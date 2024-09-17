10 Best Restaurants Near Shinjuku Gyoen

Tokyo, the capital of Japan, attracts visitors from around the world with its vibrant culture and diverse culinary scene. Among these, Shinjuku Gyoen is known for its beautiful gardens and tranquil setting, offering visitors a relaxing experience. Originally created as an imperial garden in the Meiji era, Shinjuku Gyoen is now open to the public, where visitors can enjoy the scenery of the four seasons. The cherry blossoms are in full bloom in the spring, and the autumn leaves are beautifully tinted in the fall, making it a spot where visitors can feel the changes in nature close at hand. When visiting Shinjuku Gyoen, be sure to enjoy the variety of restaurants in the area. Near Shinjuku Gyoen, there is a collection of restaurants offering a variety of cuisines, from Japanese to Western and even ethnic cuisines. This article will introduce 10 restaurants near Shinjuku Gyoen. Each restaurant has its own unique characteristics, and we will tell you all about them. We hope you will find them useful for your next trip to Japan.

Reservation:

1. Lamb Yakiniku Lambne

Shinjuku Lambne is a yakiniku specialty restaurant where you can enjoy lamb meat in 19 different parts. The modern wood interior is equipped with a smokeless roaster for all seats, so you can enjoy your meal comfortably without worrying about smoke or smell. The restaurant’s original lemon sours and directly imported wines are also a great way to enjoy the delicious taste of lamb meat. We hope you will enjoy this special lamb barbecue experience when you visit Shinjuku Gyoen.

Official Website: Lamb Yakiniku Lambne

2. Tempura Shinjuku Tsunahachi

Founded in 1924, Tsunahachi in Shinjuku is a tempura specialty restaurant with a long history. Each dish, created by its long history and tradition, continues to attract visitors. Among them, we recommend the “tiger prawn.” It’s simple yet gorgeous flavor is hard to find anywhere else. The freshness and taste of the prawns are outstanding because they are freshly cooked and deep-fried on the spot upon receiving an order. The batter is crispy and juicy inside, and the sweetness of the prawns fills your mouth. Tsunahachi has four delicatessen outlets in grocery stores throughout Japan, allowing customers to enjoy the taste at home. Tempura purchased at a delicatessen can be heated at home to recreate the traditional taste of Tsunahachi. Tempura lovers are sure to enjoy the taste of this long-established restaurant.

Official Website: Tempura Shinjuku Tsunahachi

3. Shinjuku Kappo NAKAJIMA

Shinjuku Kappo Nakajima, established in 1962, is a long-established kappo restaurant that has been a favorite in the Shinjuku East Exit shopping arcade for many years. In a modern atmosphere, the restaurant offers innovative cuisine while preserving traditional flavors. Based on the Kansai kappo technique inherited from the founder’s grandfather, the restaurant continues to explore new flavors, such as combining soy sauce and balsamic vinegar. In addition, he personally selects the most suitable tableware for his dishes and is particular about their appearance. Nakajima’s innovative ideas for traditional Japanese cuisine continue to be favored by many gourmets. When you visit Shinjuku, be sure to experience the fusion of innovation and tradition at this restaurant.

Official Website: Shinjuku Kappo NAKAJIMA

4. Cafe Restaurant AUREOLE

Cafe Restaurant AUREOLE, located in front of Shinjuku-Gyoen Station, is a sophisticated cafe where you can enjoy Italian cuisine and cafe drinks. This restaurant offers dishes made with carefully selected ingredients using fresh seafood imported from all over Japan and carefully raised meats and vegetables. Here you can enjoy a wide variety of pasta, pizza, and a la carte menu items, which you can also savor with excellent wine. We hope you will enjoy our carefully selected dishes and drinks in a stylish space.

Official Website: Cafe Restaurant AUREOLE

5. E・A・T GRILL&BAR

E・A・T GRILL&BAR, which has a reputation for offering authentic American cuisine in Sendagaya, is a restaurant opened in Tokyo by the owner who spent 25 years in the United States, drawing on his wealth of experience. At lunchtime, the menu offers a wide variety of dishes from a healthy salad lunch to E・A・T’s classic taco rice, Cajun dishes, and burgers made from 100% super coarse ground beef. In addition, weekly special set menus, pastas, and burritos are also available, offering a different flavor every day of the week.

Official Website: E・A・T GRILL&BAR

6. LE BISTRO

Located in Kita Omotesando, Le Bistro is a casual restaurant that breaks away from the staid image of French cuisine. Here, the cuisine is contemporary and relaxed while incorporating elements of traditional French cuisine. The wine list is exclusively from the Burgundy region, carefully selected by the corporate sommelier to ensure perfect pairings with the cuisine. Enjoy authentic French cuisine in a casual setting at Le Bistro, where classic French charm meets modern flair.

