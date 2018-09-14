10 Best Sushi in Kyoto in 2018

-Introduction

Sushi is the most famous Japanese food worldwide, and most of the tourists visiting Japan expect to eat the real “Sushi” while travelling.

You can eat tasty and great quality Sushi everywhere in Japan, especially the area where is close to the ocean. Tokyo is one of the best sushi spot, especially around Tsukiji Market (former fish market) and Toyosu Market (new fish market), there are many good restaurants (especially, Sushi Dai and Daiwa Sushi are two most famous Sushi restaurants at the fish market).

But, how about Sushi in Kyoto?

Kyoto is an ancient capital city of Japan.

It’s a traditional area and there are many high-quality restaurants as well.

As Kyoto is located at the inland area, and the ocean is far from the city center, many of tourists may not have a big image of Sushi in Kyoto.

But please don’t worry about that!

There are many high-quality sushi restaurants in Kyoto just like other cities in Japan as well as cheap Sushi such as conveyor belt style. If you wish to taste something more special from Kyoto, there are also some traditional Kyoto style Sushi dishes such as “Temari Sushi” and “Pushed mackerel Sushi”.

In this blog, we would like to introduce some of the best Sushi in Kyoto in various styles and price ranges!

-Best Sushi Restaurants in Kyoto

【Higher price range】

① Sushi Matsumoto / 鮨 まつもと





Sushi Matsumoto is one of the best Sushi restaurants in Kyoto, which gained one Michelin star. It is located in Hanamikoji-Dori Street running in Gion which is famous for the Geisha district.

The owner, who runs Sushi Matsumoto, had trained in Tokyo and acquired the skills to make “Edomae Sushi”=”Edo style Sushi”. Then, opened his own Sushi restaurant in Kyoto in 2005.

He cooks Sushi with only fine ingredients that are selected across Japan including fishes from Toyosu Fish Market in Tokyo, tilefishes from Kyoto, and octopus from Akashi in Hyogo.

【Price range】Lunch: 10,000~15,000 JPY / Dinner: 20,000~30,000 JPY

【Details】https://tabelog.com/en/kyoto/A2601/A260301/26002579/

【Address】570-123 Gionmachi Minamigawa, Higashiyama-Ku, Kyoto

【Google map】https://goo.gl/maps/aznnKiTvbT62

【Remarks】Reservation can be made by telephone only.

② Gion sushi Tadayasu / 祇園 鮨 忠保





Gion Sushi Tadayasu is a new Sushi restaurant which opened in Gion district, Kyoto in April 2017.

Shortly after opening, they became very famous even for the local residents in Kyoto.

The counter seats on the first floor are perfect for casual events with guests and dates. A 4-6 person private room is also available for customers wanting greater levels of privacy or larger family events. The authentic Edomae-style sushi restaurant is a must-visit when in Kyoto. Customers are able to experience carefully prepared sushi in a dignified environment.

【Price range】Lunch: 6,000~8,000 JPY / Dinner: 30,000 JPY ~

【Details】https://tabelog.com/en/kyoto/A2601/A260301/26002579/

【Address】572-9 Gionmachi Minamigawa, Higashiyama-Ku, Kyoto

【Google map】https://goo.gl/maps/sJtJ2Hiskeu

【Remarks】Reservation can be made by the website.

(https://pocket-concierge.jp/en/restaurants/244178)

③ Sushi Giom Matsudaya / 寿し 祇園 松田屋





Sushi Gion Matsudaya is an Edo-style Sushi restaurant located on a corner of the Hanamikoji Street in Gion district, Kyoto. The fish provided at the restaurant are all natural and they are either from Toyosu in Tokyo or the Nishiki market in Kyoto.

There is no fixed menu as Matsudaya provides only the best fish of the day. A must-try dish is “Caviar Sushi.” You will be impressed by both its appearance and flavor. Other dishes are also very well elaborated and original.

【Price range】Lunch: 20,000~30,000 JPY / Dinner: 20,000~30,000 JPY

【Details】https://tabelog.com/en/kyoto/A2601/A260301/26005067/

【Address】570-123 Gionmachiminamigawa, Higashiyama-Ku, Kyoto

【Google map】https://goo.gl/maps/6jp3NR6X3Er

【Remarks】Reservation can be made by the website.

