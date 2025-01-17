The Best 10 Izakaya in Ameyoko Shopping Street

Writer’s profile Mao Goto is a Japanese freelancer who was born in Hayama, Kanagawa prefecture, and raised in Tokyo. Since 2016 she lives in the Taito Ward, home to a lot of Japanese culture hotspots such as Asakusa, Akihabara, and Ueno. She has been interested in the field of English education in Japan and got her Master’s degree in March 2020. A lover of photography, travel, sweets, and cross-stitch. Contact her via Facebook.

Ueno’s Ameyoko shopping street attracts dozens of tourists each year through its immersive downtown Tokyo atmosphere. The vibrance of the market paired with the ambient chattering and crammed array of products make it a highly authentic experience. However, Ameyoko’s appeal is not limited to just the market. Each night, the taverns hidden throughout the back alleys come to life, welcoming visitors with warmth and delicious food and drinks. There is a wide variety of izakaya around Ameyoko, from Showa-inspired spots to modern approaches where you can enjoy creative cuisine. Each store has its own personality, no matter when and where you choose to visit, Ameyoko always has new discoveries and surprises waiting for you. Whether it’s a spontaneous conversation with the person sitting next to you at the counter, or a delicious dish that makes you want to order again and again, these moments will make your trip even more special. Within this article, we will present 10 hand-picked izakaya that you should definitely stop by on your journey through the Ameyoko shopping street.

1. Yakiton Daio Ueno

Just a two-minute walk from Ueno Station, Yakiton Daio Ueno offers the perfect spot to grab a quick drink and bite to eat. Renowned for its juicy skewers starting at just ¥90, this cozy izakaya also serves signature dishes guaranteed to satisfy every palate. Whether you’re exploring Tokyo or simply passing through, this gem is an easy stop to refresh yourself. Solo visitors are warmly welcomed, making this a great choice for a casual drink before heading home or while waiting for friends. Dive into the authentic atmosphere, savor the affordable flavors, and experience a piece of Japan’s unique dining culture at this convenient location!

Official Website: Yakiton Daio Ueno (Only in Japanese)

2. Uokusa

In the heart of Ameyoko lies Uokusa, a compact yet vibrant seafood izakaya with outdoor seating. Don’t let its small size fool you—this spot serves up some of the freshest seafood alongside a curated selection of sake from the Tohoku region. The casual, stand-up vibe makes it a popular destination for everyone, small groups and solo travelers alike! Stop by for a quick sip and snack as you’re exploring Ameyoko or if seeking an authentic local experience. Uokusa invites you to immerse yourself in its warm, lively atmosphere. Come for the seafood, stay for the charm—it’s a slice of Japan you won’t want to miss!

Official Website: Uokusa (Only in Japanese)

3. Hoteichan Ueno

Conveniently located near Keisei Ueno Station, Hoteichan Ueno is a beloved izakaya that feels like a home away from home. Known for its warm, welcoming atmosphere, it’s the kind of place you’ll find yourself returning to daily. With unbeatable prices and an extensive menu, it caters to all budgets without compromising on quality. The spacious main location boasts over 100 seats, offering options for standing, sitting, or even enjoying a drink outdoors. From simple snacks, fresh sashimi, and grilled skewers to hearty stews and inventive creations, every dish is crafted to perfection—and priced between an astonishingly affordable ¥200 to ¥400. Whether you’re a solo traveler or with a group, Hoteichan promises an authentic and wallet-friendly experience!

Official Website: Hoteichan Ueno (Only in Japanese)

4. Tokiwa-tei Ueno Ameyoko

Experience the flavors of Sendai right in Ameyoko at Sendai Horumon Yakiniku Sakaba Tokiwa-tei Ueno Ameyoko! Specializing in high-quality horumon (offal) yakiniku, this restaurant takes pride in serving only the freshest domestic ingredients. Their expertly crafted horumon is processed on the same day and marinated in sauces made from Sendai miso and soy sauce, or their signature salt blend, resulting in irresistibly tender, chewy bites. The highlight of the menu? The “Lemon Beef Tongue Chunk,” featuring the premium tan-moto cut—known for its incredible softness and rich lemon flavor. Whether you’re a yakiniku enthusiast or a curious foodie, Tokiwa-tei promises an unforgettable culinary journey that celebrates the best of Sendai’s traditional tastes.

