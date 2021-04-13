What is Golden Week in Japan? Tips to Travel around Japan during the Long Weekends 2021

If you are new to Japan, you may wonder what Golden Week is, that you heard very often lately. It is a long holiday week from the late April through the early May, which consists of national holidays such as Constitution Day on May 3rd and Children’s Day on May 5th. It is also sometimes shortened to GW, which can be easily found in guidebooks or travel magazines in Japan. Unlike some European countries, people rarely have a long vacation in Japan, so many people consider it as the best opportunities to travel around Japan during GW. Here we give you some tips for how to travel efficiently in Japan on GW!

When is Golden Week in 2021?

This year 2021, Golden Week is on May 2nd to 5th. April 29th is also the national holiday, so if you take a day off on 29th, you can get 7 days of vacation this year.

Since usually the weather is good, and it’s the best time to travel in Japan around this time of the year. If you want to visit nature spots and enjoy outdoor activities, GW is the perfect time!

Also some hotels and tour agencies often offer the discounts during the vacation.

How to travel efficiently in Japan during the long holidays

GW is also known as a very busy time to travel, it’s better to plan your trip beforehand to make your trip go smoothly.

1.Decide where to visit in Japan

Not only popular tourist attractions, but there are much more to explore in Japan. When you choose your destination, we recommend visiting some hidden places. To enjoy the sunny and early spring weather, plan out glamping near Tokyo or outdoor activities around Mt.Fuji. It’s also a great time to enjoy cycling and hiking! People will be concentrated in popular areas such as Tokyo, Kyoto and Osaka, so try to avoid the busy places especially during the pandemic.

Kiyotsu Gorge (Niigata)

Mt.Fuji

2.Book your transportation

There are several different ways of transportation in Japan, and if you plan to travel a long distance using plane, shinkansen or bus, we recommend you to book your transportation beforehand ―there is a possibility that you might find the seats full on the very day of your trip!

3.Book your accommodation

When you choose the destinations and booked your transportation, the next step will be booking your accommodation. Popular options for accommodation in Japan are traditional inns called ryokan and hotels. Ryokan is often with onsen hot springs, you can enjoy a kaiseki meal in the evening, and sleep in a traditional type of bedding called futon at night.

Other than ryokan or hotels, Airbnb and B&B will be available depending on the area. You can also find stylish hostels all over Japan with cozy cafes and bars at an affordable price.





There is a good reason for an early booking, they often offer the discounted price for it and also you will not miss the opportunities to stay at the best place.

How to travel around Japan safely

1.Always wear a mask

It applies to every country now, but make sure to wear a mask wherever you go. There are still many restaurants open in Japan but some small restaurants ask customers not to talk at the restaurants, or wear masks all the time. We recommend you to check the rules carefully at each place.

2.Social distancing

Avoid the packed places and spend more time outside in nature. Maybe it’s a good idea to go for a solo camping trip in Japan! Solo camping is relatively safe in Japan, and if you are interested in it, it’s the great time to try it now.

Many theme parks and museums are operating at limited capacity due to keeping social distance, don’t forget to book your ticket ahead of time.

3.Rent a car instead of taking public transport

Especially in the city, you may feel uncomfortable taking public transportation jammed with many people. If you have an international driver’s license, renting a car is probably the perfect option to get around Japan easily and safely. In the suburban area, public transportation is limited and you may have to wait for a very long time for the next bus or train. If you go to the countryside, we recommend you to go there by car if possible.

4.Avoid the spots where new cases of Covid-19 are reported

Check the latest news and updates frequently regarding the new cases of Covid-19 in Japan. It will help you to know where you should avoid visiting and change your trip plan flexibly depending on the situation. Check more things to know before you travel during COVID-19.

Japan Wonder Travel Tours

Japan Wonder Travel is a travel agency offering guided tours in Japan.

From private walking tours to delicious Food and Drink tours, we will organize the best tours for you! If you want to explore around Japan to learn more histories and backstories of the area, our knowledgeable and friendly guide will happily take you to the best spots!

Also, we can provide you with any assistance for your upcoming trip in Japan, so please feel free to contact us if you have any questions/need some help!

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter for more travel inspiration. Or tag us to get featured!

Happy travelling!

Stay informed of the best travel tips to Japan, the most exciting things to do and see, and the top experiences to have with the Japan Wonder Travel Newsletter. Every week we will introduce you to our latest content.

For your destinations

10 Off the Beaten Path Places in Japan For your next travel, let's avoid the crowd and head to the beautiful off the beaten path places around Japan!

Tohoku 7 Days Itinerary In this article, we prepared a sample 7 days itinerary for your Tohoku trip which you can complete by public transportations. This Tohoku itinerary starts from Fukushima and finishes at Miyagi prefecture to visit all 6 prefectures in 7 days.

Discover Shikoku: 7 days itinerary travelling around the Seto Inland Sea This 7 days itinerary will help you to get the most out of your visit to Shikoku, witness the beautiful scenery, eat local specialties and have an authentic Japanese experience.

This post may contain some affiliate links. When you click through and make a purchase we may receive some commission, at no extra costs to you.