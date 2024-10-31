Writer’s profile Mao Goto is a Japanese freelancer who was born in Hayama, Kanagawa prefecture, and raised in Tokyo. Since 2016 she lives in the Taito Ward, home to a lot of Japanese culture hotspots such as Asakusa, Akihabara, and Ueno. She has been interested in the field of English education in Japan and got her Master’s degree in March 2020. A lover of photography, travel, sweets, and cross-stitch. Contact her via Facebook.

Crisp autumn air, vibrant foliage, and a dynamic cultural calendar create an enchanting atmosphere in Tokyo in November for travelers. November offers a perfect blend of tradition, modernity, and breathtaking beauty, from world-renowned festivals that bring the city’s streets to life to hidden local gems. If you’re a foodie looking to indulge in seasonal delicacies, an art lover eager to dive into Japan’s contemporary scene, or simply longing to soak in the unique atmosphere of Tokyo in autumn, there is something special for you to discover. This sprawling metropolis has many things on offer, from awe-inspiring events to must-see attractions that capture the essence of Tokyo’s eclectic charm. Join us as we dive in to the “10 Best Events and Things to Do in Tokyo in November 2024”, exploring this exciting city in one of its best seasons!

1. Hirosaki Neputa Asakusa Festival

This autumn festival in Asakusa, held annually in late November, encompasses all of the attractions in Hirosaki City, Aomori Prefecture. The event features traditional Aomori festival activities and the spectacular Neputa parade, as well as the Hirosaki tourism product market. Take this opportunity to enjoy the culture and delicacies that Hirosaki has to offer, including fresh apple products and local specialties.

Official Website: Hirosaki Neputa Asakusa Festival (Only in Japanese)

2. Kurimoto Furusato Sweet Potato Festival

Held in the Kurimoto district of Chiba Prefecture, the Kurimoto Furusato Sweet Potato Festival is an important event in November for sweet potato lovers, as Kurimoto’s famous sweet potatoes play a major role in the festivities. In particular, the “Japan’s No. 1 Yaki-imo Square” is a spectacular endeavor in which an astonishing five tons of Benikomachi (べにこまち) variety yaki-imo (baked sweet potato) are roasted and served to everyone. Benikomachi sweet potato is a specialty in Kurimoto that is highly reputed for its delicious taste and is an absolute must-try.

Official Website: Kurimoto Furusato Sweet Potato Festival (Only in Japanese)

3. Hachiōji Ginkgo Festival

When the leaves of approximately 770 ginkgo trees that line the Koshu Kaido road in Hachiōji change into a beautiful yellow hue, the entire city becomes enveloped in autumn colors. The annual Hachiōji Ginkgo Festival is held during the last weekend in November and attracts more than 500,000 visitors. One popular event, the “Sekisho Orienteering (関所オリエンテーリング)” allows festival-goers to experience the brandings available at 12 different check-points along a 5.5-kilometer course.

Official Website: Hachiōji Ginkgo Festival

4. Shibuya Street Dance Week

A festival in Shibuya scheduled for Saturday, November 23, 2024 (a national holiday) aims to integrate street dance into the artistic culture of the area. A variety of programs for children and adults will display the quality entertainment that characterizes Shibuya to the rest of the world. Visitors can experience the excitement, freedom and diversity of dance culture that transcend the boundaries of everyday life.

Official Website: Shibuya Street Dance Week (Only in Japanese)

5. Kameido Tenjin Chrysanthemum Festival

From late October to late November at the Kameido Tenjin Shrine in Koto ward, this elegant festival is held for chrysanthemum lovers! The shrine grounds are lined with a wide variety of chrysanthemums, from thousand-flower blooms to bonsai, creating a scene reminiscent of a chrysanthemum flower competition. Especially impressive is the “Chrysanthemum Sky Tree”— a six-meter high chrysanthemum tower that is one-hundredth the size of the real Sky Tree— is sure to amaze you with its floral art!

Official Website: Kameido Tenjin Chrysanthemum Festival (Kameido Tenjin) (Only in Japanese)

6. Shinjuku Tori-no-ichi Fair II

The Hanazono Shrine in Shinjuku is the location of this traditional festival that has been a go-to for success in terms of business and financial prosperity! In 2024, the first rooster day is scheduled for Tuesday, November 5, the second rooster day for Sunday, November 17, and the third rooster day for Friday, November 29! Don’t miss your chance to improve your luck at this exciting festival!

Official Website: Shinjuku Tori-no-ichi Fair II (Hanazono Shrine) (Only in Japanese)

7. SAKANA & JAPAN FESTIVAL

From November 1 (Friday) to 4 (Monday, substitute holiday), 2024, the exciting “SAKANA & JAPAN FESTIVAL” will be held in the Odaiba Aomi district of Koto ward. The four-day gourmet seafood festival features a wide variety of exquisite seafood dishes from Japan and abroad, including seafood rice bowls, fisherman’s rice, local seafood dishes, seafood ramen, seafood paella, and more, all made with the bounty of the sea. Visitors can experience Japanese food culture and enjoy seasonal seafood in a sumptuous setting near the sea!

Official Website: SAKANA&JAPAN FESTIVAL (Only in Japanese)

8. Tokyo Ramen Festival 2024

In 2024, the festival will be held at Komazawa Olympic Park Central Square in Setagaya ward from Thursday, October 24 to Monday, November 4, 2024! Admission is free, and purchase of a ticket for 1,100 yen (including tax) can be exchanged for one bowl of ramen. For the first time, the festival will be held in a three-act format over four days, with each act featuring 12 different ramen stores. This is your chance to enjoy a total of 36 kinds of ramen. Details on the ramen stores and festival will be updated on the official website, so stay tuned for more information!

Official Website: Tokyo Ramen Festival 2024 (Only in Japanese)

9. Keyakizaka Illumination 2024

This illumination event will envelop the 400-meter-long Keyakizaka slope in a warm glow of fantastic “snow and blue” light to enchant visitors. About 800,000 blue and white LED lights will create a breathtakingly beautiful light show that resembles a fantasy world. The “Christmas Market,” a reproduction of an authentic German Christmas market, will also be held concurrently, adding to the whimsical atmosphere.

Official Website: Keyakizaka Illumination (Only in Japanese)

10. Tokyo Midtown Ice Skating Rink 2024-2025

A signature winter event in Tokyo Midtown, the ice skating rink will be opened again this year from Christmas to late February. The actual opening and closing dates for the 2024-2025 season have yet to be determined, so be sure to check the official website for the latest information.

Official Website: Tokyo Midtown Ice Skating Rink 2024-2025 (Only in Japanese)

We explored the “10 Best Events and Things to Do in Tokyo in November 2024.” Did anything capture your imagination or leave you eager to explore further? Whether you’re planning to visit for festivals, food, or culture, or if you’re just a curious traveler wishing to experience Tokyo’s magical autumn atmosphere, these events are bound to make your November trip to Tokyo unforgettable. When you wander through vibrant parks adorned in autumn colors or partake in lively cultural events that bring together both tradition and modern innovation, Tokyo in November will capture your imagination at every turn.

