or on the World Wide Web. Planning a family trip and selecting the best activities can be challenging and sometimes even stressful. But don’t worry, Japan has many family-friendly destinations and things to do. In this article, we will present you with our suggested 10-day itinerary along with several tips and options!

Suggested Itinerary

Day 1: Arrival in Japan

Day 2: Enjoy Tokyo

– Shibuya Crossing, Harajuku Pop culture town, Ueno Park, Akihabara, etc

– e.g. Tokyo Disneyland or DisneySea, Mt. Fuji, Snow Monkey Park, etc.

– e.g. Shopping, day trips, other activities

– Maiko town and Kiyomizu temple

– Arashiyama Bamboo Forest, Golden Pavilion, etc

– e.g. Shopping, temple hopping, and other activities

– Free-roaming deer park, Giant Buddha, and Osaka special street food

– e.g. Universal Studios Japan, shopping, a day trip to Hiroshima

Day 1: Arrive in Japan

If this is your first time traveling to Japan, you will most likely be coming to Tokyo first. It’s the biggest city in the world and people are pretty used to foreign tourists, so there is a good amount of English information available. It’s an excellent starting point for a warm welcome and a fitting introduction to Japan. Tokyo has two international airports, so it is also likely that you will fly into either Narita Airport or Haneda Airport. You can check on how to get to where you need to go in Tokyo from each airport in the articles linked above.

Also, if you are hoping to travel throughout Japan in the most cost-effective way, we recommend you look into a JAPAN RAIL PASS before coming. It will may make travel less expensive if you’re doing many big train trips, but since the price of the pass was increased, it may no longer be the most economical choice.

Tip: Give yourself extra time! There are a lot of up and downs with stairs while exploring in Tokyo. If you are using strollers or wheelchairs, you should give yourself extra time to find elevators.

Tokyo Accommodation

If you haven’t already booked your accommodation for Tokyo yet, we have some great recommendations that are perfect for a family stay.

1. Grand Prince Hotel Shin Takanawa

William Cho, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons

This sprawling, luxurious hotel is perfect for families seeking space and top-notch amenities. Enjoy generously sized rooms, private balconies with stunning Tokyo views, and everything you need for a comfortable stay. Work out in the fitness center, relax in the garden, savor delicious meals at the hotel restaurant, while a stylish bar completes the 5-star experience. Getting around is a breeze with free shuttle service to Shinagawa Station (just 5 minutes away!), offering seamless Shinkansen access. Plus, direct airport shuttles to both Narita and Haneda make travel a cinch.

Book here: Grand Prince Hotel Shin Takanawa

2. Royal Park Hotel

Royal Park Hotel is a family’s perfect home base. Unwind in spacious, modern rooms after indulging in a choice of nine on-site restaurants. Beyond comfortable accommodations, you’ll find a gym, spa, and a massive banquet hall. But het best part? Explore Tokyo with ease: just a 10-minute subway hop to the iconic Sky Tree, and within 20 minutes you can be shopping in Asakusa, Ginza, or Akihabara. Plus, with the Tokyo City Air Terminal next door, airport transfers to Narita and Haneda are a breeze via the Limousine Bus.

Book here: Royal Park Hotel

3. Tokyo Dome Hotel

Lukas, CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons

Experience Tokyo with the whole family at the Tokyo Dome Hotel. Perfectly situated, this hotel puts you steps away from iconic attractions like Tokyo Dome, the serene Koishikawa Korakuen Garden, Ueno Zoo, and the vibrant Akihabara Electric Town. Beyond its prime location, the Tokyo Dome Hotel is designed for families, offering spacious rooms and a wealth of kid-friendly amenities. From crib rentals and children’s pajamas and slippers to dedicated kids’ seating in their restaurants, the hotel has thought of everything. Enjoy the seasonal outdoor pool, relax at the bar/lounge, or grab a quick bite at the coffee shop/café. The hotel’s dedicated guest relations desk is also on hand to help you discover family-friendly events and shows within Tokyo Dome City.

Book here: Tokyo Dome Hotel

Please have a look at our article here for more family-friendly hotel choices.

Day 2: Enjoy Tokyo

Maybe you’ve already explored the area around your hotel yesterday, but today will be your first full day in Japan. If it is your first time in Japan, we highly recommend you book a private tour to get the hang of things and see everything you want in the most efficient way.

