Spring in Japan: Important Things to Know for Traveling!

As the chilly grip of winter loosens its hold and nature begins to awaken from its slumber, Japan transforms into a vibrant tapestry of colors and experiences during the enchanting season of spring. Embarking on a journey to Japan during this time promises a captivating adventure filled with cultural celebrations, breathtaking natural wonders, and unforgettable memories. In this guide, we’ll delve into the essence of spring in Japan, offering valuable insights on navigating the crowds, indulging in seasonal activities, and making the most of your springtime escapade.

1. Things to Consider

Spring stands as arguably the undisputed champion of seasons in Japan, attracting throngs of visitors from across the globe. While it’s undeniably a great time to see Japan, there are some things to be mindful of. Here’s a few points you may want to consider to make the most of your springtime excursion:

Most Popular Season for Visitors

Spring, with its mesmerizing cherry blossoms and pleasant weather, reigns supreme as the peak season for tourism in Japan. The entire country bursts into a serene shade of pink as cherry blossoms, or sakura, blanket parks, streets, and riversides, creating an ethereal ambiance that captivates the soul.

Golden Week, Japan’s Longest Holiday Season

Be prepared for Golden Week, Japan’s longest holiday season, typically spanning from late April to early May. This period witnesses a surge in domestic travel, resulting in crowded attractions, bustling streets, and higher accommodation prices. While “Golden Week” sounds wonderful, be careful as you may see crowds arise not only from other foreign visitors, but also from residents of Japan.

Reservations, Costs, Crowds

With workers enjoying their holiday season and the general influx of tourists during spring, securing accommodations, transportation, and dining reservations becomes paramount. Prices have been known to soar during this peak season, so budget accordingly. To mitigate crowds, consider visiting popular attractions early in the morning or during weekdays, and opt for lesser-known destinations for a more serene experience.

2. Activities that Can Only be Done in Spring

Spring in Japan isn’t just about admiring cherry blossoms (though that’s certainly a highlight!). It’s a season of unique experiences and activities that showcase the country’s natural beauty and cultural heritage. Here are some must-do activities that are exclusive to the spring season:

Cherry Blossom Viewing (and Other Flowers)

Cherry blossom viewing, or hanami, is a cherished Japanese tradition that symbolizes the fleeting beauty of life. Join locals and fellow travelers and locals in parks, gardens, and along riverbanks to marvel at the delicate pink and white petals of cherry blossoms. But don’t stop there! Spring in Japan also welcomes a plethora of other blooming flowers, including plum blossoms, tulips, wisteria, and azaleas, each adding their own vibrant hues to the landscape.

Spring Skiing

While it may seem counterintuitive, spring is actually an excellent time for skiing in Japan, especially in regions like Hokkaido and Nagano. Experience the thrill of carving through soft, sun-kissed snow against a backdrop of blooming cherry blossoms and snow-capped mountains. Spring skiing offers milder temperatures, fewer crowds, and sometimes even discounted lift tickets, making it an enticing option for outdoor enthusiasts.

Fruit Picking

Spring marks the beginning of fruit-picking season in Japan (at least for most fruits), offering visitors the chance to savor fresh, juicy fruits straight from the orchard. From strawberries and cherries to peaches and grapes, indulge in a farm-to-table experience unlike any other. Many orchards offer all-you-can-eat fruit picking sessions, allowing you to sample a variety of seasonal delights to your heart’s content.

Festivals

Spring is a season of celebration in Japan, with numerous festivals and events held throughout the country to welcome the arrival of warmer weather and blooming flowers. From the iconic Beppu Hattou Onsen Matsuri in Kyushu to the vibrant Sanja Matsuri in Tokyo, immerse yourself in the rich tapestry of Japanese culture through traditional performances, street food stalls, and colorful parades.

Tateyama Alpine Route

Embark on a breathtaking journey along the Tateyama Alpine Route, a scenic mountain pass that traverses the Northern Japan Alps. Open only from mid-April to late November, the route offers unparalleled views of snow-capped peaks, alpine meadows, and towering cliffs. Marvel at the iconic snow walls, towering up to 20 meters high, and soak in the serenity of Japan’s alpine wilderness.

