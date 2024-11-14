10 Best Restaurants Near Fushimi Inari

Writer’s profile Mao Goto is a Japanese freelancer who was born in Hayama, Kanagawa prefecture, and raised in Tokyo. Since 2016 she lives in the Taito Ward, home to a lot of Japanese culture hotspots such as Asakusa, Akihabara, and Ueno. She has been interested in the field of English education in Japan and got her Master’s degree in March 2020. A lover of photography, travel, sweets, and cross-stitch. Contact her via Facebook.

Nestled at the base of the iconic Fushimi Inari Shrine, one of Japan’s most admired spiritual landmarks, lies a treasure trove of culinary delights that many visitors tend to overlook. While the shrine’s majestic thousand red torii gates attract tourists from all over the world, the surrounding streets are filled with vibrant food scenes, offering dishes that are as soul-enriching as the shrine itself! Imagine stepping out the shrine’s pathways, only to find yourself immersed in the scents of traditional Japanese street food, ramen bowls, sushi and more. From centuries-old restaurants preserving the flavors of Kyoto to contemporary eateries pushing the boundaries of Japanese cuisine, this area is a hidden gem for food lovers. We’re going to introduce a handpicked selection of restaurants near Fushimi Inari that will satisfy both your hunger and your curiosity. So, are you ready for a gastronomic journey? Let’s get started!

1. Kendon-ya

Located near Fushimi Inari Taisha Shrine in Kyoto, Kendon-ya is known for its handmade udon noodles, which are slowly boiled in a pressure cooker. The noodles have a firm texture, which makes you want to eat them again and again. The restaurant is cozy equipped, with 20 table seats and 5 counter seats and has an at-home atmosphere where you can easily drop in alone. The restaurant’s popularity is further supported by the light dashi broth which is unique to the Kansai region. The flavor of dried bonito is subtly fragrant and its gentle taste spreads in your mouth.

Official Website: Kendonya

2. Gyukatsu Kyoto Katsugyu Fushimi Inari

At Gyukatsu Kyoto Katsugyu, they offer Japanese beef cutlets by using carefully selected chunks of meat and high-quality ingredients. The interior of the restaurant is a Japanese-style space with a Kyoto-like motif and a white wood base, creating a relaxed atmosphere as if you were in a kappo (Japanese cooking) restaurant. In addition to the beef cutlet set menu, which offers a choice of various cuts of beef, you can also enjoy different flavors with condiments and sauce.

Official Website: Gyukatsu Kyoto Katsugyu Fushimi Inari

3. Vermillion Cafe

Located near the Fushimi Inari Taisha shrine, Vermillion Cafe was established by a couple who had lived in Australia for a long time and wanted to bring the local cafe culture to Kyoto. From the cafe’s terrace seats, you can relax and enjoy the view of Yashimaga-ike Pond and the beautiful natural scenery of Fushimi Inari. Popular menu items include aromatic, authentic espresso coffee and handmade dishes using Kyoto ingredients, offering a moment of local charm.

Official Website: Vermillion Cafe

4. Ramen Hiwamatanoboru

Ramen Hiwamatanoboru is a popular ramen restaurant which has a lot of customers waiting in line. The restaurant makes its own homemade noodles every morning based on the strong belief that “a ramen shop is only as good as the noodles it makes”. The signature dish, Toritonkotsu Ramen, features a soup made from carefully selected chicken bones and pork bones and carefully simmered for more than eight hours. Its rich yet balanced flavor attracts many ramen fans.

Official Website: Ramen Hiwamatanoboru

5. Nezameya

Founded in 1540, Nezameya is a long-established restaurant that offers a wide variety of dishes, including grilled eels in the restaurant! The pride of the restaurant is its secret homemade sauce used for the eels and yakitori. This sauce, which has been passed down from generation to generation, enhances the flavor of the savory grilled dishes and captivates everyone with its taste. Legend has it that the restaurant was named after the famous samurai Hideyoshi Toyotomi.

Official Website: Nezameya

6. Kanoko

At Kanoko, freshly beaten soba noodles and tea buckwheat noodles are prepared every morning for a fresh taste. Using carefully selected buckwheat flour and fresh water from Fushimi, the restaurant brings out the rich flavor and aroma of the buckwheat. Another popular menu item is the hamburger steak, which can be seen by the banner outside the restaurant and can even be enjoyed with soba noodles.

Official Website: Kanoko

7. Kaiseki Cafe Akichi

Kaiseki Café Akichi, located a five-minute walk from Fushimi Inari Taisha shrine, is a casual cafe-style restaurant where kaiseki cuisine can be enjoyed. The restaurant is known for its unique style of serving kaiseki courses created with a different theme each month, paying particular attention to taste, color and texture. The cafe’s menu is popular with many customers, who want to enjoy the charm of kaiseki in a casual setting with beautifully presented dishes.

Official Website: Kaiseki Cafe Akichi (Only in Japanese)

8. ORANGE HOUSE

A French-based Western-style café and restaurant, where the chef specializes in Southern French cuisine is the Orange House. The chef is also a certified vegetable sommelier, and his dishes are characterized by the abundant use of fresh seasonal vegetables. He also insists on handmade desserts, putting his heart and soul into each dish. Especially popular is the slow-cooked hamburger steak. The rich sauce and fluffy, tender meat are a perfect match, attracting many food lovers.

Official Website: ORANGE HOUSE (Only in Japanese)

9. Oshokujidokoro Inafuku

Oshokijidokoro Inafuku is a restaurant characterized by a storefront that evokes an old-fashioned Kyoto-like atmosphere. The restaurant is decorated with Japanese knick-knacks such as uchiwa fans and beckoning cats, creating a warm atmosphere that makes you feel as if you have stepped back in time to the good old days. Here, you will find a variety of special dishes, especially freshly boiled soba noodles and fried tempura are highly reputed. All of them are carefully prepared one by one and offer memorable flavors.

10. Street Food (at the bottom of the mountain)

At the foot of Mt. Inari, a variety of street foods line the streets to fill the stomachs of worshippers. From Japanese sweets like mame daifuku to creamy soft-serve ice cream, juicy hamburgers, crispy karaage and a wide variety of other delicacies, there are many delicious temptations that will make you want to stop and eat. It is the perfect place to go when you are hungry or just want to take a short break. Enjoy sightseeing while taking a break for a delicious snack!

As we wrap up our exploration of the 10 best restaurants near Fushimi Inari, we hope you’ve found some mouthwatering options. Whether you’re drawn to the allure of time-honored flavors or eager to discover innovative twists on traditional dishes, this area offers an array of culinary experiences that are sure to delight. From savoring the delicate nuances of Kyoto cuisine to indulging in comforting local favorites, your taste buds are in for a memorable journey. Bon appétit and happy dining!