For those of you who decide not to book a tour in Tokyo, here is our suggested itinerary with loads of family-friendly destinations and options. Enjoy!

Morning (9am – 11am)

Option 1. Ueno Park

Ueno park is a large and lively public park. Although it might be a bit crowded especially during the cherry blossom season, it is a very family friendly place in Tokyo that is easy to walk around with small kids due to its central location (within walking distance from Ueno Station) and peaceful atmosphere. Moreover, there are a lot of different ways you can enjoy the park. There are a number of museums, Japan’s oldest zoo which is very famous for pandas, old temples and shrines, and large beautiful ponds with picturesque lotus leaves. Whether you are with small kids or elderly parents, everyone will be able to enjoy the area!

Option 2. Tsukiji Fish Market

If your family likes seafood, it is a great idea to check out and have breakfast at Tsukiji Fish Market. Also, it is the perfect opportunity to learn about Japanese food culture. There are a lot of individual vendors selling their special (local) food.

If you are curious about and want to learn more about Japanese food culture, you can never go wrong joining a food tour with one of our local guides! During the tour, your guide will show you around the market in a small group, explain more about Japanese products and cuisine, and you will have the chance to try some of the most delicious foods!

Afternoon & Lunchtime (11:30am – 1:30pm)

Option 1. Asakusa

Asakusa is known as a traditional town with a huge Sensoji temple. Among Japanese people, Asakusa is also famous for its big festival in October and that makes Asakusa an enjoyable festival vibe all the time! Although there are many people coming here every day for sightseeing, you can still enjoy spending time there. There are many enjoyable activities such as rickshaw rides, goldfish scooping games, candy craft workshops, food sample making experiences, etc. Also, there are many nice Japanese restaurants around Asakusa which will be good for your lunch, too.

Recommended Activity in Asakusa

Try on a kimono, or Japanese traditional clothing, and explore Asakusa for a day!

You can find a kimono rental shop in Asakusa that is conveniently located 2-minute walk away from Asakusa Station. Walking around in a kimono is a popular activity for both locals and tourists alike!

Option 2. Tokyo Dome City

Less than 3 minutes from Suidobashi Station, you can find Tokyo Dome City. Besides Tokyo Dome (mainly for a baseball game or live concert), there are various shops, restaurants, and cafes, and also there is a game center and amusement park (like a small theme park), too! If your priority is making sure for your kids to have fun, Tokyo Dome City will be the best place. Also, there is a quiet traditional Japanese garden (Koishikawa Garden) next to Tokyo Dome City. It is also a nice place to visit if you have time.

Late Afternoon (2pm – 4pm)

Option 1. Harajuku

Harajuku is known as a city for unique fashion and cool & cute pop culture. You can find various animal cafes, odd-looking sweets, eccentric “Kawaii” fashion, and so on. If you have kids, it is an ideal place for spending time enjoying.

From Harajuku, Meiji Jingu Shrine and Omotesando Street (Modern Architecture district) are within walking distance. So, after exploring Harajuku, we recommend you visit either spot if you have time. In the area you will find many cafes and restaurants selling various snacks for your kids, to have a little break!

Option 2. Tokyo Skytree

Tokyo Skytree is the world’s tallest tower! You can enjoy the view with drinks or meals at 300 meters above the ground or the view at 451.2 meters above the ground. Also, it is a nice place to enjoy shopping because there are more than 300 shops from the 1st to 10th floors including Pokemon’s official store. You can easily find some good souvenir gifts to bring back to your home.

Tokyo Skytree

10am – 9pm

Combined ticket from ¥3,100

Tembo Deck from ¥2,100

Evening (4:30 pm ~ )

Option 1. Shibuya Scramble Crossing & Shibuya Sky

These days, many people think of Shibuya Scramble Crossing when it comes to Tokyo.

Due to the crowds from morning to midnight, Shibuya is called a “sleepless city” in Japanese. Especially in the evening, you can see large crowds of people walking on the crossing and you may come to realize and say, “Oh, I am in Tokyo!” In 2019, a new observatory “Shibuya Sky” opened as a new trademark in Shibuya. Check out the 360 degrees of panoramic view over Tokyo from this tallest building in Shibuya!

