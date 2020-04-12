10 Best Breakfast Restaurants in Tokyo

Are you looking for good breakfast restaurants in Tokyo? There are thousands of breakfast places in Tokyo, from luxury hotel buffet to hidden café which has been loved by the locals for several generations. Here we introduce 10 best casual restaurants for breakfast in Tokyo. All of them are located in popular areas of the city or have good access to sightseeing spots in Tokyo.

1. Tsukiji Sushi Sei

Do you want to have fresh fish for breakfast? Tsukiji Sushi Sei is a sushi restaurant founded more than 130 years ago. Their restaurant in Tokyo Station serves breakfast menu from 7:00 to 10:00. You order and pay first at the entrance of the restaurant and you will be seated.

The most popular breakfast menu is sesame based “Tai Gomadare” (¥720).

Served on a tray are a bowl of white rice, pieces of raw red snapper served with sesame sauce, Japanese pickles, condiments, and some “dashi” broth. Typical way of eating “Tai Gomadare” is that first you eat the red snapper and the rice separately. When you finished off half of the fish and rice, you put red snapper and condiments on the rice, pour “dashi” broth, and eat.

In this way, you can enjoy the red snapper and the rice in 2 different ways.



For breakfast, they also have “Arani Teishoku” (¥920) (soy sauce flavored simmered fish comes with white rice, Miso soup, Japanese pickles and sashimi), “Zuke Don” (¥870) (white rice bowl with sashimi), and “Harasu Ikura” (¥720) (a bowl of white rice, pieces of raw salmon and salmon roe and “dashi” broth come on a tray, and you eat them in a same way as “Tai Gomadare”). You don’t have to wake up so early to go to a fish market to have fresh fish for breakfast. Here you can enjoy the same quality of fish with reasonable price. And it is located in Tokyo station so it will be not a bad idea to grab traditional Japanese breakfast before you take a bullet trains or start your day before traveling around!

Where

GRANSTA Tokyo station B1

Hours for breakfast

7:00 – 10:00

2. Onigily Café

Onigiri (rice ball) is one of Japanese soul foods. This Onigily cafe, located near Nakameguro Station, is a specialty restaurant for onigiri. Their breakfast menu consists of 2 pieces of onigiri of your choice and a bowl of miso soup, and costs only ¥500. The rice used for their rice ball is premium rice from Nagano prefecture. You can enjoy Japanese traditional good-quality breakfast. If you want more onigiri, you can order more at the place. They have wide variety of filling for it such as “ume” (pickled plum), “sake” (salmon), “tsuna” (Japanese flavored tuna), “Mentai Cream” (Spicy cod roe with cream), “Shio Konbu Tsuna” (salted sea kelp with tuna), “Kara Mayo” (fried chicken with mayonnaise) and “Hanjuku Tamago” (soft boiled egg). You can experience Japanese typical breakfast at home in this charming restaurant.

Where

6-7 minutes from Nakameguro station on foot

Hours for breakfast

8:00 – 11:00

3. Clinton Street Baking Company

This American style restaurant, whose main restaurant is located in lower east side of Manhattan, opened in Omotesando, Tokyo in 2013 and has been very popular for breakfast and lunch ever since. This “New York’s #1 breakfast spot” serves breakfast menu all-day.

The most popular menu is the Blueberry Pancakes with Warm Maple Butter (¥1,600), which has been selected as the best pancakes in New York. The warm maple butter which is a mixture of maple syrup and butter is addictively tasty that it makes you want to come back for more.

They also serve savory breakfast such as Clinton St. Omelette (¥1,400), Spanish Scramble (¥1,500), Eggs Benedict (¥1,700), Huevos Rancheros (¥1,600), and Smoked Salmon Potato Pancakes (¥1,800).

If you miss some western style breakfast during your Japan trip, try this place!

