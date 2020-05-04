10 Best Tokyo Food Tours You Must Take on Your Japan Trip

When you come and visit Tokyo, you want to be in the hunt for the best food to try. So we did the job for you and compiled a list of the best Tokyo food tours that you must go. From the traditional izakaya down to the luxurious sushi, we’ve got you covered.

1. Izakaya Hopping Tour in Shinjuku

Shinjuku is one of the hottest tourist destinations in Tokyo. It’s not only a must-visit but it also houses some of the best food and bars. We definitely recommend you to go bar hopping in this sparkling district. As a tourist, you can experience the real drinking culture in Japan. Some particular popular spots include Golden Gai Bar Alley. In this Tokyo food tour, you can visit local restaurant Izakaya and some spots to enjoy the best food and drinks.

Shinjuku Biggest Drinking Town Izakaya Hopping Tour [Evening Tour] - JapanWonderTravel.com Shinjuku is the largest drinking town in Tokyo. It’s also the biggest business area, too. After work, many businessmen go drinking with colleagues or business

2. Toyosu + Tsukiji Food Tour

Say hello to the new home of the largest fish market in Japan, Toyosu.

This new fish market serves as the replacement of the old, inner market of Tsukiji Fish Market. In this Tokyo food tour, you can visit Toyosu inner market and after that explore around Tsukiji outer market with delicious foods and drinks!

Enjoy some of the freshest and most delicious seafood Tokyo has to offer.

Toyosu & Tsukiji Tokyo Fish Market Food and Drink Tour - JapanWonderTravel.com Our Tokyo FooDrink Tour takes you to the vibrant stores at both markets which sell the best quality foods in the outer market. You will eat a variety of

3. Jiro Dreams of Sushi

Join the likes of Barack Obama and Ed Sheeran and visit the Michelin-starred Jiro Sukibayashi which is featured in Jiro Dreams of Sushi. Dine like a king in this extravagant meal served by Jiro himself. In this tour, you get to taste some of the most delicious sushi prepared by one of the sought-after sushi chefs in the world. Don’t miss this chance!

Reservation for Jiro Sushi Roppongi 2 Michelin star Tokyo Prepared with exacting dedication, sushi at Sukiyabashi Jiro is world-famous for its exceptional quality. Secure a seat at the restaurant's 2 Michelin star Ropp...

4. Asakusa Local Food Bar Hopping Tour

If you want to follow in the footsteps of ordinary Japanese, trying out the Izakaya is the way to go. An Izakaya is a casual Japanese restaurant serving alcoholic drinks and light meals — a place many Japanese workers frequent go to.

In this tour, you’ll have Japanese sake tasting, some drinks and foods at the local Izakaya and finish with Monja-yaki! Enjoy a typical fun night out just like any other local.

Asakusa local food bar hopping tour [Evening Tour] - JapanWonderTravel.com Tour Asakusa at night when there are fewer tourists and more locals coming out for the nightlife. Eat local foods and drink alcoholic beverages as you mingle

5. Yanaka Shitamachi Backstreet Spot Tour





Down to go food hunting on one of Tokyo’s hidden gems? In this food tour of Yanaka, discover the old charm of this quaint district and its variety of food to offer. Yanaka is one of the few towns that survived the Great Kanto Earthquake, as such it shows undeniable remnants of the past. Try local street snacks, buy food at shops that are over 100 years old, and have a nice stroll along the temples and shrines.

Yanaka Shitamachi Backstreet Spot Tour - JapanWonderTravel.com Explore the quiet nostalgic old neighborhood of Tokyo “Yanaka” in the afternoon. This area is downtown in Tokyo and one of the few to survive the Great Kanto

6. Tsukiji & Asakusa Food Tour

Asakusa is one of the most traditional districts in Tokyo. This old town is home to Senso-ji, one of the largest temples in Tokyo. It draws a heavy crowd no matter what day of the week. In this tour, you will get the chance to explore Asakusa after sample a variety of great traditional foods in Tsukiji. You will also visit Japanese cafe and try some Japanese sweets. Be a local and practice authentic Japanese eating styles in unique places while your professional guide teach you how.

Tokyo Food and Drink Tour @ Tsukiji and Asakusa - JapanWonderTravel.com The Tsukiji and Asakusa tour takes you to the two major attractions of Tokyo. Tsukiji, which has the world-famous fish market, gathers foods from both Japan and

7. Shibuya Food Tour

Go on an ultimate local food tour and taste Tokyo. This tour brings you to the glittering district of Shibuya, the center of culture, fashion, and food in Tokyo.

The place is known for Shibuya Crossing but it’s also filled with various tasty food. This food tour allows you to experience off-the-beaten-path eateries and amazing tastes from Wagyu beef skewer, okonomiyaki, and different types of sushi. Learn more about Shibuya while enjoying a variety of local food.

Walking Food Tour of Shibuya at Night This authentic 3-hour Japanese street food tour is the ULTIMATE foodie experience in Shibuya. Enjoy the best of all you want to taste in ONE tour! Experience ...

8. Ramen Tasting Tour

A visit to Tokyo isn’t complete with trying ramen! Have you ever dreamed of trying ramen just like everyone’s favorite ninja, Naruto? We’ve got you covered in this ultimate ramen tasting tour! This food tour allows you to try 6 “mini” bowls of ramen at 3 different shops, each unique with their own specialty, personality, and experience. The guide will also introduce you to the culture and history of eating ramen with bonus eating tips!

Ramen Tasting - Mini Bowl Ramen Tour Join Tokyo's first ever Ramen Tasting Tour! The variety of ramen you'll experience is only possible because all ramen are served in mini bowls. These mini b...

9. Kawaii Food Tour

Harajuku is Tokyo’s fashion capital — go crazy and glamorous in this kawaii food tour of the district. Full of color, vibrant, and downright cultural, Harajuku is also oozing with some of the most creative food you will ever see. Discover various food at the backstreets of Harajuku. Remember to take photos because these delights that include pop-culture candies and dessert-crepes are going to be totally Insta-worthy.

#instalicious Food Tour ・kawaii & Funky Food Bringing together stunning food and cool photo spots, the Instalicious Food Tour invites you to eat away on this fun three-hour walking tour through the undoubt...

10. Sushi Making Experience + Tsukiji Food Tour





Although Tsukiji Inner Market has been moved to Toyosu, you can still fully enjoy walking around the vibrant streets there. Hop along while we explore the busy streets selling Japanese ingredients and cooking equipments. We also visit the small wholesale area. But that’s not all you can do.

This Tokyo food tour gives you the chance to try your hand at making your own sushi which will be taught by a professional chef. Learn all the important points of Japanese culinary culture and hit the streets of Tsukiji, seeing the remnants of the biggest fish market.

Tokyo Sushi Making Experience+ Tsukiji Fish Market Explore Tour - JapanWonderTravel.com Sushi is the most popular food of Japan and Sushi restaurants are everywhere in the world nowadays. However, few people have actually had the experience of

Did you get excited just by reading our list of the top 10 best food tours in Tokyo? Now, you can start planning your mega-delicious Tokyo food trip with any of these tours in mind. Whether you’re looking for local vibes, bar hopping or something kawaii, you’ll find something that will definitely suit your taste. After all, Tokyo is a mecca of food wonders!

Happy travelling!