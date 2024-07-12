15 Best Buildings in Tokyo to Check Out

Writer’s Profile Bryce was born in California, but raised from the age of 3 near Seattle, Washington. He’s been living in Tokyo for about 7 years, and graduated from Temple University, Japan with degrees in economics and international business. He loves traveling of course, but also cooking, snowboarding, some video games as well. His biggest interest is songwriting/music production, more specifically electronic music… (think Skrillex, Marshmello, Daft Punk, etc.) He also has terrible humor as you’ll notice, but he hopes you’ll enjoy it!

This post may contain some affiliate links. When you click through and make a purchase we may receive some commission, at no extra cost to you.

Tokyo, a metropolis where deeply rooted tradition and elements from the future dance in harmony, boasts architectural wonders that will leave you in awe. Being the most densely populated city in the world, you have to expect that there are some infrastructural marvels going on here. If you’re ready to embark on a journey through the concrete jungles of this vibrant city, we’ve got you covered with this ultimate guide for enjoying the best buildings that Tokyo has to offer. From the iconic to the underrated, get ready to explore the city’s skyline in a way you’ve never imagined!

1. Tokyo Tower

Dominating the skyline with its iconic orange hue, the Tokyo Tower is a must-visit. For best results, consider a nighttime visit; the dazzling city lights provide a backdrop that will make your Instagram followers green with envy. Don’t forget to explore nearby Shiba Park for a peaceful stroll post-Tokyo Tower adventure.

2. Tokyo Skytree

Soaring to 634 meters, the Tokyo Skytree is a modern marvel offering panoramic views. To make it extra special, visit during sunset when the city transforms into a canvas of colors. Venture to the nearby Sumida Aquarium afterward, and you might just find yourself in an underwater world of neon wonder.

3. Tokyo Plaza Harakado

ハラカド Harakado (CC BY-NC-ND 2.0) on flickr

Harakado is based on the history of the Harajuku and Jingumae areas, creating a design based on personal expression. The exterior made up of mirrored walls and greenery on the roof, making a building that oozes a futuristic style. The 75 unique stores fill the building with plenty of shopping and dining. Plus, you can go to the rooftop terrace if you feel like escaping to a small bubble of nature in the middle of Tokyo.

4. SunnyHills Minami Aoyama Store

Indulge in minimalist beauty at the SunnyHills Minami Aoyama Store. The architectural brilliance of this wooden lattice structure is only rivaled by its delectable pineapple cakes. Pair a visit with a stroll in the nearby Aoyama Cemetery, a serene escape from the urban hustle. If you think this is cool, love Starbucks, and are traveling across the country, be sure to check out the Starbucks in Dazaifu (in Fukuoka, Kyushu) with the same design!

5. Tokyo Metropolitan Government Building

Head to Shinjuku to experience Tokyo from the Tokyo Metropolitan Government Building. The observation decks offer stunning vistas, especially at night. Afterward, dive into Kabukicho for a taste of Shinjuku‘s lively nightlife, or explore the neighboring Shinjuku Gyoen National Garden for a tranquil retreat.

6. Roppongi Hills Mori Tower

Roppongi Hills Mori Tower isn’t just a skyscraper; it’s an artistic haven. Home to the Mori Art Museum, alongside (vertically) a plethora of other shops and activities, the tower boasts an incredible multifaceted array of entertainment to enjoy before taking a stroll through Roppongi’s international district. Trendy boutiques, international cuisine, and chic cafes await your discovery. Not to mention an incredible nightlife, which may more realistically be considered morninglife…

7. Kabukiza Theatre

Dive into Tokyo’s cultural heritage at the Kabukiza Theatre in Ginza. Witness a Kabuki performance or explore the nearby Tsukiji Outer Market for a gastronomic adventure. The fusion of tradition and modernity in this district is bound to captivate your senses.

8. Former Iwasaki House Garden

The former Iwasaki House Garden was built in 1896 as the main residence of Yataro Iwasaki’s eldest son, Hisaya, the third president of Mitsubishi. The Western-style building was designed by British architect Josiah Conder. Stunning Jacobean-style decorations are found everywhere, with English Renaissance style and Islamic motifs adopted throughout. This is a building that feels wildly different from most Japanese architecture, and make you feel like you just stepped into a slice of western culture without ever leaving Japan.

