Places to Visit in Fukushima—Is Fukushima Worth Visiting?

Introduction

Some might wonder if it is worth visiting Fukushima, a city located in the Tohoku region of Japan. Today many people recognize the name as a big earthquake in 2011 but even after the disaster, Fukushima has so much to offer due to considerable effort of local people.

You can see historical sites, breathtaking landscapes in the nature and taste the delicious local foods in Fukushima.

In this article, we will introduce places to visit in Fukushima!

1. Ouchi-juku

Ouchi-juku refers to a specific area which is located in the southwest of the heart of Fukushima prefecture. It was used as a post station (also known as post town) during the Edo era, where people traveling around the country took a rest and stayed overnight. There were countless numbers of post stations around Japan at that time, and this one is considered as one of the most well-preserved post stations of all. There are a number of Japanese traditional houses and buildings standing along the road, and most of them are featured with a thatched roof which offers visitors an amazing scenery when it is covered with snow in winter! You can also find some souvenir shops dealing with adorable goods for an affordable price.

What you can’t miss in Ouchi-juku is not just its stunning scenery. There is a famous local food called “Takato-soba” which is usually eaten with Welsh Onion. It is a kind of onion native to Japan, and the long shape is perfect to use when you eat soba noodle instead of chopsticks! It could be much more difficult especially for those who are not used to using chopsticks, but it is definitely a must try once you visit there!

If you are interested in the history of Ouchi-juku and want to learn more about it, you can go to the museum which exhibits traditional daily tools which were once practically used by people living there. The museum itself is using a reconstructed old building, so it must be an exciting experience to enter the building and feel the unique atmosphere!

2. Tsuruga Castle

Tsuruga Castle, also known as Aizu-Wakamatsu Castle is a castle established in 1384. During Edo era, it played an important role as a political center of Aizu clan which had a significant power due to its close relationship with the Tokugawa Shogunate which governed the whole country through the era. It also became a main stage for the Boshin war, which was one of the fiercest wars in Japan in its long history, and also recognized as a turning point for Japan. After the Tokugawa Shogunate ended, the original structures were unfortunately destroyed in 1874 in a series of political measures implemented by the new government. Only the fundamental ruins such as walls of stones and moat are remained precisely as they were even today. In 1965, the castle was reconstructed, and is currently used as a museum which is open to the public.

The castle is situated in the heart of Aizu Wakamatsu city, which is in the eastern part of Fukushima. They officially call themselves as “Samurai city”, because there are more historical spots and traditional buildings around there. If you are strongly interested in Japanese history, why don’t you spend some time exploring the city while you are in Fukushima?

3. Goshiki Numa

Goshiki Numa is a cluster of several ponds and lakes located in Bandai plateau of Mount Bandai. This mountain is in the northwestern part of Fukushima, and counted as one of the best mountains in Japan. Although “Goshiki” means “five colors” in Japanese, it doesn’t literally mean that they have five different colors of water, actually even more! All the ponds and lakes enchant visitors with the mysterious colors of water which are not artificial, but thoroughly created by nature! It is said that the water contains some special chemical elements such as silicon and aluminums, which occurred due to an eruption of Mount Bandai in 18th century. The colors are changeable according to several factors including climate, season, and time which makes it more special and fascinating!

There is also a tracking course around the ponds, and you can take a relaxing walk while being surrounded with plenty of nature. The best season to visit there is spring, when snow has melted away and the plants and flowers come out and grow further! You can also rent a row boat at the largest pond called Bishamon Numa, and enjoy the pleasant view from the lake, which will definitely be one of the highlights of your trip!

4. Hanamiyama Park

If you want to visit somewhere to admire flowers, Hanamiyama park could be a prefect option for you! It is a large park sitting on the hillside of the mountain located outside of the center of the city. It was initially started by a local farmer who decided to cultivate the thicket in front of their house and started to plant several spices of flowers and plants. In 1959, they opened it to the public, hoping that anyone could come and enjoy the seasonal flowers whenever they wanted for free! A famous Japanese photographer, Akiyama Shotaro, was extremely impressed by the scenery, and described it as a “flower paradise”. He is said to have repeatedly visited there, which resulted in the increase of the number of visitors afterwards.

Needless to say, the best season to enjoy the park is spring, as cherry blossoms and plums are in bloom. There is a shuttle bus running between JR Fukushima station and the park, which makes it accessible for people who don’t have their own car. Since the park belongs to the local farmers as a private property even though it is now open to the public, there are some restrictions you need to remember while you walk around there.

5. Inawashiro Lake

Inawashiro Lake is the fourth largest lake in Japan, and recognized as a symbolic tourist attraction in Fukushima. It is situated in Bandai Asahi National Park, and is about 514 -meter high above the sea level. There are several tourist spots around the lake such as a vast campground and World Glassware Hall Inawashiro, which displays a number of handmade glassware. Many tourists also go to the Hideyo Noguchi Memorial Museum, which is dedicated to a world-famous bacteriologist who was born and grew up there. Cruising ship is also available on the lake, and it offers a peaceful ride in a calm atmosphere!

6. TEPCO Decommissioning Archive Center

Finally, we want to introduce a unique center which offers a slightly different experience for you compared to other tourist attractions. TEPCO Decommissioning Archive Center is an archive center operated by TEPCO (Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings), and was formerly used as Energy Museum for Fukushima Daini Nuclear Power Plant. Their exhibits help you understand the truth of nuclear accident caused by the big earthquake and Tsunami in 2011, and how they have been struggling to achieve the decommissioning of the Daiichi Power Plant over the last 9 years. Everything is clearly explained and transparent for the visitors, so that we can preserve the unforgettable memory for the future generations.

Where to stay in Fukushima?

Conclusion

You might not be able to realize how serious the damage was caused by the devastating earthquake and Tsunami if you only visit ordinary tourist attractions. We strongly recommend that you should also visit some areas which are more relevant to the real struggles and sad memories that local people have been through. Our answer for the question “Is Fukushima worth visiting?” is definitely “Yes”, but it is not only because of its tourist attractions. We want you to remember that Fukushima is exactly where you can directly feel the disaster and understand the importance of avoiding the same accident happening ever again in the future.

Happy traveling!