Shibuya Sky

9am – 11pm (Last admission 10pm)

¥2,500 (online – reserved tickets for specific date & time)

Option 2. Odaiba

Odaiba is known as the man-made island in Tokyo Bay. It was developed after the year 2.000 and currently, it is a popular destination among couples or families. You can visit the Rainbow Bridge, a giant Gundam statue, big shopping malls, etc. You can even relax at the beach too. Just exploring this island is fun!

Day 3: Day Trip From Tokyo

Option 1. Tokyo Disneyland or DisneySea

One of the day-trip destinations from Tokyo that all your family members can enjoy is the Tokyo Disney Resort. There are two theme parks, Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea. Even if you are from the U.S. where Disney is originally from, both theme parks are very enjoyable because they are unique and different in their own ways. You will be surprised and have all your dreams come true as the staff is amazing with second-to-none hospitality.

We recommend getting tickets with pickup at the closest train station (Maihama) so you can skip the (long) queues. This will save you time at the entrance! Book with the link below.

Option 2. Mt. Fuji & Lake Kawaguchi

When you decided you wanted to come to Japan, you probably considered going somewhere with a view of Mt. Fuji at least once. Even though it is not all that close to Tokyo, it can still be a great destination on a day trip from Tokyo. Of course, Mt. Fuji itself is incredibly beautiful, but the surrounding nature is truly stunning as well. There are a lot of photogenic spots such as Lake Kawaguchi, Arakurayama Sengen Shrine, and Oshino Hakkai village among others.



The best and easiest way to get to and around the Mt. Fuji area for a day trip is by joining the bus tour from Tokyo! You can explore the highlights of the area without stressing out about transportation accompanied by a knowledgeable guide. You can learn the history and facts about the area, and enjoy delicious local specialties during the tour.

Option 3. Visit the Snow Monkey Park

You probably have seen the famous snow monkeys taking a bath in an outdoor onsen! If it is the right season to see Snow Monkeys, it will also be a day-trip option from Tokyo.

How to visit Snow Monkey Park (Jigokudani)? When is the proper season for seeing Snow Monkey? You may have a lot of questions, find the answers to all your questions in the linked article!

Option 4. Hakone

In just thirty minutes by bullet train to Odawara station, you can trade Tokyo for the stunning landscapes of Hakone. Then, from Odawara station, a scenic ride on the Hakone Tozan Railway delivers you to Hakone Yumoto, the perfect launchpad for your adventure. Prepare to be amazed by Owakudani, the aptly named “Great Boiling Valley” (or the playfully nicknamed “Hell Valley” by locals!), an active volcanic zone where you can try the unique Kuro-tamago – black eggs cooked in natural hot springs, said to grant you an extra seven years of life with each bite! You can also take in breathtaking vistas on the Hakone Sightseeing Cruise, feel serene at Hakone Shrine, and view artistic masterpieces, including works by Picasso, at the Hakone Open-Air Museum.

Day 4: Free Day in Tokyo

On your 4th day in Japan, you will have some much-deserved free time! If you’re a bit worn out, resting up for the rest of the trip is a good option, but if you still have some energy and haven’t crossed everything off your Tokyo list yet, today is the perfect day to get that done. Since Tokyo is such a massive city, chances are there are still quite a few things you want to check out. Having a free day and deciding day of what you may want to do depending on the weather or your kid’s mood might be the best option for everyone.

Day 5: Head to Kyoto

It’s time to leave Tokyo and head to your next wonderful destination, Kyoto, the center of Japanese culture & tradition. Although the most popular thing to do in Kyoto is temple hopping which can get a bit boring for the younger kids, there are plenty of fun places for kids in Kyoto too.

Morning (10:30 am)

Take the Shinkansen AKA the Bullet Train

In the morning, take the Shinkansen (bullet train) to Kyoto Station. In Tokyo, there are two stations where bullet trains depart heading west. One is Tokyo Station and the other is Shinagawa Station. You can choose the closest station to your hotel. (For instance, from Ginza Station, Tokyo Station is super close but from Shinjuku Station, Shinagawa Station is closer). Riding the Shinkansen is a fun experience in itself. You can relax, enjoy some food and drinks, and watch the amazing scenery of Japan. Don’t forget to keep an eye out for Mt Fuji on the way, too! Please also see the article below about fun things to do riding the bullet train.

