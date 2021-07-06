The Complete Sushi Guide; History, Etiquette and Sushi Making Classes in Japan

Sushi is by far the most famous dish from the Japanese cuisine worldwide. Over the last years, sushi gained popularity in many other countries and the number of sushi lovers is increasing. Japan is famous as the country of sushi, so where else is the better place to visit for some amazing sushi other than Japan?

Many travelers that come to Japan, have included sushi on their to-do list. Eating the best sushi they will ever have in their lives, but also learning how to make sushi by yourself. In Japan there are many places where you can learn more about sushi and how to make sushi, especially in Tokyo.

In this article, we will explain more of the basic about what sushi is, where it comes from, how to eat it and where you can join sushi making classes in Japan!

What is sushi?

Sushi is a popular Japanese style of food that uses fish (raw or cooked), vegetables, and is combined with vinegar infused rice. Often it is eaten together with (pickled) ginger, wasabi, and soy sauce on the side.

Nowadays there is a wide variety of sushi types, and also Western type of sushi roles exists. But when and where was sushi created?

History of sushi

Although the Japanese cuisine gets full credit for what we know present day as sushi, it actually originates from China. Sushi was developed as a way of preserving fish that was caught during the rainy season. Mixing the fish with salt and rice was a way of preservation. The fish would ferment and was kept good for a longer period of time. It was a luxury dish that only the rich could afford; when the Chinese wanted to consume the fish, they would throw away the rice and just eat the fish.

In the 7th century, sushi made its way to Japan, however, the Japanese didn’t thrown away but instead ate the rice together with the fish. In the 17th century, during Edo period, in an attempt to reduce the fermentation time, rice vinegar was added. This greatly diminished the time of fermentation and sushi became fast food, with many sushi stall on the streets selling it as quick bite. Sushi became very popular and nowadays it can be both a quick snack as well as an exclusive dining experience.

The different types of sushi

Have a look at the picture below… Do you know which one is actually sushi?









Well, the right answer is.. ALL of them are! Were you right? Most people only know the Nigiri sushi on the top right corner as sushi. As this is what “out-of-towners” often refer to as sushi. Let’s talk more about the different type of sushi!

1. Nigiri sushi

Many people actually think that only Nigiri sushi is sushi. This is definitely the most popular type of sushi of all. It is also really difficult to make.

Did you know that sushi chefs study anywhere from five to 10 years to make good sushi, minimum? If you watch the documentary Jiro dreams of Sushi, you will get an idea of how difficult it is to make the perfect sushi and how long it takes to get a skill for making perfect sushi. But because there are so many great sushi restaurants, most people will stick to eating the Nigiri, but not learn how to make it.

2. Maki sushi (Roll sushi)

Maki sushi is also popular. In fact, in some countries, this is the only version of sushi that is known. Maybe this is because it is easier to make Maki sushi than Nigiri sushi. Maki is made in rolls and sliced into round bite-size pieces. The ingredients of the maki roll are rolled up and covered with a layer of nori (seaweed) and rice. When people make sushi at home, this is often the type they produce. There are several type of Maki sushi, thick, thin or hand rolled.

3. Chirashi sushi

This type of sushi is probably the easiest to make. Chirashi, literally scattered, is also known as chirashisushi and it is basically a big bowl of rice mixed with fish, vegetables, and other ingredients of your choice. It is similar to it’s Hawaiian little brother the powe bowl.

To make Chirashi sushi is quite simple: Firstly, just cook sushi rice and cut seafood. You can either mix everything or serve the fish on top of the rice. It’s colourful and tasty!

4. Inari sushi

Inari sushi is also popular food in Japan. It can best be described as a rice ball as it is basically rice drenched in vinegar that is wrapped in fried tofu. It is vegetarian and vegan-friendly.

These are the four common types of sushi that every Japanese person knows, but every region has its’ local version, so there are as many variations as there are regions. You might see more than just these four because of the local twist.

The Sushi Etiquette

When you order sushi, both as a quick bite as well as a luxury dining experience, there are some do’s and don’ts. To have the best experience we recommend you to order omakase style; leave it up to the chef. The chef knows the best fish that day!

Chopsticks or hands?

Sushi can be eaten with chopsticks, but it is also common to eat sushi with your hands, especially when it is Nigiri or Maki. Before eating, you dip the fish in soy sauce – the rice is already flavoured with vinegar, so it doesn’t need seasoning -, but only when the sushi is not served with any other sauce (when you order omakase style, the chef will tell you).

Eat the sushi in one bite, it is considered rude to bite it in half!

Wasabi

Traditionally you do not add any extra wasabi to sushi, because the chef will have it prepared with the appropriate amount wasabi already. Nowadays, it is widely accepted to to add some extra wasabi to your own taste. You can top the fish with with some wasabi or add it the soy sauce.

When no wasabi or soy sauce is offered, do not order it. There is an unwritten rule that less is more, and some sushi is best enjoyed without any other added flavours.

Ginger

In between the different sushi pieces, you can neutralise your taste buds with some pickled ginger. It also serves as a digestion aid. Make sure not to dip the ginger in the soy sauce, nor should you eat it with sushi!

Sushi Making Classes

Learning how to make sushi is a fun experience and a popular activity to do in Japan. Besides eating some fresh sushi and learning more about it, it is something that can be done all year around: there is always fresh fish!

How about taking a sushi making class in Japan and learn from the best? There are many different options, with different prices at different places. We will list some that we think are good value for money and worth your time!

Tokyo – Tsukiji Fish Market & Sushi Making

When you have some extra time on your hand, why not making it a half day activity? With this tour in Tokyo, you will visit Tsukiji market first. At the market, the guide will explain more about the Japanese cuisine, the ingredients and you will also have the opportunity to try several Japanese food items like katsuobushi bonito flakes and amanattō. After you have learned all about the typical Japanese items, you will learn how to prepare sushi from a sushi chef.





Tsukiji Market & Sushi Making Experience

4 hours

¥13,000

Osaka – Kuromon Market & Sushi Making Experience

This tour will take you to Kuromon Market and the Namba area where the guide will show you the important elements of Osaka culinary culture. Next you will learn the “simple” ins and outs of making sushi from a professional Sushi chef so you can make delicious sushi yourself.

Kuromon Market & Sushi Making Experience

4 hours

¥13,000

airKitchen sushi classes

Through airKitchen, you can choose from many sushi making classes all over Japan that offer an intimate cultural exchange experience. The classes are hosted by Japanese locals, and most of them take place at home. This type of experience not only give you an idea of the tradition of the sushi making, but also gives them a rare glimpse into the daily lives of Japanese people.

airKitchen

Prices vary between ¥4,000 – ¥13,000 per person and all hosts speak English.

What is your favourite sushi? Learn how to make it while also learning more about the ingredients and become a sushi chef yourself. It is a fun experience and also very tasty!

Follow us on Instagram or Facebook for more travel inspiration. Or tag us to get featured!

Happy travelling!

This post contains some affiliate links. When you click through and make a purchase we may receive some commission, at no extra costs to you.

Articles you might also like:

Things to Do in Tsukiji Fish Market in Tokyo! If you are interested in Japanese food culture, you should definitely visit one of the biggest food market, Tsukiji Market in Tokyo! In this article, we will sh...