(https://pocket-concierge.jp/en/restaurants/243856?seat_date_eq=)

④ Sushi Kawano / 鮨 かわの





Sushi Kawano is located in local and secret Kitaoji area (Northern Kyoto City).

Inside the restaurant, a calm counter with only 9 seats. The owner explains the seasonal ingredients through the counter.

【Price range】Lunch: 8,000~9,000 JPY / Dinner: 20,000~30,000 JPY

【Details】https://tabelog.com/en/kyoto/A2601/A260503/26025254/

【Address】72-8 Shimogamo Higashihangicho, Sakyo-Ku, Kyoto

【Google map】https://goo.gl/maps/AvRyi7itXu42

【Remarks】Reservation can be made by telephone only.

⑤ Sushi Wakon / 鮨 和魂





The five-star Four Seasons Hotel Kyoto opened in October 2016 in Higashiyama area, Kyoto which is a popular area with a large number of temples and other historical buildings. Sushi Wakon is a stunning location next to the beautiful 800-year-old Sekisuien pond garden. The restaurant was founded by Michelin starred master Sushi chef Rei Masuda. Chef Masuda has assembled and trained a world class team that focus on providing a truly unforgettable Edo-Mae style Sushi dining experience. Sushi Wakon awarded 1 star in the gourmet guide in Autumn, 2017.

【Price range】Lunch: 30,000~ JPY / Dinner: 30,000~JPY

【Details】https://tabelog.com/en/kyoto/A2601/A260301/26028379/

【Address】445-3 Myohoin Maegawa-Cho, Higashiyama-Ku, Kyoto

【Google map】https://goo.gl/maps/JGdep7hX7wR2

【Remarks】Reservation can be made by the website.

(http://www.sushiwakon.com/contact/?utm_source=tripadvisor&utm_medium=referral)

【Under middle price range】

⑥ Izuju/ いづ重





Izuju is a traditional sushi restaurant which was established in front of Yasaka-shrine for over 100 years ago. Izuju is not an ordinary Sushi restaurant serving Nigiri Sushi, which is the most common style of Sushi in Japan, but they serve the authentic Kyoto style “Pushed Mackerel Sushi” (called Saba Sushi and Inari Sushi), which are reasonable and very tasty. If you wish to try authentic and unique Kyoto Sushi, Izuju could be the best choice.

【Price range】Lunch: 2,000~3,000 JPY / Dinner: 2,000~3,000 JPY

【Details】https://tabelog.com/en/kyoto/A2601/A260301/26002550/

【Address】605-0073 Gionmachi Kitagawa 292, Higashiyama-Ku, Kyoto

【Google map】https://goo.gl/maps/s8DPqPstzxG2

【Remarks】You don’t need the reservation. But you need to wait a bit to enter because it’s too popular.

⑦ Nishiki Sushi shin / 錦 鮨しん





Nishiki Sushi Shin is a sushi restaurant newly opened in Nishiki Market Kyoto in August 2017.

We would like to recommend to visit there during lunch time as you can taste Edomae Sushi with a reasonable price.

【Price range】Lunch: 2,000~3,000 JPY / Dinner: 8,000~10,000 JPY

【Details】https://tabelog.com/en/kyoto/A2601/A260201/26029362/

【Address】169-2 Higashiuoyacho, Nakagyo-Ku, Kyoto

【Google map】https://goo.gl/maps/Gd5TfvVYrZG2

【Remarks】Reservation can be made by the telephone.

⑧ Gion Mametora / 祇をん 豆寅 祇園店





At Gion Mametora, you can taste Kyoto style Temari sushi (bite-sized sushi). Sushi was originally made to be bite-sized but Temari sushi is even smaller and rounder. This was so that the geiko and maiko (=Traditional Geisha dancers in Kyoto) wouldn’t mess up their elegant make-up such as their lipsticks that would smudge if they couldn’t eat in one bite, and also because they couldn’t open their mouths widely. So Temari sushi is the best Sushi dish for elegant Gaisha girls in Kyoto.

