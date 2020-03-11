1 Day Itinerary in Shibuya -The Most Photogenic Place in Tokyo

What do you think of when you hear the word “Shibuya”? It is one of the busiest areas in Japan known for its iconic crossing called “Shibuya Crossing”. More than that, it is also loved and visited by a lot of people of all ages as it has both traditional and modern sides. In this article, we will introduce some tourist spots in Shibuya, including not only the latest, fashionable spot but also historical ones which still preserve old Japan memories.

1. Start your day at Shibuya station.

Shibuya station is a railway station of Yamanote Line, a railway loop line in Tokyo. It is used by countless passengers for several purposes such as commute or travel. They operate from early in the morning around 5:00 am to after even midnight. In addition, trains come every 2 or 3 minutes and very punctual all the time!

2. Shibuya Crossing

First photogenic spot is right in front of the station-Shibuya Crossing. Some people say this is the busiest pedestrian crossing in the world. It can get really crowded on weekends, and it is surprising to watch how pedestrians avoid bumping into others while crossing it. You can take pictures while waiting at the traffic light, or from the observation deck called “Shibuya Sky” at Shibuya Scramble Square. It is a large-scale shopping-complex which newly opened in 2019. The observation deck opens until 11:00 pm, so you can also enjoy the stunning night view of the crossing and the whole city!

【Shibuya Scramble Square Official Website】

3. Hachiko- A memorable dog that kept his loyalty to his owner until his death

There is a bronze statue of a Japanese dog near Shibuya station. His name is “Hachiko”, and he is a real, existed dog about 100 years ago. His owner was a professor in University of Tokyo, but suddenly passed away because of a serious illness. Even after his death, Hachiko was waiting for his owner to come back in front of Shibuya station, and eventually found dead. People were impressed by his life and loyalty, and built the bronze statue that is attracting many tourists nowadays. It might not look special or impressive, if you don’t know any background story. However, just a little knowledge helps you understand why it is loved by Japanese people and is definitely worth visiting.

4.Shibuya Center Gai, famous shopping street with a unique atmosphere

Shibuya Center Gai is a shopping street which is accessible from Shibuya station. You won’t miss it as it is really close to the bronze statue of a dog that we just mentioned above! This is a great spot to experience Japanese culture such as fashion and Karaoke. It is so bright at night as signs are decorated with lights. It doesn’t take so long to walk around the street, so why don’t you put it in your schedule and take a short stroll?

5. Takeshita Street

Takeshita street is another pedestrian shopping street located in Harajuku; the center of Japanese pop-culture known as “Kawaii (means “cute” in English). If you are interested in Japanese fashion, it is definitely a must-visit place! It is only two more stops at Yamanote Line from Shibuya station. If you prefer to avoid taking the crowded train, you can walk from Shibuya station and it takes only 20 to 30 minutes depending on your speed. There are lots of boutiques and attractive shops selling tasty foods with unique appearances perfect for your Instagram account!

Our recommendation is a rainbow cotton candy at “Totti Candy Factory”. They sell a colorful, rainbow cotton candy which is totally different from the ordinary one with only one color, white. This huge, adorable cotton candy will surprise you and be the best object for taking pictures of!

【Totti Cotton Candy Official Website】

※Japanese only, but you can check the menu and some pictures of the cotton candy!

6. Cat Street

Although it has a word “cat” in its name, it doesn’t mean that there are a lot of cats on the street. It’s a shopping street quite similar to Takeshita Street in terms of the size and the location. On the other hand, it is less crowded compared to other famous shopping streets in Shibuya district, and you can enjoy a peaceful, calm atmosphere while shopping around.

7. Meiji Shrine

Next, we will introduce some tourist sites focusing on the traditional aspects of Japan. Meiji Shrine is an old Shinto shrine in Harajuku area, and it is the most visited shrine in Japan on New Year’s Day. It takes only 3 minutes to get there from Harajuku station on foot. The shrine itself is surrounded by nature, and it has a beautiful Japanese-style garden called “Meiji Shrine Imperial Garden”.

You can enjoy several kinds of flowers and autumn leaves depending on the season. In addition, they have a special building for wedding ceremonies, so you can see one if you are lucky! If you feel a little bit tired from a long journey and need some place that makes you feel better, it could be a perfect place to relax while taking pictures!

【Meiji Shrine Official Website】

(http://www.meijijingu.or.jp/english/)

8.Tokyo Camii & Turkish Culture Center

Tokyo Camii & Turkish Culture Center is the largest mosque in Japan. Mosque is a specified place where Muslims get together and pray for God. This mosque is open to public, and you can enter there for free. It is a great sacred place to learn Turkish culture and for a religious experience. There is a strict dress code, so you should be careful what to wear when you enter the building! In addition, the building itself is so beautiful and graceful, so don’t forget to take pictures from outside!

※Make sure to follow the rules and restrictions in the center.

【Tokyo Camii & Turkish Culture Center Official Website】

(https://tokyocamii.org/)

Conclusion

Shibuya is a center of Japanese culture, and it is getting more and more attractions from tourists. It offers you great photo spots and new experiences that you can’t have back in your country. Plan your trip carefully, and take advantage of the useful information above to make your time there more special!