Official Website: Tokiwa-tei Ueno Ameyoko (Only in Japanese)

5. Tamatoya Ueno

For a quintessential Japanese dining experience, visit Tsukishima Monja Tamatoya Ueno, a renowned spot where even first-timers can confidently enjoy the art of making monjayaki. The menu offers a delightful mix of classics like pork and mentaiko mochi, as well as creative twists such as squid ink or clam and butter scallion. Each dish brings its own unique flavor and fun to the table, allowing you to savor both tradition and innovation. Whether you’re a monjayaki veteran or completely new to this Tokyo specialty, Tamatoya’s welcoming atmosphere and diverse options make it the perfect place to dive in and create delicious memories.

Official Website: Tamatoya Ueno (Only in Japanese)

6. Miyako Ueno Ameyoko

Miyako Ueno Ameyoko is the ultimate destination for meat lovers! Famous for its delicious meat dish and all-you-can-eat-and-drink courses, it’s the perfect spot for a fun and filling night out. With private rooms available, the restaurant ensures a comfortable and intimate dining experience, whether you’re a couple or a large group. If you’re celebrating with family and friends, having a casual meal, or hosting a business gathering, the upscale course options are ideal for any occasion—especially when you want to impress your colleagues or enjoy a relaxed, elegant meal. Come for the meat, stay for the atmosphere!

Official Website: Miyako Ueno Ameyoko (Only in Japanese)

7. Renkon

Renkon is a restaurant that exudes nostalgic charm, with the interior made from timber that is over 170 years old. The original owner created the concept for the restaurant, inspired by the lotus flowers blooming in Ueno’s Shinobazu Pond. The menu features around 20 different dishes made with lotus root, offering a particularly unique culinary experience. From the starters to the main course and dessert, you can enjoy a full lotus root-themed meal. Dishes like shrimp-stuffed tempura, croquettes, “furofuki” style, gnocchi, and steamed buns are just a few highlights, all perfectly paired with exquisite wine.

Official Website: Renkon

8. Motsuyaki Otonba Ueno

Tucked away in the vibrant Ueno area, Motsuyaki Otonba Ueno is a gem for anyone seeking an authentic Japanese motsuyaki experience. Perfect for an after-work drink, it captures the essence of a traditional izakaya. With a diverse menu starting at just 180~ yen, you’ll find everything from quick bites to unique delicacies, egg dishes, fried delights, and their famous motsu nikomi (stewed offal). At Otonba, fresh offal is delivered daily from Shibaura, grilled to perfection. Don’t miss their limited daily specials and rare cuts the next time you visit Ameyoko!

9. Kingyo

Embark on a culinary journey to a hidden sanctuary in Japan, where the charm of the Taisho era envelops you. As you step through the narrow, dimly-lit corridors in Kingyo, the hustle and bustle of the city melts away. This haven is dedicated to crafting exquisite dishes using only the freshest, handpicked ingredients. Each day, passionate chefs meticulously prepare local beef tendon and pork offal, slow-cooked to perfection in a decadent house-made miso sauce. Their commitment to culinary excellence guarantees an unforgettable dining experience that truly embodies Japanese gastronomy. Whether you’re an epicurean adventurer or simply curious, this hidden gem offers a taste of authentic Japan that will leave your tastebuds enchanted.

Official Website: Kingyo (Only in Japanese)

10. Ajino Fue Okachimachi

Delve into the vibrant culinary landscape of Ajino Fue Okachimachi, where Japan’s rich gourmet culture comes alive with every bite. Imagine savoring the freshest dried fish, directly sourced from their exclusive processing plant in Betsukai, Hokkaido, perfectly paired with the finest sake from Niigata. This dining oasis, run by a prestigious local supermarket renowned for its top-quality seafood, promises unparalleled freshness and flavor. As you explore the menu plastered on the walls, you’ll find surprisingly affordable prices that make this gastronomic adventure even sweeter. Don’t miss out on this hidden gem where every bite captures the essence of Japan’s rich culinary heritage, offering an unforgettable dining experience.

Official Website: Ajino Fue (Only in Japanese)

We have introduced plenty of izakaya for you to visit in Ameyoko Shopping Street, so be sure to take a look next time you’re in Ameyoko! The Ameyoko Izakaya Tour is not just a meal or a drinking party, but a special experience to enjoy encounters with the local culture and people. As soon as you step inside, you’ll see warm lights and smiles on people’s faces, and before you know it, you’ll find yourself having conversations with local regulars. Be sure to take the time to taste delicious sake and food while indulging in the hospitality and atmosphere of this popular area of Tokyo. Spending time at one of these taverns is sure to soothe your tired body from sightseeing and give you the energy for the next chapter of your adventure. Ameyoko Shopping Street is not only a place to enjoy shopping, but also a special place where you can experience this kind of izakaya culture. The next time you visit, be sure to stop by the shops we introduced and make your own wonderful memories!

