10 Best Restaurants in Tokyo for Solo Travelers

Tokyo, the vibrant heart of Japan, is surely on any traveler’s list of places to hit. For solo travelers, it is certainly a spot to check out. While the city offers an array of dining experiences, finding the perfect spot when you’re on your own can be a challenge. One might think that, being the most crowded city in the world, that “solo” is not exactly a word that Tokyo would be boasting. But, what visitors have to understand is, there’s a huge appeal for residents to have their own space; being shoulder to shoulder day by day with one another is often overwhelming. Besides, it’s not like every coworker commutes together, so there’s a lot of appeal to stop for a bite on their own on their way home or something. Anyways, this unique cultural aspect seems to have also paved an easy path for solo travelers. So fear not, fellow adventurer, for we’ve scoured the bustling streets of Tokyo to bring you the best restaurants for your personal adventure. These culinary gems not only offer delectable dishes but also provide a glimpse into Japanese culture. From the Ramen haven of Ichiran to the hidden Izakayas, we’ve got your solo dining escapades covered.

1. Ichiran

If you’re a Ramen enthusiast (who isn’t?), Ichiran is your holy grail. With locations all throughout Tokyo as well as the rest of the nation, this haven for noodle lovers allows you to savor your meal in individual cubicles. Not only are you able to stay separated from other diners, you’ll also hardly see your server through the small, waist-high window. Only the reception of your order ticket and the handoff of the food are points of contact, and even then you’ll only see their hands (and a deep bow, if you pay attention). Perfect for solo diners seeking solitude. Oh yeah, the food: The broth is an Umami explosion, and you can customize your Ramen to your heart’s content. Don’t forget to slurp; it’s a sign of appreciation in Japan!

Website

2. Kinka Sushi Bar Izakaya

With the surprising origin of Canada, Kinka is a good choice for the solo diner, though not quite as secluded as Ichiran. This lively joint fuses Sushi and Izakaya-style dining. As a solo traveler, you’ll blend right in at the counter top. The atmosphere is actually quite fashionable; with stylish plates and tasteful lighting, the atmosphere is great for a refreshing meal or a place to invite someone.

Website

3. Yamawarau Shabu-Shabu

Shabu-shabu, a hot pot experience you won’t soon forget. At Yamawarau Shabu-Shabu, you’ll be able to enjoy the typical Shabu-Shabu experience, but without the process of choosing and sharing the ingredients with a group. Usually, Shabu-Shabu is somewhat family-style where plates are ordered and shared between the group. You get a pot of broths (maybe a variety, depending on your order) and whatever variety of meats and veggies you decide. It’s like Yakiniku, but wetter, and equally tasty. So just imagine that, but it’s all to yourself and proportionally sized, enjoy!

4. Yakiniku Like

Speaking of Yakiniku, it’s time to indulge in the delightful world of Japanese barbecue at Yakiniku Like, with locations throughout Tokyo. If you’re a fan of freshly grilled meat and the whole Yakiniku experience- Their top-quality meat sets, marinated to perfection, practically sizzle with flavor. The interactive grill tables are perfect for solo diners; you can savor each bite at your own pace. Enjoying it for lunch is a great way to make an afternoon more exciting, somehow. Pair your meal with local craft beer for the ultimate experience.

Website

5. Shabu Shabu “Let Us” Naka-Meguro

Another hot pot gem, Shabu Shabu “Let Us” in Naka-Meguro, offers a cozy, intimate setting for solo travelers. With a classy interior that ensures a relaxing atmosphere, it’s a great spot to have some peace of mind and enjoy a healthy dish with a variety of flavors. The soups here come in a considerable variety, making it quite reasonable to come back multiple times, if the length of your trip allows.

Website

6. Tsurutontan Udon Noodle Brasserie

For a quick and soul-satisfying meal, head to Tsurutontan Udon Noodle Brasserie. The menu boasts an array of udon noodles, served hot or cold. The prices are surprisingly affordable considering how fancy the interior is displayed. Slurp your way through a bowl of their signature Udon which comes in incredible variety- each just as tasty as the last. Solo travelers will appreciate the counter seating, perfect for quick bites in refreshing style.

Website

7. Kintan Akasaka

Kintan Akasaka is a haven for meat lovers. This Yakiniku/Shabu-Shabu spot offers succulent cuts of beef and a lively atmosphere in the heart of Akasaka. Solo travelers will relish the interactive grilling/boiling experience and the chance to bond with locals over shared love for grilled goodness. Their classy lighting and presentation will ensure an executive dining experience that you’ll recall favorably and possibly show a friend sometime.

Website

8. Ogura

Oden is one of the best dishes to warm up with; this simmered dish is definitely a favorite. Enjoy an array of foods slow cooked in a savory broth. You’ll be able to pile your plate high with steaming skewers bursting with flavor. While it’s a dish that pairs the cold weather well, you are of course welcome to enjoy it year round.

9. Kurazushi

Sushi need not break the bank. Kurazushi, located in various locations across Tokyo, offers high-quality sushi at affordable prices and in the famed conveyor belt fashion. Grab a tasty roll or nigiri as it passes by or use the touchpad at your table to order your favorite dish. Complete with a tone of counter seats as well as proper tables for a group, this spot is versatile for any kind of frugal Sushi lover.

Website

10. Fukumori

Hidden in the winding streets of Bakuro Cho, Fukumori is a hidden gem that solo travelers will adore. This cozy, stylish spot is an innovative addition to the evolving scene of Nihonbashi, primarily a business district. If you’re curious about food from Yamagata, then this is a spot that you can’t afford to miss. Designed for the solo diner in mind, Fukumori is a must try for anyone.

Website

