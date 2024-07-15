10 Best Things to do With Kids in Tokyo

Writer’s profile Mao Goto is a Japanese freelancer who was born in Hayama, Kanagawa prefecture, and raised in Tokyo. Since 2016 she lives in the Taito Ward, home to a lot of Japanese culture hotspots such as Asakusa, Akihabara, and Ueno. She has been interested in the field of English education in Japan and got her Master’s degree in March 2020. A lover of photography, travel, sweets, and cross-stitch. Contact her via Facebook.

This post may contain some affiliate links. When you click through and make a purchase we may receive some commission, at no extra cost to you.

If you are looking for a family vacation in Japan, why not visit Tokyo? Tokyo is the ideal place to spend some quality time with the kids. Tokyo is a perfect blend of the traditional and the modern, and is home to a wide variety of entertainment destinations for children. From its unique Japanese culture and traditions to the latest in technology and entertainment, Tokyo is an attractive destination for families. In this article, we will share with you the top 10 activities to enjoy with children in Tokyo.

1. Gundam Base

Photo by Hkyu Wu on Unsplash

Gundam lovers will find “Gundam Base Tokyo” on the 7th floor of DiverCity Tokyo in Odaiba, Tokyo. Near the entrance of the building, a life-size Gundam welcomes visitors with an impressive presence, allowing them to experience and feel the scale of the mecha. In addition, for Gunpla fans, there is a store where you can purchase a wide variety of Gunpla. If you want to fully enjoy your Gundam love in Odaiba, this is definitely the place to go.

2. teamLab Planets

Photo by mtsjrdl on Unsplash

TeamLab Planets is a digital art museum located in Toyosu, Japan, with exhibits based on the themes of an underwater museum and a garden that becomes one with flowers. Since opening in 2018, the museum has attracted about 4 million visitors and has gained popularity both in Japan and abroad. If you visit Tokyo, be sure to stop by to enjoy the fantastic scenery woven together with digital art.

Ticket Information Adult (over 18 years old) 3,800 yen Junior and High school students 2,300 yen Child (4~12 years old) 1,300 yen (Children under 3 years old are free) Discount and other information Official Website teamLab

3. LEGOLAND DISCOVERY CENTER TOKYO

Photo by Vlad Hilitanu on Unsplash

LEGOLAND Discovery Center Tokyo in Odaiba is gaining popularity as a place where visitors can enjoy the fascination of LEGO bricks to the fullest. Here, children and adults can have fun together. The center offers 11 different indoor attractions where visitors can play creatively with LEGO bricks. Children will be excited by the fun attractions and workshops, and they will be able to build their ideas and make them come to life. Be sure to visit with family and friends for a memorable experience at LEGOLAND!

Ticket Information Adult Fees vary depending on the busy season. (See official website for details) Child Fees vary depending on the busy season. (See official website for details) Discount and other information Official Website LEGOLAND DISCOVERY CENTER TOKYO

4. Panasonic Center

The Panasonic Center in Odaiba is a place where visitors can learn about new developments in consumer electronics and how companies like Panasonic are fighting to save the earth with eco-friendly initiatives. Panasonic is promoting various initiatives to realize a sustainable society, and the center offers exhibits and events that allow visitors to experience the company’s activities and cutting-edge technologies. The Panasonic Center is a valuable place that not only deepens your knowledge, but also provides an opportunity to think about the global environment.

Ticket Information Adult Free (AkeruE on the 3rd floor requires a fee for admission.) Child Free (AkeruE on the 3rd floor requires a fee for admission.) Discount and other information Official Website Panasonic Center

5. Miraikan

Photo by FlyD on Unsplash

Miraikan is a hands-on science facility where visitors can learn and understand what is happening in the world today from a scientific perspective. In addition to exhibitions, workshops are also held to promote children’s learning. The Dome Theater Gaia is highly recommended when you visit there. For an extra fee, visitors can experience science and space through a powerful dome theater with surround stereoscopic images. Why not visit Miraikan and enjoy learning about space and the future of the Earth?

Ticket Information Adult 630 yen Child 210 yen (Free admission for children under 6 years old) Discount and other information Permanent Exhibition + Dome Theater (Adult): 940 yen

Permanent Exhibition + Dome Theater (Child): 310 yen

Permanent Exhibition + Dome Theater (Child under 6 years old): 100 yen Official Website Miraikan

6. Tsukiji Fish Market

Photo by Michael Wu on Unsplash

If you and your family are looking for a great place to enjoy the gastronomic delights of fish, Tsukiji Market is the perfect choice. Here, you can enjoy fresh tuna bowls, sushi, and other fish delicacies at affordable prices. In addition, Ginza is just a short walk from Tsukiji Market which is perfect for shopping and sightseeing. Tsukiji Market is the perfect place to have a great time with your family and enjoy some spectacular food.

