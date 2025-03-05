Writer’s Profile Misty Fujii is a Canadian DJ and writer who came to Japan seeking adventure and stuck around for love. Living life as a bucket list in progress, she’s as passionate about sharing her stories as she is experiencing them. She gets excited about collecting vintage vinyl records, food from all countries, travelling, and renovating her traditional Japanese house. She can be found on Instagram @djmisty

Tokyo’s food scene is an adventure in itself! The choices are endless, from the elegance of Michelin-starred establishments to the boisterous energy of izakaya and the cozy intimacy of ramen counters. But when you’re exploring Tokyo with little ones, the choices can become overwhelming. Where do you go when you need a spot that caters to both discerning adult palates and the often-fickle tastes of children? Fear not, fellow parents! Tokyo has some true gems that welcome families with open arms.

Keep reading for our list of the best 10 kid-friendly restaurants and cafes in Tokyo, so you’ll be prepared when hunger strikes!

Kids Play Area Available

1. Beru Beru Park in Shinjuku

Beru Beru Park is a top pick for families with little ones. Shinjuku has the main branch, but there are Beru Beru Park’s throughout Tokyo and Osaka, too. This integrated play space and restaurant has a well-equipped playground with slides, ride-on toys, building blocks, and amenities like a microwave for warming baby food, a water server, a nursing room, and diaper-changing facilities. The restaurant caters to all ages, with a kid-friendly menu featuring favorites like hamburger steak, pancakes, ramen, and udon, alongside satisfying adult options such as steak, pasta, and Asian cuisine.

And because Beru Beru Park is affiliated with Karaoke PASELA (one of our top karaoke choices!), you can even enjoy your meal in a private karaoke room. Plus, all-you-can-drink soft drinks, all-you-can-eat popcorn, and ice cream sweeten the deal for kids and grown-ups alike.

Website: Beru Beru Park

2. minori CAFE and minori SHOKUDO in Ginza

jun560, CC BY-NC-ND 2.0 via Flickr

Perched on the 9th floor of the Ginza Mitsukoshi Department Store, Minori CAFE and its sister restaurant, Minori SHOKUDO, offer a stylish yet welcoming spot for families. The floor it’s on at the is designed for parents with a baby room, daycare center, and even a garden terrace with a grassy plaza perfect for little ones to play. There is more than one Minori CAFE but this is our pick, thanks to its location.

Minori CAFE offers light bites and treats like seasonal fruit juices and gelato, which are ideal for a quick pick-me-up or snack on the terrace. Next door at Minori SHOKUDO, adults can savor dishes like miso-marinated chicken and vibrant vegetable bowls, while kids happily munch on child-friendly sets like the classic hamburger plate with fresh veggies, apple slices, and juice. High chairs are readily available in both establishments, and the convenience of being located on the family-focused floor of Mitsukoshi, proves that you can enjoy a chic Ginza experience without sacrificing family fun.

Website: minori CAFE

3. Kids Cafe Full House in Koenji

Kids Cafe Full House Koenji could be mistaken for a regular house! Instead, it’s a restaurant that offers families a chance to have a fun and relaxed meal. The cafe is divided into age-appropriate zones: a play area for babies on the first floor and a basement playroom for older kids. Here, little ones can explore a large slide, a mini athletics area, dollhouses, trains, and a treasure trove of other toys. It’s a dream come true for parents of energetic kids who struggle to sit still during mealtimes.

And speaking of meals, Kids Cafe Full House delights with fun and delicious dishes featuring fresh, seasonal vegetables arranged in playful ways for children, alongside equally tempting options for adults. From kid-friendly favorites to dishes like chicken nanban, green curry, and stewed shrimp, the ever-changing menu caters to all. Plus, with the option to order alcohol and snacks, and staff who happily keep an eye on playing children, parents can savor their meals at their own pace.

Website: Kids Cafe Full House Koenji

Recommended Places for Babies

4. Soup Stock Tokyo (Chain)

Richard, enjoy my life!, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Flickr

Soup Stock Tokyo is a popular chain that offers freshly made, stylish soups and stews that change with the seasons. But what truly sets them apart is their incredible dedication to little ones. Recognizing the challenges of dining out with babies, Soup Stock Tokyo offers a completely free baby food menu for infants aged 9-11 months, featuring nutritious and thoughtfully prepared options like chicken and vegetable minestrone, sweet potato rice porridge, and sea bream tomato rice porridge. These carefully crafted meals even sneak in healthy ingredients that babies might normally turn their noses up at! For older kids, an affordable children’s set includes soup, rice or bread, a drink, and a traditional Japanese toy to keep them happily occupied, allowing parents a few precious moments of peace. With locations across Japan, Soup Stock Tokyo is a convenient and welcoming choice for families everywhere.

