Top 10 Tours in Tokyo

Tokyo is Japan’s capital, and it is one of the most highly sought destinations in the world for tourists. Unfortunately, it has been difficult for many to visit Japan in recent years because of COVID. Now that the borders are open, many people are flocking to Tokyo and needing ideas for how to spend their time. If you are one of those people, don’t worry. There are an endless number of options. If you really want to gain a greater understanding of Japan and the culture here, take a tour. Tours are a convenient and useful way of getting to know the best parts of an area and learning from an expert with real local knowledge of the tour’s subject. Here are 10 of the best tours in Tokyo that you NEED to join!

1. Tsukiji Fish Market Tour

This tour is perfect for foodies and anyone who cares about local Japanese cultures. The Tsukiji Fish Market has long been known as the largest wholesale fish market in the world. In 2018, the Inner Market moved to Toyosu for a more up-to-date infrastructure that could handle how much business it does. The Outer Market is still in place and thriving, and a Japan Wonder Travel tour will open your world to all of the delicacies that this historic and world famous area has to offer.

2. Asakusa Local Food and Bar Hopping Tour

Another great bar hopping tour is the Asakusa local food and bar hopping tour. Asakusa is a very popular area of Tokyo that boasts a traditional aesthetic as well as one of the richest histories in Japan. You get to experience a number of bars in the area, eat at a Okonomiyaki (savory Japanese pancake) restaurant, and even view the beautifully lit Asakusa Sensoji Temple in between bar hopping.

3. Tokyo 1-Day Highlights Private Walking Tour (8 Hours)

This tour is a full day of some of the best experiences you will come across in Tokyo. Some of the things you will see on your tour are the Tsukiji Fish Market, Asakusa, Meiji Shrine, Harajuku, and the Shibuya Scramble Crossing! Your guide can also customize your itinerary to fit your requests.

4. Ramen Tasting Mini Bowl Ramen Tour

Ramen is one of the most iconic dishes in Japanese cuisine. There are countless types, flavors, and variations of the dish, which can make it overwhelming to choose your first bowl in Tokyo. Let a local professional guide help you with a ramen tasting. You get to try many different types of ramen at several different award winning ramen shops. You’ll get to go through 3 different neighborhoods and learn about the history of Japanese ramen as well. You’re not only getting a delicious taste of Tokyo, but also learning the culture and history that got ramen to be so beloved!

5. Tokyo Bar Hopping Night Tour in Shinjuku

If you’re looking for a tour in the later hours of the evening, a bar hopping tour in Shinjuku is a necessity. With this, you get to explore the back alleys of Shinjuku and drink at the bars that you wouldn’t find on your own. It’s a lively yet intimate experience because most local bars and shops in the alleys don’t have more than 10 seats. You will get a real taste of what it’s like to be a local hitting the bar after work.

6. 1-Day Private Mt. Fuji Tour (Charter) – English Speaking Driver

The hustle and bustle of Tokyo is great, but you might want something a little more scenic and rural at some point in your stay. A charter to Mt. Fuji is the perfect solution to those needs, and you don’t even need to do an overnight stay outside of Tokyo! Mt. Fuji is close enough to Tokyo where you can visit it in just a day trip. On this tour you will get to view and enjoy the views of Mt. Fuji. You’ll also get to visit Lake Kawaguchiko and the village of Oshino Hakkai, both of which rest at the foot of the mountain and have breathtaking views. Also, if you like culture, you will also be able to visit the Kitaguchi Hongu Fuji Sengen Jinja Shrine, one of the most important shrine complexes of the area!

7. Tokyo Sushi Making Experience +Tsukiji Fish Market Explore Tour

If you are interested in the Tsukiji Fish Market Tour but want to do a little more, we also offer that tour with an amazing sushi making experience to finish the tour with. You will not only get to see the freshest ingredients used by the local restaurants, but you will also get to try your hand in making sushi as well. You will be able to return home and boast that you became a sushi master in Tokyo!

8. Akihabara Anime & Gaming Adventure Walking Tour

Anime and gaming are popular all over the world. However, there is no place that loves them more than Japan, especially in Tokyo. Akihabara is the city’s pop culture hub for all things manga, anime, and gaming. With this tour, a local guide will take you all around the area and show you the ins and outs of Tokyo’s best anime and gaming spots. You’ll even get free entry to a popular maid café in Akihabara and enjoy a drink along with the entertaining conversation of a café maid!

9. Secrets of Sumo Culture

Sumo is the national sport of Japan and one of the sports that has remained the same as it was centuries ago. Therefore, the sport and the culture that surrounds it might seem odd to foreigners. In this tour, you can learn about the sport of sumo by learning its history and rituals, seeing the wrestlers train in person, and you can even try your hand at sumo wrestling as well. After touring the Ryōgoku Kokugikan, the center of the sumo world, you’ll realize why this has been the most culturally beloved sport in Japan for centuries.

10. Geisha Experience at Chaya in Tokyo

The image of the Geisha is known throughout the world. However, many people do not know the history or culture behind the iconic performers. This tour takes you on a trip and allows you to get acquainted with real-life Geisha in a unique culture setting. You’ll get to experience the performances, like the traditional songs and dances, and also games and photo opportunities! If you are interested in Japanese culture and performance art then this is definitely the tour for you.