9. Tokyo Big Sight

If you have a penchant for futuristic design, Tokyo Big Sight is a must-see. This convention center, shaped like four inverted pyramids, hosts major exhibitions and events. After exploring the architectural marvel, head back over to the nearby Odaiba Seaside Park for a leisurely waterfront stroll.

10. Tokyo Central Railway Station

Marvel at the architectural grandeur of Tokyo Central Railway Station. Besides being a transportation hub, the station itself is a masterpiece. It’s considered to be the only “station-city” in the world. The Imperial Palace East Gardens are also a stone’s throw away for a peaceful escape.

11. Akasaka Palace

If the sound of the imperial palace excites you, that’s your sign to step into the realm of imperial opulence at Akasaka Palace, a neoclassical marvel. While the palace itself is off-limits, the surrounding East Gardens are open to the public. After soaking in the regal ambiance, explore the upscale shops and eateries in Akasaka for a taste of luxury.

12. Edo-Tokyo Museum

Delve into Tokyo’s fascinating history at the Edo-Tokyo Museum. The building’s unique design resembles an elevated city, offering a glimpse into Tokyo’s transformation over the centuries. Afterward, wander through the nearby Ryogoku district, known for its Sumo wrestling tradition and delectable chanko nabe hot pot.

*it is temporarily closed until 2025 for a major renovation

13. Tokyu Plaza Omotesando

Omotesando’s shopping scene gets an architectural upgrade at Tokyu Plaza Omotesando. The iconic mirrored cave-like entrance is a favorite among fashion enthusiasts. Explore the trendy boutiques along Omotesando Avenue, and don’t forget to relax at the nearby Cat Street of Harajuku for a dose of Tokyo’s eclectic street culture.

14. Tokyo International Forum

Tokyo International Forum is a testament to glass and steel elegance. Besides its striking architecture, the forum hosts cultural events and concerts via huge halls that accommodate thousands of people. Dive into the nearby Marunouchi district, known for its upscale shopping and dining options, offering a perfect blend of contemporary and classic Tokyo.

15. Kabukicho Tower

Cap off your Tokyo architectural adventure with Kabukicho Tower. Embrace the neon-lit nights of Tokyo’s entertainment district, or at least one of them. Dive into the vibrant nightlife, explore themed cafes, or catch a live performance. The tower is home to hotels, a club, multiple bars, an arcade, and a retro themed array of restaurants; there’s no way you could be unimpressed. Shinjuku Golden Gai, a maze of narrow alleys lined with tiny bars, is just around the corner for a uniquely Tokyo drinking experience.

Japan Wonder Travel Tours in Tokyo

Japan Wonder Travel is a travel agency that offers guided tours throughout Japan.

From private walking tours to delicious Food and Drink tours, we can help organize the best tours just for you! If you want to explore Japan and learn more about the history and backstories of each area you are traveling in, our knowledgeable and friendly guides will happily take you to the best spots!

In addition, we can provide you with any assistance you may need for your upcoming trip to Japan, so please feel free to contact us if you have any questions or need some help!

▶Tokyo Tsukiji Fish Market Food and Drink Tour

Explore the most lively and popular fish market in Tokyo, where you will have the chance to try some of the local’s favorite street foods and sake along with your friendly English-speaking guide!

▶Tokyo 1–Day Highlights Private Walking Tour (8 Hours)

There’s no better way to explore an area than taking a tour with a knowledgeable local guide. You will have the chance to learn about the history and interesting background stories of Tokyo, as well as discover some hidden gems which can be hard to do without a guide.

▶Shinjuku Bar Hopping Tour: Experience Tokyo’s Nightlife in Izakaya

Check out the best spots in Shinjuku while bar hopping through the lively and vibrant area. Try some delicious local food and drink as you explore the narrow yet photogenic alleys that the town has to offer. Experience Japanese izakaya culture and drink in Shinjuku like the locals!

▶Kimono Experience in Tokyo

Step into the charm of the kimono, a beloved icon of Japanese tradition, ideal for festivals and wandering quaint streets. Asakusa offers the perfect setting to don your kimono and create cherished memories with picturesque backdrops. Let Kimono Rental Wargo dress you up for a day of delightful exploration in timeless style!



Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok for more travel inspiration. Or tag us to get featured!

Happy traveling!

Subscribe to our newsletter!