Where

6 minutes from Omotesando station B1 exit on foot

Hours for breakfast

Weekdays: 9:00 – 21:00 (last order 20:30)

Saturdays, Sundays, and holidays: 8:00 – 21:00 (last order 20:30)

4. Oyster Bar Wharf

Situated in NEWoMan SHINJUKU, which is next to Shinjuku Expressway Bus Terminal (Busta Shinjuku), Oyster Bar Wharf, originally from Singapore, serves rice porridge for breakfast. Most restaurants in NEWoMan SHINJUKU have breakfast menus but here we introduce Oyster Bar Wharf because there are not many restaurants in Tokyo which serve tasty and comforting rice porridge in the morning.

You can choose from Porridge with Baby Scallops and Whitebait (¥790), Porridge with Oyster and Prawn (¥860), and Porridge with Oyster, Prawn and Crab (¥920) all of which come with some condiments and toppings. Seasoned and cooked baby scallops and oysters are packed with flavor.

If you are looking for tasty and satisfying breakfast that is easy on your stomach, this restaurant if for you.

Where

NEWoMan SHINJUKU 2F

Hours for breakfast

7:00 – 10:00

5. Bills

Originated in Sydney, Australia, this restaurant is known for serving the “best breakfast in the world” and is also famous as one of the inspirations for the pancake boom in Tokyo.

The most popular dish is the Ricotta Hotcakes, Fresh Banana and Honeycomb Butter (¥1,600). This heavenly fluffy pancakes topped with slices of fresh bananas and honeycomb butter just melt in your mouth. Another classic menu at Bills is Free-Range Scrambled Eggs and Toast (¥1,450). The scrambled eggs are divinely soft, creamy and smooth, and come with a thick slice of toast. You can add sides such as fresh avocado (¥320), tomato (¥320), roast tomato (¥350), halloumi cheese (¥400), bacon (¥400), and pork and funnel sausage (¥420).

Also, their fresh fruit and vegetable juices are so refreshing and healthy. Among them, we recommend Sunrise (¥920) with berries, bananas, apple juice, orange juice and yoghurt to get ready for the day.

The lovely atmosphere of the restaurant maximizes the pleasant breakfast experience of the customers.

Bills

Where

4 minutes from JR Yamanote Line Harajuku Station on foot

7 minutes from Tokyo Metro Omotesando Station exit A2 on foot

Hours for breakfast

8:30 – 11:00

6. koe lobby

This stylish bakery restaurant opened in 2018 is located in the middle of Shibuya, about 7 minutes walk from Shibuya station. You can find this restaurant on the 1st floor of koe hotel building.

For morning, you can choose from “bakery buffet” (¥550), “bakery buffet+ main A” (¥1,300), or “bakery buffet + main B” (¥1,000). You can add “drink bar” (all you can drink menu) with ¥450. Their popular menus are eggs benedict with smoked salmon from menu A, and bacon eggs from menu B. Bakery items are baked in a kitchen on the 3rd floor of the building every morning, so you can enjoy freshly baked breads, scones and muffins as much as you want.

There is a toaster if you want to heat up some breads. In addition, they have good selection of condiments; jams such as strawberries, blueberries and apricots are organic, and the homemade butter is made only by fresh cream and salt. Be aware that especially on weekends this restaurant can be crowded.

Where

7 minute from Shibuya Station on foot

Hours for breakfast

7:30 – 11:00 (last order 10:30)

7. World Breakfast Allday

Located in Kichijoji (newly opened in February 2020) and Gaienmae, this restaurant serves breakfast from around the world.

In Gaienmae restaurant, the regular menus are English Breakfast (¥1,500), Taiwanese Breakfast (¥1,500), and Mexican Breakfast (¥1,500).

In addition to regular menus, they have special breakfast every 2 months such as Russian, German, and Greek etc.

The beverages are also from all over the world; Nosnos from Morocco (¥650), ColaCao from Spain (¥580), Mursalski from Bulgaria (¥500), and Pomegranates Juice from Turkey (¥450).

As the name of the restaurant states, you can enjoy breakfast menu all day, so they also have selections of beer as well. If you would like to try breakfast from different counties while you stay in Japan or if you love the cute small restaurant, this restaurant may satisfy your needs. It will be also fun to try your local food in Japan and see how it tastes!

