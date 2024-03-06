Writer’s profile Mao Goto is a Japanese freelancer who was born in Hayama, Kanagawa prefecture, and raised in Tokyo. Since 2016 she lives in the Taito Ward, home to a lot of Japanese culture hotspots such as Asakusa, Akihabara, and Ueno. She has been interested in the field of English education in Japan and got her Master’s degree in March 2020. A lover of photography, travel, sweets, and cross-stitch. Contact her via Facebook.

Japan is known for its beautiful harmony of nature and culture. Among all of Japan’s iconic seasonal flowers, wisteria is one of the best examples of beauty that truly represents the splendor of spring. From late April to early May, Japanese wisteria gardens radiate an overwhelming beauty, looking like something straight out of a painting. The moment when graceful clusters of flowers dance in the sky and their sweet fragrance wafts through the air makes for something you don’t want to miss. Read on with us as we introduce you to the 10 best places to see wisteria in Japan.

1. Ashikaga Flower Park

Ashikaga Flower Park in Tochigi is decorated with more than 350 wisteria trees, including an 80-meter-long wisteria tunnel and “kibana” wisteria, with a large wisteria tree that is 160 years old. This is a magical purple flower garden that makes you feel as if you have wandered into a dream. This beautiful place is the spot in Japan selected by CNN as one of the “10 Dream Destinations in the World” in 2014. When the wisteria flowers are in full bloom, the purple beauty spreads all over, creating a truly magical view. Explore this surreal garden and have a wonderful experience surrounded by wisteria.

Official Website: Ashikaga Flower Park

2. Kawachi Fujien Wisteria Garden

Kawachi Fujien Wisteria Garden in Fukuoka is filled with beautiful flowers from spring to early summer. At this location, colorful wisteria flowers present visitors with a vivid purple gradation show. There are two particularly attractive tunnels that can be found here; one that is 80 meters long and another that is 110, These tunnels are decorated with clusters of flowers in various shades of color, offering visitors a colorful illusion. In the fall, visitors can also enjoy foliage viewing as the autumn leaves spread throughout the park. Kawachi Fujien is an attractive spot for foreign visitors as a place where they can enjoy the nature and beauty of Japan all at once.

Official Website: Kawachi Fujien Wisteria Garden

3. Kameido Tenjin Shrine

Kameido Tenjin is a shrine dedicated to Sugawara no Michizane, the god of learning, and boasts a history of more than 360 years since its founding. Throughout its history, the shrine has become famous for its beautiful wisteria flowers. Even today, many wisteria plants are planted to grow on trellises, an elaborate display for visitors to enjoy. During the wisteria blooming period, the shrine is lit up after sunset and the flowers glow beautifully in the night. Kameido Tenjin is loved by many as a place where one can experience the beauty of nature and solemn shrine moment at the same time.

Official Website: Kameido Tenji Shrine (Only in Japanese)

4. Mandaraji Temple

Mandara-ji Temple and the adjacent Mandara-ji Park in Aichi Prefecture are the site of the annual wisteria festival held from mid-April to early May. During this season, the park is transformed into a place of beautiful flowers in full bloom. The park is filled with approximately 60 wisterias of 11 varieties, from early bloomers to late bloomers, that bloom boldly and captivate visitors with their beauty. Vividly colored purple, red, and white wisteria adorn the park in a variety of expressions from long, graceful clusters to short, dainty wisteria. Along with the wisteria, the 200 or so peonies that bloom in the garden are also a must-see. This beautiful flower show is a sight not to be missed.

Official Website: Mandaraji Temple (Only in Japanese)

5. Shindachijuku Wisteria Garden

The wisteria garden at Shindachijuku is located on the Kumano Kodo Road, where 40,000 clusters of wisteria, planted at Mr. Kajimoto’s house and more than 40 years old, bloom simultaneously every year. This location is truly a stage for a floral miracle and there is a wisteria tunnel and a special viewing space in the park, and the “sea of wisteria clouds” that spreads out from there is truly a spectacular sight and the purple-colored wisteria flowers spread out like a sea of clouds. During the wisteria festival, various food stalls are set up and events such as mini-concerts are sometimes held.

Website: Shindachijuku Wisteria Garden (Only in Japanese)

6. Byodoin Temple

The wisteria trellis spreading out next to the Kannon Hall of Byodoin Temple in Kyoto has about 10,000 wisteria trees, creating what looks like a sea of flowers. Of particular note is the wisteria trellis called “Sunazuri no Fuji” (砂ずりの藤). The clusters of flowers are so long and spread out that they almost reach the ground, looking like a purple curtain that colors the sky of Kyoto. The wisteria trellis at Byodoin is recommended as a place where they can enjoy the charm of Japanese harmony and flowers at the same time.

Official Website: Byodoin Temple

7. Byakugo-ji Temple

Visitors to Shiragoji Temple in Hyogo Prefecture are enchanted by the wisteria, which blooms in early May with spectacular blossoms. Numerous clusters of flowers, each 150 cm long, hang beautifully from the magnificent 120-meter-long wisteria trellis like a shower of purple blossoms. This sight is truly magical and sigh-inducingly beautiful. Why not visit Byakou-ji Temple in May and enjoy the purple dream that this wisteria flower shows us?

Official Website: Byakugo-ji Temple

8. Shirai Omachi Fuji Park

Shirai Omachi Fuji Park is a newer wisteria garden that stretches along the border of Hyogo and Kyoto. This beautiful garden was created in 1996 when a group of enthusiastic local volunteers got together and planted numerous wisteria saplings. The park’s magnificent 500-meter-long wisteria trellis stretches over an area of approximately 7,000 square meters, attracting many visitors with its beautiful blooms from early to mid-May. During special wisteria events, refreshments are also available for purchase, allowing visitors to enjoy a delicious meal if they are feeling hungry.

Website: Shirai Omachi Fuji Park

9. Tennogawa Park

Tennogawa Park, located in Aichi Prefecture, is one of the most famous wisteria trellises in Japan. This beautiful park has a magnificent wisteria trellis that spans 275 meters long, with 114 wisterias of 12 different varieties planted gracefully. The wisteria flowers are reflected on the surface of the water that flows beneath the trellises, creating an exceptionally beautiful sight. The flowers and surrounding nature make for a perfect combination here, bringing visitors from all over Japan.

Official Website: Tennogawa Park

10. Kasuga Taisha Shrine

In the botanical garden at Kasuga Taisha Shrine, there is a beautiful wisteria garden with about 200 wisterias of 20 different varieties. However, instead of the usual wisteria trellis structure, they have a special standing trellis which allows visitors to view the wisteria flowers from a low vantage point. This gives you the feeling of being close to the plants without having to look up at them. It is also a place where you can enjoy the natural beauty and colors that include purple, white, and pink.

Official Website: Kasuga Taisha Shrine

Did any of these 10 wisteria viewing spots throughout Japan interest you? These places will allow you to experience the magic of Japan’s enchanting landscapes, culture, and seasons in their entirety. Enjoy your visit to these Japanese wisteria gardens and it will be a part of your trip that will remain a memory in your heart forever!