7. Tokyo Disneyland

Photo by Roméo A. on Unsplash

Tokyo Disneyland is a special place to meet Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, and their friends in Tokyo. Here you can enjoy many of America’s most famous attractions, including the iconic Cinderella Castle, Big Thunder Mountain, Space Mountain, and the Haunted Mansion. In addition, visitors can also enjoy picking up a variety of exclusive merchandise available only at Tokyo Disneyland. It is a truly magical place that the whole family can enjoy.

Ticket Information Adult Prices vary depending on the date of admission. (See official website for details) Child Prices vary depending on the date of admission. (See official website for details) Discount and other information Some tickets are priced at a discount if you enter the park after 3:00 p.m. or in the evening on weekdays. Official Website Tokyo Disneyland

8. KidZania Tokyo

KidZania Tokyo, located in Toyosu, combines learning and fun for children. About 60 companies have set up pavilions and offer more than 90 different work experiences for children. Here, children can have fun while learning about a variety of professions, including being a pilot, firefighter, veterinarian, fashion model, and more. And don’t worry if your child is not fluent in Japanese as KidZania has English-speaking staff on hand as well as many activities offered in English every Wednesday. KidZania Tokyo is a very attractive place for children to grow while having fun and learning.

Ticket Information Adult Rates vary depending on whether it is a weekday or holiday. (See official website for details) Child Rates vary depending on whether it is a weekday or holiday. (See official website for details) Discount and other information Official Website KidZania Tokyo

9. Aquarium

Photo by naomi tamar on Unsplash

If you want to experience the mysterious world of the sea in Tokyo, an aquarium is a wonderful choice. This city is home to a number of fascinating aquariums where visitors can enjoy amazing encounters with fish. For example, at the Sumida Aquarium, located directly beneath Tokyo Skytree, visitors can observe penguins swimming gracefully and seals relaxing in a large indoor aquarium. In addition, there are other fascinating aquariums scattered throughout Tokyo, all of which are definitely worth checking out if you want to experience the mysteries of the ocean.

10. Ueno Zoo

Photo by Yu Wang on Unsplash

The Ueno Zoo is an urban zoo that maintains a natural landscape despite its location in the heart of Tokyo, and exhibits more than 3,000 animals of about 300 different species. Being the first zoo built in Japan, Ueno Zoo has a very long history and is well known to many people. The most popular animal at the Ueno Zoo is the giant panda who can be seen relaxing in the west area of the zoo. So come relax with the pandas and enjoy this wonderful zoo in the heart of Tokyo!

Ticket Information Adult 600 yen Child (Junior high school) 200 yen Discount and other information Junior high school students living or attending school in Tokyo & Up to 6th grade at elementary school: Free

65 years old and over: 300 yen Official Website Ueno Zoo

In this article, we have introduced 10 spots in Tokyo where children can have plenty of fun, but are there any places you would like to visit? From amusement parks that will delight children to exhibition museums that will lead to learning, Tokyo is filled with places where your family can enjoy playing and learning. These activities are a great way to have fun with your kids in Tokyo and a great opportunity for the whole family to create memories. Feel the experience of a memorable family experience in Tokyo!

Japan Wonder Travel Tours in Tokyo

Japan Wonder Travel is a travel agency that offers guided tours throughout Japan.

From private walking tours to delicious Food and Drink tours, we can help organize the best tours just for you! If you want to explore Japan and learn more about the history and backstories of each area you are traveling in, our knowledgeable and friendly guides will happily take you to the best spots!

In addition, we can provide you with any assistance you may need for your upcoming trip to Japan, so please feel free to contact us if you have any questions or need some help!

▶Tokyo Tsukiji Fish Market Food and Drink Tour

Explore the most lively and popular fish market in Tokyo, where you will have the chance to try some of the local’s favorite street foods and sake along with your friendly English-speaking guide!

▶Tokyo 1–Day Highlights Private Walking Tour (8 Hours)

There’s no better way to explore an area than taking a tour with a knowledgeable local guide. You will have the chance to learn about the history and interesting background stories of Tokyo, as well as discover some hidden gems which can be hard to do without a guide.

▶Shinjuku Bar Hopping Tour: Experience Tokyo’s Nightlife in Izakaya

Check out the best spots in Shinjuku while bar hopping through the lively and vibrant area. Try some delicious local food and drink as you explore the narrow yet photogenic alleys that the town has to offer. Experience Japanese izakaya culture and drink in Shinjuku like the locals!

▶Kimono Experience in Tokyo

Step into the charm of the kimono, a beloved icon of Japanese tradition, ideal for festivals and wandering quaint streets. Asakusa offers the perfect setting to don your kimono and create cherished memories with picturesque backdrops. Let Kimono Rental Wargo dress you up for a day of delightful exploration in timeless style!



Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok for more travel inspiration. Or tag us to get featured!

Happy traveling!