Afternoon (1pm)

Arrive at Kyoto Station

It will take about 2.5 hours to get to Kyoto Station from Tokyo. To enjoy the rest of your time after you arrive, what you’ll need to do first is send your luggage to your hotel. In the Kyoto Station building, there is a super useful luggage delivery service called Crosta Kyoto. Through Crosta Kyoto, delivery service is available from Kyoto station to your accommodation/from your accommodation to Kyoto station/ between your accommodations/ from Kyoto station to Kansai Airport. You can drop off your luggage at Kyoto Station between 8am – 2pm.

This service is available for most hotels or ryokan in Kyoto. Find out more about this convenient service here.



Late Afternoon (1pm)

After dealing with your luggage, let’s enjoy the beautiful city of Kyoto! How to enjoy and explore it is up to you of course. But here are our suggestions for a day well spent after a long train ride.

Option 1. Explore the Kyoto Station Area

If you are tired after the bullet train ride, it might be best to start sightseeing close by. Exploring Kyoto Station in itself is fun! It was built in collaboration with seven famous architects and is one of the most notable modern pieces of architecture in all of Kyoto. It’s nice to visit Ramen Street on the 10th floor of the Isetan department store (as you might have guessed there are ramen restaurants from all over Japan) and also to walk the Skyway to the East Square of Kyoto Station. In fact, there are lots of great places to eat in Kyoto Station! Also, if you still have time and energy, visit Kyoto Tower or Higashihonganji Temple which are both very close to Kyoto Station.

Option 2. Kyoto Handi Craft Center & Okazaki Park

Okazaki Park is the most peaceful park with an open feeling in Kyoto. Around the park, there are several museums, a zoo, and the Kyoto Handicraft Center. In the Handicraft Center, you can join various workshops related to traditional Japanese handicrafts. Combine your workshop at the Handicraft Center with a visit to Okazaki Park and enjoy the serene atmosphere. If you have time, you can visit Nanzenji Zen Temple to enjoy matcha green tea and see the view from the big Sanmon gate!

Option 3. Umekoji Park & Kyoto Railway Museum

Umekoji Park is just one stop from Kyoto Station by JR train (the station name is Umekoji-Kyotonishi Station). There are some playgrounds, a city aquarium, a park, unique restaurants, and the Kyoto Railway Museum.

Due to the dynamic and various exhibitions, the Kyoto Railway Museum is a fun place for kids and it is also an informative place if you have an interest in Japan’s railway system (one of the world’s most punctual and efficient railway services).

Kyoto Railway Museum

10am – 5.30pm

Admission ¥1,500 (adults), ¥0 – ¥1300 (children and teens)

Kyoto Accommodation

Kyoto is a great family-friendly destination if you are traveling with kids. But sometimes it can be difficult to decide where the best place to stay is if you want to get the most out of your trip. Let us help you out with our recommended hotels in our article here!

Day 6: Enjoy Kyoto City

Due to the access reasons, we have two suggestions to enjoy this day in Kyoto. Suggestion 1 is mainly spending the Arashiyama area (west outskirts of Kyoto city) and Kameoka (the city next to Kyoto city) to enjoy special activities around there. Suggestion 2 is mainly in the center of Kyoto city with two options (general & for kids).

Suggestion 1: Arashiyama Area & Kameoka City

No Kyoto itinerary is complete without a visit to Arashiyama. Located on the city’s western edge, Arashiyama offers unique experiences you won’t find anywhere else in the city. Wander through enchanting bamboo forests, glide along the Katsura River, and discover serene Zen gardens, temples, and shrines. Nature lovers and culture seekers alike will find something to adore in Arashiyama.

Tenryuji Garden

Tenryuji is a Zen temple with a stunning pond and garden surrounded by a mountainous landscape. On sunny days, the scenery is especially beautiful. In addition, inside the garden, there is a place where you can take photos with bamboo without any other people around!

Bamboo Forest

After Tenryuji Garden, the famous bamboo forest is just a 1 minute’s walk away. Due to the popularity, normally there are many people but you can still enjoy the breathtaking scenery! There’s a reason why this grove is so popular and the beauty is unmistakable. It’s also worth checking out the nearby Kimono Forest, and both are breathtaking at night too, once they are illuminated.

