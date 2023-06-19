Popular Japanese Fashion Trends in 2023



Just as the Harajuku style became popular from the 1990s to the 2000s, the Japanese fashion industry is always evolving and remains an enchanting hub for the birth of new trends. And 2023 is no exception. Already, we can see fashion trends emerging that are being enthusiastically embraced by urban areas and the youth in Japan. So let’s step into the forefront of Japanese fashion trends and explore what awaits us in this vibrant year.

Sustainable Fashion

Free public domain CC0 photo. More: View public domain image source here

Sustainable fashion has gained significant momentum in Japan as people become increasingly aware of the environmental impact of their clothing choices. The concept of sustainable fashion revolves around creating clothing in a way that minimizes harm to the planet and respects the rights of workers. Japanese fashion brands, both large and small, are taking proactive steps to incorporate sustainability practices and reduce waste.

Renowned companies like Muji have made commitments to using organic cotton and recycled materials in their products. They have also launched clothing recycling programs where customers can bring back used garments for proper recycling or repurposing. This approach not only reduces waste, but also encourages a circular economy in the fashion industry.

In line with the eco-conscious trend, second-hand clothing stores have surged in popularity in Japan. Neighborhoods such as Shimokitazawa, Koenji, and Shibuya have become hotspots for vintage and thrift shopping. These stores offer unique treasures, ranging from mid-20th-century fashion to vintage American styles. Interestingly, young trendsetters are not solely motivated by cost savings when shopping second-hand; instead, they aim to curate personal and distinctive outfits while reducing their environmental footprint. High-end clothing brands have also become sought-after vintage items, sometimes even serving as valuable investments.

Japanese Denim

Japanese denim has gained global recognition in recent years due to its superior quality and distinctive characteristics. Craftsmanship and attention to detail hold immense value in Japanese culture, and these values are beautifully reflected in their denim production.

A distinguishing feature of Japanese denim is selvage denim, woven on traditional shuttle looms to create tightly woven fabric with a self-finished edge. This type of denim is renowned for its durability and vintage aesthetic. The weaving process is meticulous and time-consuming, resulting in a higher-quality fabric compared to mass-produced denim. Additionally, Japanese denim often features intricate stitching details, such as contrasting colors and unique patterns, further enhancing its appeal.

Another noteworthy aspect of Japanese denim is the indigo dyeing technique. Natural indigo dyes produce a deep, rich blue color that gradually fades with wear and washing, resulting in a unique and personalized appearance. This fading process, often referred to as “denim evolution,” is highly cherished by denim enthusiasts. The commitment to quality and the passion for craftsmanship make Japanese denim highly coveted by fashion enthusiasts worldwide.

Oversized Shirts

Oversized t-shirt, black realistic design

Oversized shirts have become a prominent fashion choice among Japanese youth in recent years. When strolling through urban areas like Shibuya and Shinjuku, it’s common to spot confident individuals in their twenties sporting shirts that are a size larger than their own. Originating from the 1990s West Coast fashion scene in the United States, oversized shirts gained attention from the general public, influenced by the attire of those involved in dance and rap scenes.

This trend has resonated with the Japanese audience for several reasons. Firstly, oversized shirts offer the appeal of concealing one’s body shape and eliminating the need to try on multiple sizes. They provide a relaxed and comfortable fit, allowing for ease of movement. Additionally, for individuals accustomed to wearing kimono, which is designed to conceal body lines and create an elegant silhouette, oversized clothing provides a comfortable and relatable alternative.

The popularity of oversized shirts has also been fueled by the influence of Japanese streetwear brands and celebrities. Collaborations between renowned fashion labels and streetwear brands have further propelled this trend, making oversized shirts a staple in contemporary Japanese fashion. The versatility of these shirts allows for various styling options, from casual streetwear to more elevated and fashion-forward looks.

Cargo Pants

Photo by Tânia Mousinho on Unsplash

While simplistic fashion trends dominated the scene in the past, cargo pants have experienced a recent surge in popularity, drawing the attention of fashion-conscious individuals, including famous artists and actors abroad who incorporate them into their outfits. As a result, cargo pants have gained significant traction in Japan and are currently in high demand.

The resurgence of cargo pants signifies a departure from simplistic styles, embracing a more functional and versatile aesthetic. These pants feature multiple pockets, offering practicality and convenience. Cargo pants come in various styles, including loose-fitting and tapered options, allowing individuals to choose a silhouette that best suits their preference. The versatility of cargo pants enables them to be dressed up or down, making them suitable for a range of occasions.

Cargo pants have become a staple in the wardrobes of fashion-conscious individuals across different age groups in Japan. They are often paired with oversized shirts or casual tops to create a laid-back and effortless look. Cargo pants also lend themselves well to the streetwear style that has gained popularity in recent years, adding a touch of utility and functionality to outfits.

Polka Dots

Polka dots, known as “mizutama” in Japanese, have taken the fashion scene in Japan by storm, infusing a sense of playfulness and whimsy into a myriad of clothing pieces. With their timeless allure, polka dots have left an indelible mark on Japanese fashion, captivating fashion enthusiasts in various captivating ways.

In recent years, polka dots have become a ubiquitous presence across a wide array of garments, ranging from dresses and blouses to skirts and accessories. Embracing retro-inspired designs, these dots effortlessly blend vintage aesthetics with a modern twist. Whether adorning the fabric as delicate and dainty dots or as bold and audacious motifs, the versatility of polka dot patterns allows for limitless possibilities when it comes to styling.

However, it’s not only high-end fashion that has embraced the charm of polka dots. Street fashion, particularly in the vibrant neighborhood of Harajuku, thrives on daring and unconventional styles, often incorporating polka dots as a key element. Japanese fashion enthusiasts fearlessly express their creativity by incorporating polka dots into their outfits, using them as an instrument to showcase their unique personalities.

As the fashion landscape continues to evolve, it’s clear that Japanese fashion in 2023 embraces sustainability, craftsmanship, and a blend of comfort and style. Sustainable fashion practices are being adopted by both established and emerging brands, and the appreciation for Japanese denim’s quality and indigo dyeing techniques remains strong. Oversized shirts and cargo pants have captured the attention of fashion enthusiasts, offering versatility and a departure from simplistic styles.

