10 Best Things to do at Haneda Airport

Haneda Airport has much to offer beyond just getting you to your flights. From exclusive shopping and the perfect opportunity to sample the tastes of Japan to the fun of getting local information, Haneda Airport offers a wide range of unique attractions. These spots are not to be missed. In this article, we will provide you with 10 recommended activities to make the most of your time at Haneda Airport.

1. Have a Meal

Haneda Airport is not only a hub for travelers, as terminals 1-3 are each adorned with an attractive variety of restaurants. Here, visitors can enjoy a wide variety of Japanese cuisine to their heart’s content, including udon, curry, sushi, ramen, and more. The restaurants in each terminal offer everything from traditional Japanese flavors to modern creations, making them the perfect place to indulge in Japanese cuisine before it’s time to fly in or out. For those seeking an adventure for the palate and mind, dining at one of Haneda Airport’s restaurants will be a special part of your trip. Delicious food and a comfortable atmosphere will enrich your trip to Japan.

2. Visit Izumi Tenku no Yu Onsen

Izumi Tenku no Yu Onsen is directly connected to Haneda Airport, making it easy to enjoy Japanese hot springs. A wide variety of hot springs are offered here, including outdoor baths where you can spend a pleasant time watching Mt. Fuji and airplanes take off and land, as well as indoor baths where you can enjoy beautiful views of the city center. The facility also has a restaurant with a spectacular view of Mt. Fuji and the sky, where you can enjoy Japanese gourmet cuisine to your heart’s content. Open 24 hours a day at any time of the year, it is a great feature for travelers. Enjoy the unique Japanese hot spring and cuisine at the same time at Izumi Tenku no Yu Onsen.

Official Website: Izumi Tenku no Yu Onsen

3. Buy some Souvenirs

Running out of time and you forgot to buy a souvenir? Don’t Worry! At Haneda Airport, many souvenir stores are open even in the middle of a hectic trip. A wide variety of souvenirs including sweets, drinks, gifts, and more are available. And the unique attraction of Haneda Airport is its wide selection of airport-specific souvenirs. Although you are in a hurry, be sure to find something special at one of Haneda Airport’s souvenir stores to share the memories of your trip with your loved ones!

4. Observation Decks

Haneda Airport has four runways in operation, and from the observation decks at each terminal, visitors can enjoy viewing the takeoffs and landings of aircraft. The sight of planes taking off from the airport is truly spectacular, and the sheer power of the scene is inspiring. The observation deck is especially popular as a photo spot for capturing your favorite aircraft. Enjoy the pleasure of capturing your favorite aircraft in photos at Haneda Airport while feeling the power of the engines as they come and go from the runways.

5. Haneda Airport Shrine

Did you know there is a shrine inside Haneda Airport? To our surprise, there is a hidden gem on the first floor of Haneda Airport Terminal 1, known only to those in the know. It is called “Haneda Airport Shrine”. Not only do people pray for safe travels, but students also come to pray for success in their entrance exams. Therefore, the Haneda Airport Shrine is a popular place for airport personnel and students to visit and pray for a new step forward and a safe trip. Please remember to visit this hidden shrine at Haneda Airport.

6. Haneda Nihonbashi Bridge

Haneda Nihonbashi Bridge stands inside Terminal 3 and is called “a symbolic bridge for travel”. It is constructed of all-yellow cypress from the Yoshino region, and has been faithfully restored to approximately half the size of the original Nihonbashi bridge. There is a small rest area under this bridge where visitors can relax and enjoy their stay at Haneda Airport. From the Haneda Nihonbashi Bridge, you can enjoy a panoramic view of the airport and enjoy a peaceful moment surrounded by Yoshino cypress.

7. TIAT Sky Road

TIAT SKY ROAD is a corridor space leading to the observation deck, where there is a fascinating exhibit for aviation fans. Model airplanes of each airline operating international flights at Haneda Airport are on display, and visitors can see their elaborate miniatures in surprising detail. Visitors can also learn about the role of Haneda Airport as an international hub, see the jobs of the people who work at the airport, and experience the world of aviation through movies and touch panels. TIAT SKY ROAD is truly a fascinating place for aviation enthusiasts.

8. Grand Raffine

A moment of luxury for your tired body. If you are tired from your trip at Haneda Airport, Grand Raffine is the place for you! As a luxury massage store, it is located one step away from the bustling airport area. The interior of the store is like an oasis of calm and healing. Fragrant aroma treatments and reflexology are soothing to a body stiffened by a long flight. Get away from the hustle and bustle of Haneda Airport and enjoy a luxurious and relaxing experience at Grand Raffine. Let the fatigue of travel be quickly dissipated, and be filled with renewed energy.

9. Walk through Edo Koji

Edo Koji is a spot where the streets of Edo (old Tokyo) come alive, recreated by modern craftsmen using traditional Japanese construction methods. Visitors can have a magical experience at Haneda Airport, as if they were lost in the Edo period. Located on the 4th floor of the Terminal 3 departure lobby, this facility offers Japanese culture, dining, and shopping all in one place. Known as a gourmet spot filled with delicious food, you can enjoy the charms of Japan while being enveloped in the atmosphere of the Edo period. If you want to enjoy a luxurious time at Haneda Airport, visit Edo Koji and taste the history and delicacies of Japan at the same time.

10. First Cabin Haneda Terminal 1

First Cabin Haneda Terminal 1 is a hotel directly connected to Haneda Airport that is truly reminiscent of first class air travel. The luxurious guest rooms are clean and have extremely safe security. This hotel is also ideal for those who need to stay overnight near the airport for early morning and late night flights. It is recommended for those who want to get a comfortable rest in time for flight arrivals and departures. Soothe your travel fatigue and enjoy a high quality lodging experience at First Cabin Haneda Terminal 1.

Official Website: First Cabin Haneda Terminal 1

In this article, we’ve listed 10 recommended activities at Haneda Airport, but did any of them interest you? Haneda Airport is well worth a visit for its unique charms that fly above and beyond the travel stage. From airport shopping to Japanese cuisine adventures to exploring the surrounding historical sites, we’ve got you covered to make your stay at Haneda Airport even more enjoyable.