Where

5 minutes from Tokyo Metro Ginza Line Gaienmae Station of foot

7 minutes from Tokyo Metro Omotesando Station on foot

Hours for breakfast

7:30 – 20:00 (last order 19:30)

8. SUZU CAFE

Reasonable buffet-style breakfast (¥1,200) can be found in SUZU CAFE located in Sotetsu Fresa Inn Tokyo-Roppongi. SUZU CAFE is a famous café in Shibuya and Ginza, but only the one in Roppongi serves breakfast.

They have about 30 different dishes for you to choose from. Because there are many customers from around the world, they have all sorts of dishes for everyone. They serve breads, salads, French toasts, sautéed vegetables, bacon, scrambled eggs, sausages etc.

For Japanese food, they serve white rice, several kinds of Japanese side dishes, baked fish, Natto (fermented soy beans), Tofu, Miso soup, Karaage (Japanese fried chicken) etc. If you want to try Japanese as well as Western breakfast at one sitting, or you want something different for breakfast, this is a place to go.

SUZU CAFE ‐roppongi‐｜株式会社コンプリートサークル 株式会社コンプリートサークルのオフィシャルサイト

Where

3 minutes from Tokyo Metro Hibiya Line Roppongi Station exit 5 on foot

Hours for breakfast

6:30 – 10:00

9. Buvette

Originally established in Paris, Buvette is restaurant/bar/café located in Tokyo Midtown in Hibiya station. This lovely antique-style gastrothèque is popular not only for breakfast but also for lunch, dinner, and tea break. Their breakfast meal (¥800) consists of coffee, eggs of your choice (sunny side up, steamed eggs, or boiled eggs), and croissants or toasts. They also serve individual dishes such as avocado toasts (¥900), Waffle sandwich (¥1700), Croque Madame (¥1700), and a scone with butter and raspberry jam (¥500).

Enjoy authentic French breakfast in elegant and classic atmosphere in the center of Tokyo.

Where

Direct connection from Tokyo Metro Hibiya Station

Hours for breakfast

Weekdays: 8:00 – 11:00

Saturdays, Sundays and holidays: 9:00 – 11:00

10. Ivy Place

This restaurant is located in Daikanyama, which is one stop away from Shibuya station on Tokyu Toyoko Local Line or 15 minutes walk from Shibuya Crossing.

Daikanyama is trendy district often referred to as “the Brooklyn of the Japanese capital”. One of the spots that makes Daikanyama so popular and trendy is Daikanyama T-Site, the modern building complex that lends its name from Tsutaya (a well-known CD/DVD rental shop).

In T-Site, there are Tsutaya Books bookstore (not to be missed!), upscale stores, an art gallery, a dog garden and Ivy Place restaurant.

The restaurant opens at 7:00 and serves variety of breakfast such as homemade granola (¥1,000), black rice porridge (¥1,300), fresh egg omelet (¥1,600), scrambled eggs (¥1,500), fried eggs (¥1,600)and potato bun sandwich (¥1,600). Their pancakes are quite popular too!

If it is hard to decide which one you should order, try IVY big breakfast combo plate with pancakes, fried eggs, sausage, bacon and seasonal veggies (¥1,900) or classic buttermilk pancakes with your choice of maple syrup or honey (¥1,300).You can add topping of fresh cream (¥330) and/or fresh fruits (¥430) with your pancakes.

After the breakfast, we recommend you to explore T-Site and Daikanyama district as you head for Shibuya.







Where

6 minutes walk from Tokyu Toyoko Line Daikanyama Station

Hours for breakfast

7:00〜11:30 (10:45 L.O.)

In this article we listed10 best breakfast restaurants in Tokyo. We selected variety of restaurants from Japanese soul food “onigiri” to everyone’s favorite fluffy pancakes, all of which have good reviews and convenient location. Hope you can find your favorite breakfast place in Tokyo!