Torroko Journey to Kameoka Station

About a 5-minute walk from the bamboo forest, you can find Sagano Scenic Train Station.

That is a special train to enjoy the surrounding beautiful nature. As you know, Japan is blessed with a rich natural beauty that is different every season. Be aware that the tickets sell out pretty quick if it is cherry blossom season or autumn foliage season. So we recommend you book as early as possible. From Torroko Arashiyama station, you will arrive at Torroko Kameoka station in just one stop.

Sagano Romantic Train website

Hozugawa-kudari (Hozu River Boat Riding)

From Torroko Kameoka station, you will arrive at Hozugawa-kudari after a 15-minute bus ride (take Torokko Mahori Line 39 run by Keihan bus to Hozugawa-kudari boarding site). From there, you can have a truly special local experience, “Hozugawa-kudari”, which is a traditional Japanese-style boat tour with a skilled rower. For more details about this 2-hour boat ride tour including departure times, see their official site here.

Togetsu Bridge

Photo by Kentagon

After Hozugawa-kudari, you will finish the tour near Togetsu Bridge, which means you are in the Arashiyama area again! Togetsu Bridge is surrounded by fantastic natural beauty.

Especially in autumn, the surrounding mountains change their colors and the landscape is incredibly beautiful. In the area around Togetsu Bridge, there are many restaurants. It is also good to have some late lunch around there.

Arashiyama Monkey Park

Walk across Togetsu Bridge to find the entrance of Monkey Park (fun fact: this is Tom Cruise’s favorite place in Japan!). Monkey Park is a peaceful place where you can enjoy meeting some monkeys and the scenic view from the top of the mountain.

You will need to climb up the mountain for about 15-20 minutes. This can be a little tough for small children, so if you think it is hard to do so with your family, we recommend visiting either the Music Box Museum or Diorama Kyoto JAPAN instead.

Suggestion 2: Exploring the Central Part of Kyoto

Morning Option 1: Kyoto Botanical Gardens

This is not a very well-known destination and that makes it kind of a hidden spot only known by locals. The closest station is Kitayama Station and you need to take the Kyoto Municipal Subway for approximately 15 minutes from downtown Kyoto or Kyoto Station. From kids to adults, everyone can enjoy this botanical garden with over 120,000 plants from 12,000 species. Especially, from the middle of November to early December, this place is recommended to visit for the beautiful autumn foliage leaves!

Morning Option 2: Kinkakuji, Golden Pavilion

This may not be something all that special for kids but is simply a nice place to visit no matter who you are traveling with. The impressive shining golden color reflects on the pond surrounded by trees, making for an atmosphere like none other. To access Kinkakuji, you can take a local bus but it might be complicated if you are not used to the bus system in Japan. A taxi is also an option if you are worried about it.

Afternoon Option 1: Kyoto Manga Museum

Photo by ⓒKyoto picture

5 minutes walk from Karasuma Oike Station, you will find a cream-colored complex. Those buildings are Kyoto Manga Museum. They are mainly focused on Japanese Manga but there are also English Manga too. Also, as you can see in the photo above, there is a large lawn area that is suitable for kids to play. Of course, you can sleep or take a rest if your family needs it. Doesn’t it sound amazing that you can lie down or sit down while you are enjoying Manga? This museum is also a good place to spend time indoors on a rainy day. To get there, Kyoto Municipal Subway is the easiest way.

Afternoon Option 2: Nishiki Market

The closest station to Nishiki Market is Shijo Station. From one side to the other side of Nishiki Market, you can see and enjoy more than 160 shops. In Kyoto, there are lots of high-quality vegetables, chickens, ducks, tofu products, and river fish. Since Kyoto developed some unique cuisine, you can experience the rich culinary culture in the market. There are also very kid-friendly foods such as Tofu ice cream, green tea fondue, honey fruit juice, and so on!

Kyoto Food and Drink Tour at Nishiki Market

Late Afternoon Option 1: Kiyomizu Temple

If you do not mind the long walking and various steps, Kiyomizu Temple is one of the most must-visit places in Kyoto. Although Kiyomizu is a temple, it is like an ancient theme park with various attractions. So, even small kids can enjoy this place. From the terrace at the main hall of Kiyomizu temple, you can have a fantastic view of the surroundings. This place is also great to visit in autumn when the leaves turn red again!