Official Website: LE BISTRO

No Reservation:

7. Ramen Nagi

Quietly tucked away in Shinjuku’s Golden Gai, Ramen Nagi is a small ramen restaurant with only eight seats in a compact space. It is open once a week on a rented basis, and its unique business style is attracting a lot of attention. Here you can enjoy ramen noodles in a broth made from gutsy niboshi (dried sardines) with the noodles firmly entwined in the broth. The deep flavor of the soup and the perfect balance of the noodles attract many ramen lovers.

Official Website: Ramen Nagi

8. Tsukemen Gonokami Seisakusho

If you want to enjoy tsukemen in Shinjuku, Gonokami Seisakusho is the place to go. The special feature of this tsukemen is the soup, which is rich in shrimp broth, and the hot thick soup intertwines perfectly with the thick, glutinous noodles. The deep flavor of the soup and the texture of the noodles combine perfectly to give you satisfaction with every bite. At Gonokami Seisakusho, you can taste innovative Western-style tsukemen in Shinjuku, a unique experience that sets it apart from other tsukemen restaurants. If you are looking to explore the new world of tsukemen, be sure to visit.

Official Website: Tsukemen Gonokami Seisakusho

9. Shinjuku Musashi

Founded in Shinjuku in 1998, Menya Musashi is a popular restaurant serving excellent ramen. The special feature of this ramen is the double broth, which combines two types of soup: an “animal broth” made from chicken and pork bones, and a “seafood broth” made from dried bonito flakes and dried bonito shavings. The fusion of these soups creates a deep, rich flavor that adds even more depth to the ramen. With a line out the door every day, Menya Musashi is a popular choice for those who want to enjoy authentic ramen in the Shinjuku area. The noodles and toppings served with its unique soup continue to attract many ramen fans. When you visit Shinjuku, be sure to stop by this famous ramen restaurant and experience its capabilities.

Official Website: Shinjuku Musashi

10. Bogamari Cucina Marinara

Bogamari Cucina Marinara is a restaurant featuring an extensive display of fresh seafood directly from fishing ports around the country. Here you can enjoy Italian cuisine with the seafood of your choice prepared the way you like it. Some of their fresh seafood is rare and hard to find in Tokyo, making just a visit to the restaurant an exciting experience. Pasta and a la carte menu items that allow you to fully appreciate the rich flavor of seafood go great with alcoholic beverages. Enjoy a luxurious moment with dishes that make the most of fresh ingredients.

Official Website: Bogamari Cucina Marinara

In this article, we have written about 10 restaurants near Shinjuku Gyoen. Were there any restaurants you would like to visit? A meal enjoyed along with the beautiful nature of Shinjuku Gyoen will add to the enjoyment of your trip. Each restaurant is unique and particular about the quality of its food, atmosphere, and service. The area around Shinjuku Gyoen offers a wide range of choices, from casual cafes where you can stop by on your way to see the sights to fine restaurants for special occasions. After a day of sightseeing in Shinjuku Gyoen, a leisurely meal at one of these restaurants will soothe away the day’s fatigue and further deepen the memories of your trip. Enjoy a pleasant moment and an unforgettable taste at any of the restaurants in and around Shinjuku Gyoen. Each restaurant awaits you with its own charm. We hope you will discover new culinary delights along with the memories of your trip.

Japan Wonder Travel Food Tours

Japan Wonder Travel is a travel agency that offers guided tours throughout Japan.

From private walking tours to delicious Food and Drink tours, we can help organize the best tours just for you! If you want to explore Japan and learn more about the history and backstories of each area you are traveling in, our knowledgeable and friendly guides will happily take you to the best spots!

In addition, we can provide you with any assistance you may need for your upcoming trip to Japan, so please feel free to contact us if you have any questions or need some help!

▶Tokyo Tsukiji Fish Market Food and Drink Tour

Explore the most lively and popular fish market in Tokyo where you will have the chance to try some of the local’s favorite street foods and sake along with your friendly English speaking guide!

▶Shinjuku Bar Hopping Tour: Experience Tokyo’s Nightlife in Izakaya

Check out the best spots in Shinjuku while bar hopping through the lively and vibrant area. Try some delicious local food and drink as you explore the narrow yet photogenic alleys that the town has to offer. Experience Japanese izakaya culture and drink in Shinjuku like the locals!

▶Explore Nishiki Market: Food & Culture Walk

If you’re looking to learn more about the culture and the local cuisine of Kyoto, this is the perfect tour for you! Take part in this Kyoto food and drink tour and explore the 400-year-old market and the surrounding areas.





Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok for more travel inspiration. Or tag us to get featured!

Happy traveling!