3. Activities to Avoid Crowds and Hassle

While spring in Japan is undeniably enchanting, navigating the crowds can sometimes detract from the experience. Fear not! Here are some alternative activities to escape the hustle and bustle and enjoy a more serene and authentic Japanese experience:

Relax with Friends and Family

If you by chance have some friends or family living in japan, this is a great time to kick back. Embrace the essence of spring by indulging in leisurely picnics, tranquil boat rides, or serene strolls through lesser-known parks and gardens. Take the time to savor the simple pleasures of springtime, such as enjoying a hanami picnic under a blooming cherry tree or embarking on a leisurely cycling tour along scenic countryside paths.

Hiking

Lace up your hiking boots and explore Japan’s vast network of hiking trails, which offer a refreshing escape from the crowds and a chance to immerse yourself in the country’s natural beauty waking up from winter. From the rugged peaks of the Japanese Alps to the lush forests of Yakushima Island, there’s a trail for every skill level and preference.

Camping

While this may not be a list-topper for the “Japan Experience”, it is still a great chance to avoid crowds and enjoy what spring offers best. Relish in the great outdoors like never before by camping in Japan’s pristine wilderness. Whether you prefer pitching a tent in a secluded forest campground or glamping in a luxury eco-resort, camping offers the perfect opportunity to reconnect with nature and rejuvenate your soul.

Shitamachi

Escape the tourist crowds and dive into the heart of Tokyo’s shitamachi, or old town districts, where traditional culture and local charm abound. Wander through quaint alleyways lined with historic buildings, browse bustling street markets, and sample authentic street food delicacies beloved by locals.

Underrated Prefectures

Venture off the beaten path and explore Japan’s underrated prefectures, where you’ll discover hidden gems and authentic cultural experiences far from the tourist crowds. From the rugged coastline of Shimane Prefecture to the tranquil countryside of Ishikawa Prefecture, each region offers its own unique charm and attractions waiting to be discovered- there’s hardly an area of Japan that doesn’t yield some incredible adventure.

Spring in Japan is a time of renewal, celebration, and natural beauty, offering travelers a myriad of unforgettable experiences and memories. From the ethereal beauty of cherry blossoms to the thrill of spring skiing and the tranquility of camping under the stars, Japan’s springtime charm captivates the hearts and imaginations of visitors from around the world. By planning ahead, embracing alternative activities, and venturing off the beaten path, you can enjoy a truly immersive and authentic Japanese experience while avoiding the crowds and maximizing your enjoyment of this enchanting season. So pack your bags, embark on your springtime adventure, and let the magic of Japan’s spring unfold before your eyes. Kanpai to a springtime filled with joy, discovery, and endless possibilities!

Japan Wonder Travel Tours

Japan Wonder Travel is a travel agency that offers guided tours throughout Japan.

From private walking tours to delicious Food and Drink tours, we can help you organize the best tours just for you! If you want to explore Japan and learn more about the history and backstories of each area you are visiting, our knowledgeable and friendly English speaking guides will happily take you to the best spots!

In addition, we can provide you with any assistance you may need for your upcoming trip to Japan, so please feel free to contact us if you have any questions or need some help!

▶Tokyo Fish Market Tour @Tsukiji – Enjoy Local Food and Drink

Explore the most lively and popular fish market in Tokyo and try some of the local’s favorite street foods and sake with one of our friendly and knowledgeable English speaking guides!



▶Tokyo 1–Day Highlights Private Walking Tour (8 Hours)

There’s no better way to explore an area than taking a tour with a knowledgeable local guide. You will have the chance to learn about the history and interesting background stories of Tokyo, as well as discover some hidden gems which can be hard to do without a guide.

▶Mt. Fuji Day Trip Bus Tour from Tokyo

Experience the breathtaking views of Mt. Fuji by visiting the highlights of the area on our guided sightseeing bus tour! Departing from Shinjuku in central Tokyo, you can travel comfortably to all of the best spots in the area by bus.

▶Kyoto Private Full Day Walking Tour

On this full-day private tour of Kyoto, you will be able to see the highlights of Kyoto in just one day and at the same time develop a deeper understanding of both the culture of the area and Japan as a whole.

Find the other Tours

▶Tour Packages

If you want to make travel easier, we suggest you look into tour packages.There are a wide range of tour packages out there to suit the accomodate for each traveler needs. Click the button below to find the best tour package from various Tour Operators!

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok for more travel inspiration. Or tag us to get featured!

Happy traveling!

Stay informed of the best travel tips to Japan, the most exciting things to do and see, and the top experiences to have with the Japan Wonder Travel Newsletter. Once every two weeks we will introduce you to our latest content.