Late Afternoon Option 2: Fushimi Inari Shrine

The most popular spot in Kyoto City for tourists is Fushimi Inari Shrine with thousands of red Torii gates! This is also not something special just for kids everyone can enjoy this amazing place and it is easy to walk around because there are not so many steps until the middle.

In the middle of this shrine, there is Omokaruishi, the stone telling about your wish. Let’s try to lift up the stone. If you feel it is heavy, your wish will take some time to come true but if it is very light, it will come true soon!

From the middle of the path, it is getting tougher to climb up. So, walking until the middle is an easy plan to enjoy Fushimi Inari especially if you are with kids.

Evening Option 1: Gion District & Yasaka Shrine

Gion is the biggest traditional Geisha town in Kyoto. Even in the daytime, this place is beautiful but between 5pm and 6 pm, there is a high possibility that you see Maiko with full makeup because it is just before their working time. Even if you cannot see them, the quaint atmosphere with traditional Kyoto townhouses is very nice. Also, you can visit Yasaka Shrine from this place on foot and that is an enjoyable place for kids.

There has been a lot of news in the media about Kyoto closing Gion to tourists, but that isn’t true! Gion is still open for tourists to explore. What has changed, is that there are a few certain streets that are technically private, so they are closed to the public. Those streets will be clearly marked and off of the main streets.

Evening Option 2: Teramachi & Shinkyogoku Shopping Street

Teramachi & Shinkyogoku Shopping Street is in downtown Kyoto, close to Kyoto Kawaramachi Station. There are many souvenir shops, restaurants, animal cafes, a very unique Samurai & Ninja museum, Manga & Anime shops, street food vendors, etc.

For a family with small kids, this is recommended to visit and enjoy Kyoto before you leave Kyoto the next day!

Day 7: Head to Osaka and Enjoy the City

Morning (10:30am)

Travel to Osaka

From Kyoto, Osaka is very close. Even by a local train, it takes less than one hour. We recommend you book reserved seats if you have your luggage and you can get your reserved seats for JR Ltd. Express Haruka or bullet trains. If you travel with a large family, using a private big taxi is one of the options. You can also take a local train but it might be difficult if you have big suitcases.

Afternoon (12pm)

Arrive at Osaka Station and Go to Your Hotel

Whichever transportation you use, you will arrive at Osaka one hour later after you leave Kyoto City. Then we suggest you first leave your luggage at your hotel.

Late Afternoon (2pm – 4:30pm)

Option 1: Osaka Castle Park and Cruising Aqualiner

Osaka Castle is an icon of Osaka City. You can enjoy a peaceful walk in the park and imagine what the Samurai War was like more than 400 years ago. After enjoying Osaka Castle, it is nice to have a river cruise by Aqualiner. It leaves Osaka Castle Park and will bring you to the Nakanoshima area. You can enjoy the view of Osaka City as a canal city like Amsterdam by Aqualiner.

Operating times 11am – 4pm (can vary seasonally)

Adults ¥2,000-2,200, children ¥1,000-1,100

Option 2: Cup Noodles Museum

Taking Hankyu Takarazuka line train for about 30 minutes from Osaka Umeda Station, you will arrive at Ikeda Station. From there, the Cup Noodle Museum is within walking distance (less than 10 minutes). Although the uniqueness of the exhibition about history and variety is fun, the special and fun experience you can have is making your own original cup noodle! Also, you can enjoy some cup noodle tasting from their numerous products. The museum is open daily from 9:30am to 4:30pm and free of charge!

Evening (5pm ~ )

Dotonbori Street with Ebisu Bridge

If you want to see something super fun, let’s visit Dotonbori! You can say it is the craziest spot in Japan, you will be overwhelmed by so many flashy, colorful, eye-catching, and strange neon signs around the area. There are so many street food shops, restaurants, animal cafes, game centers, and so on! While exploring the area, you can experience the funny and friendly Osaka culture.

