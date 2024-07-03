Writer’s Profile Misty Fujii is a Canadian who moved to Osaka, Japan, in 2019 and married her Japanese sweetheart. In 2022, they had a baby and moved to Fukui for the clean country air. She is a DJ who teaches English part-time and writes to share Japan with the world. She gets excited about collecting vintage vinyl records, food from all countries, travelling, and renovating her traditional Japanese house.

Stuck in transit? Don’t despair! While Narita might be a gateway to Tokyo and beyond, it’s far from boring. And Narita Airport boasts enough fun to transform your layover into an adventure! This bustling hub, the biggest international airport in Japan, sees a whopping 42,000 travelers daily. But there’s plenty more to do than dodge fellow globetrotters. Narita Airport has you covered whether you need a break to pamper yourself, sleep, shop, or indulge in some culture.

So, ditch the departure board and check out our list of the 10 best things to do at Narita Airport!

1. Art Exhibitions

Did you know that Narita Airport is like a mini-museum? The NAA Art Gallery welcomes everyone, even those who aren’t traveling. Enjoy exhibits featuring paintings, photos, illustrations, and even embroidery! Recent shows, like “White Canvas,” showcased Asian artists, fostering connections through shared cultural expressions. But that’s not all! Keep your eyes peeled for art all over the airport, like the Mini Gallery of Japanese Art and Tetsuya Nakamura’s sculptures, or marvel at the stained glass artistry of Yoko Yamamoto and Kiyoshi Awazu. Who said you can’t get a culture fix on the fly?

2. Pokemon Store/Gather/Spot

Calling all anime fans and Pokemon Trainers! Narita Airport is about to become your new battleground. The airport has teamed up with Pokemon to unleash a world of fun for fans. For starters, you won’t want to miss the Pokemobn store in Terminal 2. This store isn’t just a smaller PokéCenter, though. It’s packed with exclusive Narita Airport merch, including pilot Pikachu plushies that are too adorable to resist! You’ll also find murals with life-sized Pokemon all over the airport, perfect for snapping epic photo memories in the arrival or departure lobbies. And for Pokemon Go players? Well, get ready to catch ’em all as you explore the terminals! If you’re lucky, you’ll even catch a glimpse of one of the cool Pokemon airplanes!

3. Grab a Meal

Did you know Narita Airport has over 60 restaurants across its three terminals? Your layover is about to become a global food adventure! Narita Airport caters to every culinary whim, from Japanese classics like ramen and tempura to international favorites and grab-and-go options. Watch sushi masters work their Edomae magic, chill in a cozy Korean cafe, or grab a Japan-exclusive McDonald’s treat (they have those!). No matter what you’re craving, let your taste buds take off on a delicious journey before you jet to your next destination.

4. Buy Some Souvenirs

Gotta shop ’em all (but not just Pokémon!) at Narita Airport! We told you about the epic Pokémon store, but there’s tons more to fuel your shopping spree. From Japanese sweets and toys to electronics and everything in between, you can snag last-minute souvenirs (or impulse buys!) before your flight. Terminal 1 boasts the most options with 80 stores, including familiar names like Uniqlo and Muji for clothing needs. Bonus? Prices here are comparable to what you’ll find outside the airport – so there are no sneaky airport markups! Forget the basic duty-free shops and easily stock up on unique finds or travel essentials.

5. Observation Decks

Narita Airport lets you unleash your inner aviation enthusiast with observation decks in Terminals 1 and 2. Terminal 2 offers two decks with a chilled vibe overlooking parked planes. In contrast, Terminal 1’s deck puts you front and center for takeoffs and landings. And all decks boast telescopes for zooming in on the action! They’re a fantastic way to stretch your legs and get fresh air between flights. So, leave the gate and go plane-watch in style next time you have a layover at Narita!

6. Hang out in a Lounge

Take off to the high life and head straight to the VIP zone in Narita’s exclusive lounges! Narita Airport boasts lounges scattered across every terminal, offering comfy spaces to unwind, grab a bite, and ditch the airport chaos. Whether you’re a loyal airline member, a credit card guru, or just someone who appreciates a good splurge, there’s a lounge waiting to pamper you. One example is the Narita Premium Lounge, which welcomes everyone (for a fee, of course) and has a stunning Japanese-style room crafted with traditional techniques. It’s worth your while to check which lounges you can access and get ready to relax like a pro.

7. Pamper Yourself (Haircut, Nail Salon & Massage)

Travel stress got you tense? Skip the usual pre-flight scramble – Narita Airport lets you tick beauty tasks off your list while you wait. With an in-house hair salon and nail salon – they’ve got you covered. For the ultimate relaxation fix, sink into one of the many massage chairs scattered throughout the airport and find a moment of zen. Your body and mind will thank you!

8. Tourist Information Centers

Don’t wander around like a confused Pikachu. Narita Airport’s tourist information centers in Terminals 1 & 2 are your one-stop shops for all things Japan. Need a translator? Sightseeing tips? Maps galore? They’ve got you covered in multiple languages! Plus, these friendly folks can answer any burning questions about the airport, from finding the perfect museum or ramen joint to figuring out which train gets you to Tokyo. Sometimes they even have discounts on tours and tickets!

9. Naprooms and Showers

If you’re stuck on a long haul and dreaming of a good nap or shower, Narita Airport hears you! Terminals 1 and 2 are your sanctuaries, offering pay-per-use dayrooms and shower rooms. They aren’t free, but the fee includes all the essentials, even towels! Do you need to recharge before your next flight, or are you arriving super early and want to freshen up? Dayrooms come with comfy beds, perfect for power naps. Think of them as mini hotel rooms but for daytime snoozes only.

10. Capsule Hotel

Need more than a daytime snooze? Terminal 2 has you covered with the coolest crash pad ever, the Nine Hours capsule hotel! This modern marvel is actually attached to the airport (landside, so clear customs first) and offers a range of comfy capsules for weary travelers. Open 24/7, the hotel offers everything from a quick power shower to an overnight sleep between flights. It’s clean, modern, and the perfect way to tick “capsule hotel stay” off your bucket list without derailing your travel plans. Next time you have a long layover, recharge in style!

Finished exploring all the cool stuff at one terminal of Narita Airport? Free shuttle buses whizz between all three terminals, making exploring a breeze. So next time you have a layover at Narita, turn it into an adventure – you’ve got time to shop, unwind, and maybe even catch a Pikachu!