Mametora is located on the “Gion Hanami-koji” in front of Kaburenjo where Maiko and Geiko practice their performances.

Mametora serves delicious Temari sushi with seasonal ingredients, and colourful Sushi are placed in a box just like jewels

【Price range】Lunch: 4,000~5,000 JPY / Dinner: 10,000~15,000 JPY

【Details】https://tabelog.com/en/kyoto/A2601/A260301/26003321/

【Address】570-235 Gionmachi Minamigawa, Higashiyama-Ku, Kyoto

【Google map】https://goo.gl/maps/7TRzTjHq5S52

【Remarks】Reservation can be made by the telephone.

【Conveyor belt sushi】

⑨ Sushi no Musashi / 寿司のむさし





Sushi no Musashi is a conveyor belt Sushi restaurant opened in 1977, and currently has two branches in Kyoto. Aiming to become a simple restaurant that is specialized in using fresh ingredients since opening, Sushi no Musashi offers authentic and fresh sushi flavors at reasonable prices. You can eat over 50 kinds of sushi including the standard tuna and salmon sushi from 1~2 dollars per plate at this restaurant. It’s not only a reasonable price but also very tasty.

【Price range】Lunch: 1,000~2,000 JPY / Dinner: 2,000~3,000 JPY

【Details】

(Sanjo Head store) https://tabelog.com/en/kyoto/A2601/A260202/26003605/

(Kyoto Station) https://tabelog.com/en/kyoto/A2601/A260101/26003088/

【Google map】

(Sanjo Head store) https://goo.gl/maps/dMiCCdyaGFt

(Kyoto Station) https://goo.gl/maps/LcDLEuAbTQT2

【Remarks】You don’t need the reservation. But you need to wait a bit to enter because it’s too popular.

⑩ Kappa Sushi / かっぱ寿司





Nowadays the conveyor belt sushi is common style to enjoy Sushi in Japan. Even foreign tourists also know it and it’s a popular place to eat out. Kappa Sushi is a chained Sushi restaurant that has branches across the country, and all Sushi dishes are served at ONLY 100 yen (plus tax)! It’s super cheap, but the taste is still very good. Kappa Sushi has a unique conveyor belt system with a cute Shinkansen train carrying the Sushi dishes in front of you! If you are traveling with your kids, we highly recommend to dine there.

【Price range】108 JPY per plate ~

【Movie】https://youtu.be/9eWaw__IlYI

【Details】https://tabelog.com/en/kyoto/A2601/A260401/26006032/

【Address】2 Nishikyogoku Higashiomarucho, Ukyo-Ku, Kyoto

【Google map】https://goo.gl/maps/Rm3KYWm8SMq

【Remarks】You don’t need the reservation

How do you think about that?

Do you have an urge to visit the sushi restaurant in Kyoto now?

We hope you can enjoy your stay in Kyoto.

-Recommended Guide Tours in Kyoto

Apart from eating delicious Sushi in Kyoto, it’s also recommended to take guided tours to learn the rich history and culture of Kyoto! There are a variety of tours and activities available in Kyoto today including food walking tour in a local market and private tour through the famous temples and shrines. We are sharing some of the most popular tours and activities available in Kyoto today, so please check out the list below for more details!

You may like below articles

The Complete Sushi Guide; History, Etiquette and Recommended Sushi Making Classes in Japan What is the history behind sushi? How many different types they have? Here we will introduce some of the basics about sushi in Japan. Also we listed up the best sushi making classes in Japan so that we can learn how to make sushi by yourself!

What to Do in Kyoto at Night - Local Nightlife Spots Do you know what you can do at night in Kyoto? In this article, we suggest some local night spots. Let's keep exploring this beautiful town until the middle of the night!

The Best 15 Craft Beer Shops in Kyoto Do you like craft beers? Kyoto is known as a traditional area but it actually has great craft beer breweries and bars! In this article, we will introduce the best craft beers place in Kyoto! Enjoy their local beers!

10 Best Sushi Restaurants in TOKYO [Recommend] Tokyo is the place where the sushi culture started in Japan. There are many excellent sushi restaurants in Tokyo other t...