Kaiyukan Aquarium

Kaiyukan is the world’s largest aquarium with huge whale sharks, jellyfish, emperor penguins, and odd-looking fishes like aliens from the seabed. Just walking around is fun, but don’t forget to check the timetable to see their events (staff feeding penguins, dolphins, or else). Among their various displays, the most overwhelming thing is to see big fish tanks for uncountable migratory fishes. Also, there is a special light-up after 5pm. It is nice to visit in the evening.

Kaiyukan

10am – 8pm (can vary seasonally)

Admission ¥2,700 (adults), ¥0 – 1,400 (children)

Day 8: Day Trip From Osaka

From downtown Osaka, there are many destinations for a day trip. In this itinerary, we will suggest three very accessible places you can add to a long trip with your kids. The most recommended place is Kobe city because there are lots of spots which are suitable for all family members to enjoy together! Another recommendation is Nara with a free-roaming deer park and Universal Studio in Osaka!

Option 1. Kobe

Photo by ⓒKOBE TOURISM BUREAU Photo by ⓒKOBE TOURISM BUREAU Ropeway to Nunobiki Harb Garden & Harbor Land with Port Tower



You can arrive at Kobe City by taking a local train for just 30 minutes from Osaka City. Unlike Osaka, Nara, or Kyoto, Kobe is quite a new city with just 150 years of history and is very familiar with Western culture. Also, it is well-known as a city for fashion. Nevertheless, this is one of the most enjoyable cities for families. There are many sites and attractions for both adults and kids to enjoy together. To know more about Kobe City, we recommend reading the article below.

Option 2. Nara

Photo by (c)Tomo.Yun Free roaming deer around Nara Park & Todaiji Giant Buddha Statue

If you prefer Kyoto to Osaka or Tokyo, you may also like Nara City. From Osaka, it takes one hour to get there by local train. Nara is the older capital, before Kyoto even. Kyoto had functioned as a center of Japanese religion and academics for more than 1,000 years until Tokyo became the capital city.

Although the city of Nara was destroyed in a conflict in the 19th century, there are still a lot of ruins and cultural or religious remains. The deer in Nara Park is one example; people have been protecting them carefully for years as natural monuments considering they are the god helpers. That’s why Nara Park is called “Deer Park.” You can feed special crackers called shika senbei to those friendly deer.

Another highlight of your day trip to Nara will be a visit to Todaiji Giant Buddha Hall. Let’s take your family photos with deer or Giant Buddha in this historical and religious city. Read our article below if you want to know more about Nara!

Option 3. Universal Studio Japan

As you might know, Universal Studios Japan is located in Osaka City. Though the location is nearby Osaka port, not downtown. So, you need to take a train for about 30 minutes. In the park, you can enjoy the unique collaboration between Universal Studio and Japanese Anime or Manga. Universal Studios Japan is the most popular destination for the local people in Osaka and therefore often crowded with locals. Since your time is very limited, it might be smart to have Universal Express Pass, if possible, to avoid the long waiting hours to enjoy some rides and attractions.

Day 9: Free Day in Osaka

If you want to explore Osaka City a little more, it is a good idea to do so on this day. Also, it is a good time to buy souvenir gifts in Osaka. There are a lot of big department stores around Osaka Station (the same location as the metro’s Umeda station) and Namba Station (nearby Dotonbori). Especially, Hankyu Department Store Osaka Umeda Main Store and Takashimaya Osaka Store (Namba) are the two main department stores in Osaka City.

If you have JR Pass and still have great energy, a day trip to Hiroshima is also an option.

In any case, have a nice last full day in Japan!

Recommended article:

Day 10: Fly Back Home

All good things must come to an end. Finally, it is time to fly back to your country. Depending on your flight, the way to return will be different. If it is from Haneda or Narita Airport, you need to go back to Shinagawa Station (to Haneda) or Tokyo Station (to Narita Airport) first, taking a bullet train from Shin-Osaka Station. Then, head to each airport by train or taxi. In total, the trip will take approximately 3.5 to 4.5 hours.

If your flight is from Kansai International Airport, you can take Ltd Express Haruka or a taxi. Although the airport is also in Osaka prefecture, it takes about 1 hour to get there. Please check your flight information carefully and make a plan carefully.

We hope your 10-day trip will be a great time for all of your family!

If you need an assistant to arrange your trip, please feel free to send us an inquiry and let us know your wishes! 📩Send us a message📩

