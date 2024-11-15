10 Best Halal Restaurants Tokyo

Tokyo is one of the most popular and beautiful destinations of the world, with its rich cultural and historical heritages, its beautiful landscapes, and its food, of course! Unfortunately, Muslim travelers struggle a lot when it comes to tasting Japanese cuisine, but luckily there are more halal restaurants in Tokyo than you think. Sometimes you just have to keep your eyes open, and you’ll find halal signs outside of restaurants, but since this is very time-consuming, we already did some research and found halal restaurants across the city, ensuring a delicious experience for all visitors!

Please note that the information provided are reliable, but still, it is better to check the halal status of the menus yourself!

1. Asakusa Sushiken

Being the first and only halal sushi restaurant in Tokyo, Asakusa Sushiken offers traditional sushi and sashimi made with fresh ingredients while using halal vinegar and halal soy sauce. This restaurant is located in the famous Asakusa area, perfect for visitors who want to enjoy both the renowned Sensoji Temple and authentic sushi! With a welcoming atmosphere and a commitment to quality, it’s a must-visit spot for muslim travelers.

Asakusa Sushiken Website

Asakusa Sushi Ken – Google Maps

2. Gyumon Halal Wagyu

In 2007, Japan’s first halal Wagyu yakiniku restaurant, Gyumon Shibuya, opened its doors. Now, you can find five locations across Tokyo, featuring three ramen restaurants, one hot pot and one yakiniku spot where you can savor premium halal Wagyu, either grilled or served in ramen! With each dish crafted with quality for authenticity, these restaurants bring halal Japanese flavors to the heart of Tokyo; check their website to find their locations near you.

Gyumon Halal Wagyu Website

3. Halal Ramen Toribushi

This restaurant offers both tsukemen and ramen! While the noodles in ramen are served in a hot, flavorful broth, the noodles for tsukemen are served separately from the broth, often chilled or at room temperature. Toribushi’s specialty is their chicken broth, so make sure to visit this restaurant for ramen or tsukemen with a flavorful and delicious chicken broth. Plus, if you are a fan of spicy food, try their spicy ramen, but be careful it really is spicy!

Halal Ramen Toribushi Ueno – Google Maps

Halal Ramen Toribushi Ikebukuro – Google Maps

4. Nikoniko Mazemen

Get ready for your halal Japanese curry! Nikoniko Mazemen is located near Akihabara Station, and with its 10 seats, it truly gives off Japanese vibes, as small and narrow restaurants are very common in Japan. If you want to eat like a real Japanese, Nikoniko is your spot to enjoy the ambiance and the curry! Their signature halal curry comes packed with bold flavors that perfectly capture the essence of Japanese comfort food. This restaurant also serves ramen, which are also delicious and popular with visitors.

Nikoniko Mazemen – Google Maps

5. Narita Airport

Did you know that Narita Airport has three halal restaurants? Homemade Udon Noodles Kineyamugimaru, La Toque and Sojibu are the places to go if you want to enjoy your last halal Japanese meal before your flight! While Kineyamugimaru offers delicious udon noodles, La Toque serves flavorful Japanese curry and Sojibu specialized in authentic Japanese soba. With these options, you can savor a variety of Japanese dishes, right at the airport before you take off!

Homemade Udon Noodles KINEYAMUGIMARU | NARITA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT

LA TOQUE | NARITA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT

SOJIBOU | NARITA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT

6. Haneda Airport

While Narita Airport offers halal Japanese cuisines, Haneda Airport’s halal restaurants are Turkish. Mrs. Istanbul and Kebab Stand (take-away only) are nice options for Muslim travelers who want to enjoy a halal meal at the airport, before their journey starts or ends. From savory kebabs to rich Turkish flavors, these eateries offer a comforting taste before your flight!

Halal Restaurants | Haneda Airport Passenger Terminal

7. Master Chicken

Unfortunately, Japanese fast-food chains are not halal, but if you still miss the vibe of a fast-food chain and the taste of a nice chicken burger, this place is for you! Master Chicken offers halal crispy chicken burgers, teriyaki chicken burgers and twisters and is only a 10-minute ride from Shinjuku. So, don’t forget to visit this place for some nice chicken burgers, with its delicious options and fast service, it’s the perfect spot for a quick and satisfying meal!

HALAL MASTER CHICKEN – Google Maps

8. Kaenzan Lanzhou Lamian

A total must for all ramen lovers! This restaurant offers hand-pulled Chinese style ramen and is only a 5-minute walk from Ikebukuro station. Here you get the most out of your money: the cook pulls the noodles right in front of you, you get large servings and even more flavor. In addition, you can choose which size and shape of noodles you want for your ramen, which makes it an unforgettable experience for ramen enthusiasts!

Kaenzan Lanzhou Lamian – Google Maps

9. Ramen Honolu

Voted as no. 1 Ramen by Halal Navi app users, this chain has two restaurants in Tokyo and one each in Osaka, Kyoto and Nagoya, making it the perfect place to enjoy delicious halal ramen, gyoza and even bento boxes! Halal Navi is a mobile app designed to help Muslims in Japan in finding halal-friendly restaurants, mosques and other services (read more below at “tip”).

Ramen Honolu Website

Halal Navi

10. Hatoya’s Vegan Fruit Sandwiches

If you’re fed up with savory halal food, here’s something sweet for you. Hatoya’s Vegan Fruit Sandwiches offer the famous Japanese fruit sandwiches sando but without gelatine, since this is a vegan shop! So, enjoy your sando right after you visited Asakusa’s famous Sensoji Temple and shopping street. It’s the perfect treat for those looking for a refreshing and fruity dessert while exploring the vibrant area!

Hatoya’s Vegan Fruit Sandwiches – Google Maps

Tip: Here are five websites, which are specialized in finding and recommending halal restaurants all over Japan! Feel free to look through them and hopefully find more halal restaurants that suit your tastes and travel plans: Halal Navi, Halal Food in Japan, JAPAN MUSLIM GUIDE, Halal Gourmet Japan and Have Halal Will Travel