Website: Soup Stock Tokyo

5. Latte chano-mama in Shinjuku

Latte chano-mama is a cozy spot that offers a warm atmosphere. Their commitment to being “kind to both children and mothers” shines through in every detail. Adults can indulge in hearty comfort food like their fresh vegetable plates, featuring options like roast beef or thick-sliced bacon alongside a colorful array of vegetables and deli delights. Little ones are catered for with kids’ sets packed with favorites like hamburg steak, fries, soup, veggies, and even dessert! For the tiniest diners, they offer a baby food plate.

But the true magic lies in the thoughtful touches for parents: varied seating options include a unique bed area where babies can safely explore while you eat. Even the food is designed to be easily managed with one hand, a small but incredibly helpful detail for parents juggling little ones (if you know, you know!).

Website: Latte chano-mama

6. Chano-ma in Ikebukuro

Tatsuo Yamashita, CC BY 2.0 via Flickr

Chano-ma, brought to you by the same folks behind Latte chano-mama, offers a unique blend of trendy café vibes and traditional Japanese comfort. With two Ikebukuro locations, one nestled within the Lumine building and the other in a charming old house with a lush garden, Chano-ma caters beautifully to families. The Lumine location boasts enormous, bed-like seating areas perfect for babies to crawl and nap, while the house features sprawling tatami rooms overlooking the serene garden. Both locations prioritize comfort and convenience with diaper-changing facilities, child-friendly toilet seats, and stroller parking. Their menu offers comforting, home-style meals and delectable matcha desserts. Think of Chano-ma as latte chano-mama’s slightly bigger sibling, still radiating warmth and welcoming families.

Website: Chano-ma

Chain Family Restaurants

7. Royal Host

Thomas Tsao, CC BY-NC-ND 2.0 via Flickr

It’s easy to love Japan’s family restaurants, and Royal Host is a quintessential example. While it’s not a place for haute cuisine, Royal Host offers a comforting and diverse menu to please everyone in the family. Upon arrival, kids can choose a small toy from a treasure basket, which is always a win!

The kids’ menu, combined with the broader adult menu features a mix of Japanese, Western-style, and sometimes other Asian dishes. And the relaxed atmosphere means you don’t have to worry about your little ones being perfectly behaved because a bit of happy chatter is perfectly acceptable in this family-friendly environment.

Website: Royal Host

8. Saizeriya

HQA02330, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons

Saizeriya is another beloved family-friendly chain, offering a tasty twist on Italian fast-casual dining. The menu is a crowd-pleaser, featuring familiar favorites like spaghetti and cheese pizza alongside unique Japanese-inspired creations like tarako (pollock roe) pizza for the more adventurous palates. Incredibly affordable prices make indulging in various dishes from the main menu easy, perfect for sharing, or you can order from the kids’ menu. Beyond pasta and pizza, you’ll find a tempting array of soups, salads, sides, and even a selection of wine for the grown-ups (of course!). Its broad appeal makes it a winner with even the pickiest eaters.

Website: Saizeriya

9. Fujiya Restaurant

What What, CC BY-NC 2.0 via Flickr

Fujiya is more than just a restaurant; it’s a delightful experience, instantly recognizable by its charming little girl mascot, Peko-chan. This beloved chain offers a menu with tempting pasta dishes and irresistible desserts, making it a hit for kids and adults. The dedicated kids’ menu has a variety of delicious sets, including options for those with allergies, and even offers complimentary baby food! The combination of tasty food, family-friendly features, and the adorable Peko-chan theme creates a fun and Instagrammable dining experience.

Website: Fujiya Restaurant

10. Kamakura Pasta

You don’t need to journey to Kamakura to experience Kamakura Pasta, as it can be found throughout Japan. These contemporary restaurants boast spacious layouts, creating an instant family-friendly atmosphere. Known for exceptional pasta, the expansive yet affordable menu even incorporates some delightful Japanese-inspired dishes alongside classic Italian fare. Sharing is encouraged, making it easy to sample a variety of flavors. A true highlight is the all-you-can-eat fresh bread, with bakers constantly preparing a tempting selection of warm, fragrant loaves from cheesy and herby to sweet milk bread, a particular hit with little ones. A dedicated kids’ menu, both adorable and delicious, offers plenty of yummy dishes, too.

Website: Kamakura Pasta

