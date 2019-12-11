SUSHI DAI vs DAIWA SUSHI vs Others at Toyosu market

Last year, Tsukiji “inner” Market closed and moved to Toyosu Market.

This means that the 2 most famous Sushi restaurants: Sushi Dai and Daiwa Sushi at the former market have also been relocated and continue their business in Toyosu Market. We went to Sushi Dai and Daiwa Sushi in Toyosu Market, and here are our reviews of both Sushi restaurants and a guide to other Sushi restaurants in Toyosu Market. Please check them out before visiting Toyosu Market!

Where are Sushi Dai and Daiwa Sushi??

Sushi Dai and Daiwa Sushi are both located in Toyosu Market in Tokyo. If you don’t know how to get to Toyosu Market, please check this post first. (Toyosu “new Tsukiji” market information for tourists)

Sushi Dai is located on the 3rd floor of Block 5 (it’s the same floor as the ticket gate of Shijo-mae Station), and Daiwa Sushi is situated on the 1st floor of Block 5.

Toyosu Market is a huge wholesales market, and it’s 70% bigger than the former Tsukiji Market. If you get lost in Toyosu Market, you’d also lose your valuable time at the market, so it’s recommended to check the locations of the places you wish to visit in advance.

The sign boards of both restaurants are written in Japanese, so please check how the shop fronts look like from the pictures below. (There are usually long queues in front of Sushi Dai and Daiwa Sushi, which make you find them easily!)

Sushi dai(寿司大)

Check the video “Sushi dai in Toyosu market”

Daiwa(大和寿司)

How long do you need to wait

The waiting time for Sushi Dai and Daiwa Sushi could be pretty long, but it varies depending on day and time.

For your information, we usually waited for 4-5 hours at Sushi Dai and 1-2 hours at Daiwa Sushi when they were in Tsukiji, so the waiting time could be something similar in Toyosu Market.

What is the difference between Sushi Dai and Daiwa Sushi??

Sushi Dai and Daiwa Sushi are both very famous and popular, but there are some notable differences between these two.

The primary difference is the capacity and average staying time.

Daiwa Sushi has more seats (twice bigger than Sushi Dai), and serve customers quicker. The customers at Daiwa Sushi averagely spend 30 mins which is half of the average staying time at Sushi Dai, therefore, the waiting time at Daiwa Sushi is much shorter. (Sushi dai for 4-5 hours and Daiwa Sushi for 1-2 hours.)

Sushi dishes at Sushi Dai and Daiwa Sushi are both great, but also slightly different.

This is a Sushi course at Sushi Dai.

Sushi Dai offers a menu for those who don’t eat raw fish as well.

This is Sushi at Daiwa Sushi.

Other Recommended Sushi Restaurants in Toyosu Market

Would you like to eat Sushi at Toyosu Market, but don’t want to wait for such a long hours like we do in Sushi Dai or Daiwa Sushi? Don’t worry! There are many more great sushi restaurants in Toyosu Market.

Sushi Dai and Daiwa Sushi might be known as two best Sushi restaurants in Toyosu Market, but the differences between these two and other restaurants are not so huge.

Some Japanese love others. It all depends on their preferences.

There are 3 areas in the market where several Sushi restaurants can be found.

We would like to introduce 2 of our favorite sushi restaurants at Toyosu Market.

If there is no queue in front of them, you should definitely dine there!

Iso sushi (Block6 3rd floor)

Iwasa sushi (Block6 3rd floor)

Enjoy delicious Sushi at Toyosu Market!

If you want to make sushi by your own, please check the below article about sushi making classes/tours.

What hotel is closest to Toyosu market

