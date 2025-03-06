Best Things to Do in Sagano

Writer’s profile Mao Goto is a Japanese freelancer who was born in Hayama, Kanagawa prefecture, and raised in Tokyo. Since 2016 she lives in the Taito Ward, home to a lot of Japanese culture hotspots such as Asakusa, Akihabara, and Ueno. She has been interested in the field of English education in Japan and got her Master’s degree in March 2020. A lover of photography, travel, sweets, and cross-stitch. Contact her via Facebook.

Nestled in the picturesque western part of Kyoto, Sagano is a charming district that seamlessly blends natural beauty with cultural treasures. Renowned for its bamboo groves, tranquil temples, and historic landmarks, Sagano offers a serene escape from the bustling city life. Sagano always captivates you with its timeless allure. The area is famous for its seasonal beauty, with cherry blossoms in spring and vibrant foliage in autumn painting a breathtaking landscape. Join us as we explore the must-see attractions and hidden gems of this enchanting destination.

1. Where is Sagano?

A hidden treasure located in Kyoto, Sagano enchants visitors with its serenity and beauty. The pathways surrounded by bamboo forests create a magical atmosphere as if time has stood still. This region has long served as a retreat for emperors and aristocrats, thriving with history and adorned with renowned historical spots. In particular, the beautiful autumn leaves of “Mt. Ogura” have been a favortable scenic spot for generations. Sagano’s scenery is picturesque no matter where you view it from, and the charm of the combination of nature and history is indispensable in describing Kyoto’s famous places. The Bamboo Grove Trail offers one of the most moving experiences.

2. Great Places to visit

Road of Bamboo Forest

The Road of Bamboo Forest in Sagano is a mysterious 400-meter path that leads from the Nonomiya Shrine, through the north gate of Tenryuji Temple, to Okochi Villa. There, thousands of towering bamboos stand in splendor, forming a natural cathedral. The bamboo branches cover the sky and the sun shines through the trees, calming the mind giving the sensation that time has stopped. The wind ruffles the bamboo leaves, and with the sound of the wind, you are transported to another dimension where reality is forgotten.

Tenryu-ji Temple

Tenryuji Temple has a rich history, founded in 1339 by Ashikaga Takauji and Soseki Muso (夢窓疎石) to mourn the soul of Emperor Godaigo. The most impressive feature here is the garden centered around a pond. With Arashiyama and Kameyama visible in the background, the tranquil surface of the water reflects the changing scenery of the four seasons, inviting visitors to a world of timeless beauty. A perfect blend of aristocratic cultural sophistication and profound Zen spirituality, this garden is truly a masterpiece.

Official Website: Tenryu-ji Temple

Nonomiya-Jinja Shrine

Nonomiya-jinja Shrine is not only known for its blessings of marriage and safe childbirth but also for its beautiful natural surroundings. The peaceful atmosphere here attracts many visitors as a place that brings healing and hope to worshippers. In the Heian period, this shrine was built in Sagano, where the princess was chosen as the Saiku of the Ise Jingu Shrine and spent a year in a solemn tradition of sacred training and purification of body and soul. This shrine, which still retains its deep history, is a special place that evokes a sense of sacred power.

Official Website: Nonomiya-jinja Shrine (Only in Japanese)

Togetsukyo Bridge

Togetsukyo Bridge is a beautiful bridge that spans the Katsura River, and its magnificent view is a symbol of Kyoto. Standing amidst the gentle flow of the Oigawa River, the bridge creates a simple yet powerful atmosphere, creating a truly “Kyoto-like” view. Tourists can enjoy boating and houseboat excursions, and this place is sure to become a memorable and spectacular spot once you visit. Togetsukyo Bridge is a fascinating blend of history and nature.

3. Fun Activities to do

Ride a Rickshaw and Explore Tourist Attractions in Sagano

A sightseeing rickshaw experience is the best way to experience the history and beauty of Kyoto firsthand, as it takes you on a luxurious tour of Arashiyama and Sagano. A jinrikisha rickshaw driver, dressed in traditional clothes, pulls a powerful rickshaw as the driver takes you on a unique and entertaining guided tour of famous landmarks. On this tour, you will cross the iconic Togetsukyo Bridge, stroll along the Bamboo Road surrounded by green forests, and visit Nonomiya Shrine, a power spot for matchmaking, all of which make you enjoy a special time as if all the charms of Kyoto were concentrated in one place.

Enjoy Beautiful Scenery from Sagano Romantic Train

The Sagano Romantic Train is a superb railroad connecting Sagano and Kameoka in Kyoto. From the train windows, you can slowly enjoy the spectacular scenery of the Hozu River and the beauty of nature as it changes with the seasons. The special attraction of this train is that you can feel the seasonal scenery up close and personal. Flowers in spring, lush greenery in summer, vivid autumn leaves in fall, and serene snowy landscapes in winter – each season brings new impressions, a luxury that makes you feel like one with nature.

4. Recommended Things to Eat

Mitarashi Dango from Arashiyama Sakura Mochi Ine

Arashiyama Sakura Mochi Ine is a hidden gem of Japanese sweets located right in front of Tenryuji Temple and is a must-stop if you are visiting Arashiyama. A place where you can easily stop by between sightseeing tours, here you can enjoy delicious Japanese sweet treats that are steeped in Kyoto tradition. The charm of the store lies in its craftsmanship, which emphasizes good old-fashioned manufacturing methods and maximizes the use of carefully selected ingredients. The representative of the store stands in front of the kettle and takes time to carefully prepare the sweets, which spread a simple yet sophisticated flavor.

Official Website: Arashiyama Sakura Mochi Ine

Home-made Udon from Arashiyama Udon Ozuru

Arashiyama Udon Ozuru is a famous udon restaurant located in Arashiyama, a popular sightseeing spot in Kyoto. At the restaurant, you can enjoy an original menu that consists of dishes made of local ingredients, of which the Arashiyama Udon (Yuba Udon) is a must-try. This udon, which lavishly uses yuba, a symbolic ingredient of Kyoto, is the restaurant’s specialty and has captivated many food lovers. You can enjoy the unique taste of this place while feeling the atmosphere of Arashiyama.

Official Website: Arashiyama Udon Ozuru (Only in Japanese)

Red Bean Butter Taiyaki from Mamemono to Taiyaki

Mamemono to Taiyaki is a store that focuses on fresh local ingredients in order to create a new specialty in Kyoto. As the name suggests, the concept of placing importance on the ingredients lives on in the store. The “Azuki Butter Taiyaki” is one of the most popular items in the shop, and is a luxurious dish of freshly baked Taiyaki with plenty of hot butter sandwiched in between. The taiyaki has a shelf life of only one minute and is made with the finest butter from Hokkaido, which is used sparingly. The Anko (red bean paste) is not too sweet, and the artisan cooks each piece with care to create a deep flavor.

Official Website: Mamemono to Taiyaki (Only in Japanese)

Roast Beef from STEAK OTSUKA

STEAK OTSUKA is an exquisite steakhouse located in Arashiyama, Kyoto, serving sirloin steaks made from carefully selected A5-rank Wagyu beef from all over Japan, including the Murasawa beef sirloin steak, also known as “fantastic Wagyu beef,” and the famous Kyoto beef, Hirai beef sirloin steak. The restaurant recommends its excellent roast beef. The meat is selected from parts that boast optimum tenderness and flavor and is finished rare, making it a perfect match for the sweet onion sauce. You will enjoy a luxurious moment!

Official Website: STEAK OTSUKA

