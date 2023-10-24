10 Best Restaurants in Shibuya

Writer’s Profile Bryce was born in California, and raised near Seattle, Washington! He’s been living in Japan for about 5 years now, the first 3 spent studying at Temple University Japan. His main passion in life is writing and producing music, more specifically EDM if anyone is curious! He is very fond of snowboarding, cooking, traveling, playing video games; all of which he’d ideally enjoy with the company of his great friends.

This post may contain some affiliate links. When you click through and make a purchase we may receive some commission, at no extra cost to you.

Shibuya, the bustling downtown heart of Tokyo, is a haven for culinary delights that satisfy even the most discerning palates. Shibuya is well known around the world and attracts plenty of guests from many countries, so it certainly needs to be able to feel all of them. From traditional Teppanyaki to Sushi sensations and quirky fishing escapades, this culinary journey promises an unforgettable experience infused with rich Japanese culture. Whether your trying to have some casual fun and fuel up for a night out or impress a special someone, there’s a restaurant for you to check out. So, let’s dive right in and discover the most scrumptious eateries in this electrifying district.

1. HangOut HangOver:

This laid-back, modern Izakaya is a favorite among locals and tourists alike. Don’t let the name fool you; HangOut HangOver is all about good times without the headache. Feast on an array of western dishes and bar food like burgers and tacos. Wash it all down with a vast selection of alcohol, ensuring your night is nothing short of epic (yes, they offer nomihodai!). The warm and rustic ambiance exudes a comforting charm, making it a perfect spot to unwind and enjoy Shibuya’s buzzing vibes.

2. Hakushu Teppanyaki:

Prepare for an interactive and sizzling Wagyu experience at Teppanyaki Hakushu. Teppanyaki, a style of cooking on an iron griddle, takes center stage here as skilled chefs expertly grill premium Kobe Wagyu before your eyes. The humble atmosphere is a good pairing with its excellent quality food. A quirky aspect that you may not encounter at most Teppanyaki places is their service of white bread. After they serve the beef, they also include a very typical-looking piece of bread. Why? To absorb every last bit of beef juice for your enjoyment! Additionally, guests are allowed to bring their own alcohol into the restaurant!

3. Kipposhi:

Craving some interesting Ramen to soothe your soul? Look no further than Kipposhi where they serve soup all over the spectrum. What spectrum? Well, electromagnetic of course. No really, what’s made them famous is their bright blue Ramen! It’s quite incredible as they dont use any dye. What makes it bright blue is apparently kept a secret, but rest assured is a fairly basic chicken broth, and it’s quite tasty. You’ll just have to see and taste for yourself!

4. Shibuya Morimoto:

Get an authentic, old school experience at this reliable Yakitori joint! Extremely popular and fairly tight in terms of space, Morimoto is definitely a crowd favorite. They serve a pretty typical array of chicken meats on skewers, but their reliable taste and decades of operation keeps the customers coming. Being in close proximity to the hachiko statue doesn’t hurt, either! Expect to be rubbing shoulders and making new friends while you chow down on some tasty skewers here!

5. Gonpachi:

Step into the world of Gonpachi, a vibrant spot reminiscent of old Japan. Inspired by the famous Kill Bill scene, this restaurant blends traditional design with a vibrant atmosphere. They offer a variety of dishes to match their great atmosphere, and nothing is short of delicious. You’ll be able to find things like Yakitori, Soba, and plenty of appetizers. This restaurant has another location in Azabu, and between them they certainly are able to conjure quite the crowd; many celebrities have been met at Gopnachi!

6. Zauo Shibuya:

Calling all adventurous souls and seafood enthusiasts! At Zauo Shibuya, you become the fisherman. This one-of-a-kind restaurant invites you to catch your own dinner from the indoor fishing boat. From flounder to lobster, the choices are aplenty. Once you’ve hooked your catch, the skilled chefs prepare it to perfection based on your preferred cooking style. This interactive dining experience offers a unique blend of fun and fantastic flavors that will leave you hooked.

7. Sakai Shokai:

Sakai Shokai is new to the game, only being opened in 2019, but brings an extremely cool vibe with a dimly lit, elegant atmosphere. Its long wooden counter and open fire creates a rustic experience, yet maintains modern and contemporary essence. They serve a variety of meticulously prepared japanese dishes and drinks as well. Definitely a great place to start an evening or enjoy a stylish dinner. This is definitely the place to be for a new old school vibe with a heavy sense of class and great flavors. Be sure to reserve in advance!

8. Milan Nataraj:

If you’re craving a taste of India while in Shibuya, Milan Nataraj has you covered. As one of the oldest Indian restaurants in Tokyo, Milan Nataraj serves up a delightful array of aromatic curries, tandoori delights, and flavorful biryanis. The warm hospitality and authentic flavors are a testament to the rich cultural exchange between Japan and India. Embrace the diverse influences and let your taste buds embark on a spice-filled journey. Not to mention, they are incredibly flexible; vegan, vegetarian, and have English menus.

9. Han-no-Daidokoro Bettei:

Another elegant option rather comparable to Sakai Shokai is Han-no-Daidokoro Bettei. This relatively posh establishment serves an astute selection of Wagyu from Yamagata. The menu boasts a wide array of ways to order your beef, including the very instagrammable Wagyu Sushi. It should also be noted that their selection of wagyu is specifically the “Kuroge” variety, which simply means “black hair”. So, the meat of black haired cows is used. Rest assured they offer a variety of other dishes here too; you’ll certainly be leaving fulfilled.

10. Gyukatsu Motomura:

Last but not least, sink your teeth into the indulgent world of Gyukatsu (breaded and deep-fried beef cutlet) at Gyukatsu Motomura. This tiny restaurant is a carnivore’s paradise, serving mouthwatering katsu made from high-quality beef. The panko-crusted cutlets are fried to perfection, resulting in a crispy outer layer and juicy interior. Savor the simplicity of this dish, and understand why it has won the hearts of locals and visitors alike. All the meat is cooked to a juicy and tender medium rare. Try it with a variety of simple toppings like Wasabi, Soy sauce, and salt. As simple as it sounds, the taste is unforgettable.

