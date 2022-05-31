While Japan is traditionally a tea-drinking country, coffee has been around since the Dutch and Portuguese traders brought it with them at the beginning of the Edo Period. However coffee didn’t truly become popular until the late 20th century when salarymen started to drink it. In the 1980s, coffee shop chains started popping up in Japan’s more urban areas, and smaller shops usually catered to those who liked to smoke with their cup of joe. Nowadays, Japan’s coffee culture is a mixture of large national and international chains(like Starbucks), smaller shops, freshly brewed convenience store coffee, and canned coffee in vending machines. As the chances are that you will go to the popular and youthful Shibuya area of Tokyo, let us share the 10 best coffee shops in the Shibuya area!

1. Onibus Coffee Nakameguro

Photos by: onibuscoffee

Nakameguro just south of Shibuya is a hip and happening area that attracts many young, artistic people. Onibus Coffee Nakameguro is one of the many small coffee shops in the neighborhood, and it is definitely one of the best. It is a clean and cozy little shop with seating upstairs from where you can look at passersby and trains while you enjoy the delicious coffee. They sell some (vegan)snacks, and hand drip coffee is their specialty.

Hours: 9am – 6pm (every day)

Website: Onibus Coffee Nakameguro

2. Sidewalk Coffee Stand

Also located in Nakameguro and very much worth the visit for the coffee-lovers out there is Sidewalk Coffee Stand. There is seating for about 15 people upstairs, and besides a latte, regular americano, and espresso, they also serve specialty coffees like orange americano. Not in the mood for coffee? They also have an extensive tea and beer menu to choose from. Their real piece de resistance is their Reuben sandwich, which is said to be one of the best sandwiches in town.

Hours: 9am – 7pm (every day)

Website: Sidewalk Coffee Stand

3. CAMELBACK sandwich&espresso

Just below Yoyogi Park there is a little take-out stand called CAMELBACK sandwich&espresso. With a sandwich maker who boasts a Michelin-starred background, you can’t go wrong with ordering a sandwich here. Each sandwich is simple perfection with an amazing blend of fillings and flavors. Of course, their coffee is also worth the detour from the Scramble Crossing and their espresso is of a high standard.

Hours: 9am – 6pm (every day)

Website: CAMELBACK sandwich&espresso

4. Fuglen Tokyo

Not far from CAMELBACK sandwich&espresso you can find Fuglen Tokyo, which features a beautifully designed store with a vintage European decor. Here, patrons can enjoy not only coffee but also Scandinavian pastries, beer, and cocktails. There is indoor as well as outdoor seating, and it is a perfect spot to chill out or do some work for an afternoon. If you drink a lot of coffee, this is a good place to go, as you can get a refill at a reduced rate.

Hours: 7am – 10pm (every day)

Website: Fuglen Tokyo

5. Little Nap Coffee Stand

On the western edge of Yoyogi Park is Little Nap Coffee Stand, a perfect spot to pick up some coffee to drink in the park. There are a few seats, but it is so close to the park that it is just as easy to grab a park bench to enjoy your coffee. The quality of their coffee is excellent while not breaking your bank, and it is also worth giving their donuts and/or muffins a try, as they go very well with their coffee.

Hours: 9am – 7pm (every day)

Website: Little Nap Coffee Stand

6. Higuma Doughnuts + Coffee Wrights

On one of the backstreets of fancy Omotesando you can find Higuma Doughnuts + Coffee Wrights, and as their name already implies, their donuts are to die for. Always freshly baked, their scrumptious donuts are moist with just the right amount of fluffiness. Their coffee pairs very well with any flavor of donut you choose, and many patrons opt for enjoying a coffee+donut break in the small, cozy shop that has a hip vibe. They serve ice cream as well, and the connected shop has cool branded items like mugs and t-shirts.

Hours: 11am – 6pm (Closed on Wednesdays)

Website: Coffee Wrights

7. LATTEST

Having previously appeared in the popular Japanese reality series ‘Terrace House’, LATTEST has enjoyed great popularity ever since. However it is not only their fame and super hip atmosphere, but their high quality drinks that keep visitors coming back for more. As you may have guessed, their latte is their signature drink with a choice between oat, soy, almond, or regular milk. They have great specialty and seasonal drinks, so keep an eye out for variations like their rose or charcoal latte. And don’t forget to get a slice of their flavorful banana bread on the side.

Hours: 11am – 7pm (every day)

Website: LATTEST

8. Streamer Coffee Company

According to the locals, Streamer Coffee Company serves some of the best coffee in the country. The coffee varieties served change depending on the time of the year, and they are always the best available. Other than their very aromatic coffee specialties with just the right strength, this is also a nice and relatively quiet place to kick back and relax for a bit in a busy part of Tokyo.

Hours: 8am – 8pm (weekdays), 9am – 8pm (weekends/holidays)

Website: Streamer Coffee Company

9. THE LOCAL COFFEE STAND

Located just off fashionable Cat Street, THE LOCAL COFFEE STAND offers a small haven of peace and quiet to enjoy a very good cup of coffee. They offer a selection of artisan beans and the knowledgeable baristas know how to extract the deep flavors optimally. With a distinct New York vibe, it almost feels like you’re taking a break in the Big Apple. Also give their crunchy croissants a try, as they go exceptionally well with their coffee.

Hours: 12pm – 7pm (every day)

Website: THE LOCAL COFFEE STAND

10. ON THE CORNER shibuya

This cafe in the Parco department store in the middle of the hustle and bustle of Shibuya’s central Dogenzaka district feels more like a diner than like a cafe. Unlike most other coffee shops, the food doesn’t take a back seat in ON THE CORNER shibuya. Besides stopping by for a delicious cup of their coffee, make sure to come hungry and try their delicious mac and cheese, burgers, and/or one of the whipped cream-rich desserts.

Hours: 11:30am – 10pm (every day)

Website: ON THE CORNER shibuya

Traveling in Tokyo

When you are a first-time traveler in Tokyo, it can be hard to know where to start as there is simply so much to see and experience. If you only have a short amount of time, why not book a private tour to make the most of your trip? An experienced and knowledgeable local guide will be able to take you to see all the best highlights of the city on a completely customized tour of Tokyo or on a fun local street food tour. There are many options to choose from, so be sure to have a look at all our tours in Tokyo! We hope you found a coffee shop in the Shibuya area that you might want to visit when you are in Japan next!

Writer’s profile Stefanie Akkerman moved from the Netherlands to Japan in 2013 with her Japanese husband and son. She jumped into the niche of Dutch tour guiding in Tokyo and Kamakura in 2015 and occasionally writes articles about all the great sights and activities Japan has to offer. She loves (Japanese) food, and to work that all off she goes diving, snorkeling, cycling, or hiking.

This post may contain some affiliate links. When you click through and make a purchase we may receive some commission, at no extra cost to you.