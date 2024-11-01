10 Best Events and Things to Do in Japan in November 2024

Writer’s Profile Misty Fujii is a Canadian who moved to Osaka, Japan, in 2019 and married her Japanese sweetheart. In 2022, they had a baby and moved to Fukui for the clean country air. She is a DJ who teaches English part-time and writes to share Japan with the world. She gets excited about collecting vintage vinyl records, food from all countries, travelling, and renovating her traditional Japanese house.

Here comes November, and autumn is in full swing in Japan! If you will be in Japan this month, you’re in luck. There are plenty of great events and things to do in Japan in November, from art festivals and parties to autumn leaves and even some leftover spooky things from Halloween.

There are countless ways to spend your time in Japan this month, but we’ve highlighted the 10 best events and things to do in November 2024. Keep reading; hopefully, we’ll see you at one of these events!

1. Saikū Cultural Art Festival

Soar into a world of wonder at the Saikū Cultural Art Festival in Mie! Hot air balloons dance against the backdrop of a giant moon while ancient traditions come to life in stunning performances. Step back in time at the Saiku Palace Ruins, where the Saio, unmarried holy princesses, once resided. Explore Meiwa Town’s rich history with guided tours, sample traditional crafts, and witness some mesmerizing Noh theater. It’s a magical journey, just a short trip from Osaka or Nagoya.

When: September 15-December 31

Website: Saikū Cultural Art Festival

2. Midōsuji Illumination 2024

Tokumeigakarinoaoshima, CC0 1.0 Universal via Wikimedia Commons

So, you know Osaka is really getting into the holiday spirit when the streets start to glow. And goodness, do they glow! Midosuji, Osaka’s main drag, is transformed into a dazzling wonderland of lights. You’ll see a 4-kilometer stretch of pure, radiant beauty from Umeda all the way to Namba. Midosuji Illumination isn’t just any old light show, though. This massive illumination wraps Midosuji in a warm, inviting glow, and it’s so stunning that it holds a world record! Think landmark lasers, mind-blowing projection mapping, and an epic light display that tells the story of Osaka’s rich history. From Osaka’s economic boom to its vibrant diversity, Midosuji’s lights capture the essence of this exciting city.

When: November 3-December 31

Website: Midosuji Illumination

3. Karuizawa Momiji Festival

Autumn in Japan is a magical time when nature paints the landscape in hues of fiery red and golden yellow. This vibrant spectacle, known as koyo, is a must-see for any visitor. One of the best places to experience koyo is Karuizawa, a charming mountain resort in Nagano Prefecture. During the annual Momiji Festival, Karuizawa comes alive with a myriad of exciting events, from sports tournaments to food markets. So, pack your bags and head to Nagano this autumn for an unforgettable experience!

When: September 24-November 3

Website: Karuizawa Momiji Festival

4. teamLab: A Forest Where Gods Live – GC

Kanon Serizawa, C BY-NC-ND 2.0 via Flickr

TeamLab: A Forest Where Gods Live – GC transforms the serene Mifuneyama Rakuen in Takeo, Saga Prefecture, into a mesmerizing wonderland. During the limited exhibition, visitors can experience strolling around a 3,000-year-old sacred tree, surrounded by immersive light and sound installations, leaving you in awe. With 22 mind-bending artworks, this exhibition is a festival for the senses. But hurry, because this enchanting experience ends in early November! Don’t miss your chance to wander through this magical forest and connect with your inner spirit.

When: July 12-November 4

Website: teamLab: A Forest Where Gods Live

5. Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Japan

Hideya HAMANO, CC BY-NC-ND 2.0 via Flickr

Halloween Horror Night is an exciting annual Halloween event at Universal Studios Japan. From the spine-chilling Street Zombies lurking around every corner to the heart-pounding “Chainsaw Man” experience, where you’ll face the Halloween Horror Nights Devil himself, there are lots of ways to be scared. Join forces with the “Resident Evil” heroes to battle against hordes of undead creatures, or dive into the world of “Biohazard” for an immersive and intense adventure. Get ready to scream your head off as you lose yourself in a universe of thrills beyond your wildest dreams (or nightmares)!

When: September 6-November 4

When: September 6-November 4

Website: Universal Studios Japan

6. Suminoe Art Beat

Lisa Pinehill, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Flickr

Rubber ducks and urban art come together in Osaka! Suminoe Art Beat 2024 is a perfect opportunity to explore the city’s creative soul. This year, the former Namura Shipyards Osaka Factory is transforming into a playground of art and fun. You can’t miss the giant, inflatable rubber duck, the brainchild of Dutch artist Florentijn Hofman, floating around, stealing the show. There’s so much more beyond the duck, though. You can see young artists showing off their work, and there’s a bustling market filled with tasty treats, fresh produce, and handmade goodies. Whether you’re into industrial history or just looking for a good time, it’s a perfect day out for friends or families.

When: November 10

Website: Suminoe Art Beat

7. Gion Odori

Patrick Vierthaler, CC BY-NC 2.0 via Flickr

Want to experience a taste of old-world Japan? Check out the Gion Odori in Kyoto! This annual event is a must-see for anyone who loves geisha and maiko. Watch as these talented women gracefully dance on stage, their costumes shimmering under the spotlight. It’s a truly magical experience! The Gion Odori is held every year from November 1st to 10th, so mark your calendars and grab your tickets early. Trust me, you won’t regret it.

When: November 1-10

When: November 1-10

Website: Gion Odori

8. Kiyomizu-dera Autumn Illuminations

Kiyomizu-dera is one of Kyoto’s most famous temples and a beautiful sight to look out for when visiting Japan. The iconic temple is like a postcard come to life! But did you know it gets even more magical during seasonal transitions? In November, Kiyomizu-dera transforms into a wonderland of light. This is the time of year when you can wander through the gardens here as they’re bathed in a warm glow. And don’t forget to snap a million photos while you’re there. Trust us, your Instagram feed will thank you!

When: November 18-30

Website: Kiyomizu-dera Autumn Illuminations

9. Minō Momiji Festival

Want to experience the magic of autumn in Osaka? Look no further than Minō Park! This picturesque spot comes alive in November with a stunning display of red and yellow leaves. Take a leisurely stroll along the river, stopping to admire the breathtaking views and soak up the serene atmosphere. The highlight? Minō Falls, a cascading waterfall that’s even more enchanting under the glow of evening lights. Don’t miss the opportunity to join a night forest yoga session or explore the illuminated Katsuoji Temple. It’s the perfect way to unwind and immerse yourself in the season’s beauty while you’re in Osaka.

When: November 11-December 3

Website: Minō Momiji Festival

10. Ashikaga Flower Park Illuminations 2024

Ashikaga Flower Park’s illuminations are a must-see for anyone in Japan. This magical wonderland has snagged the top spot for illuminations nationwide, and it’s no wonder why. Visitors are blown away as they stroll through tunnels of twinkling wisteria, gardens bursting with colorful lights, and even interactive displays. The sheer variety of lights and how they blend with real flowers here is breathtaking. Photos don’t even begin to do it justice, so trust us when we say it’s worth trekking from Tokyo for the pure enchantment of the Ashikaga Flower Park Illuminations.

When: October 18-February 16

Website: Ashikaga Flower Park Illuminations

