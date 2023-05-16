Writer’s Profile Bryce was born in California, and raised near Seattle, Washington! He’s been living in Japan for about 5 years now, the first 3 spent studying at Temple University Japan. His main passion in life is writing and producing music, more specifically EDM if anyone is curious! He is very fond of snowboarding, cooking, traveling, playing video games; all of which he’d ideally enjoy with the company of his great friends.

When people think of traveling to Japan, some of the first places that come to mind are usually Tokyo, Kyoto, and Osaka. Not to say that there aren’t incredible experiences you can’t miss in those locations, but Japan is a country of 47 prefectures; each with its own unique culture, food, and attractions. So, if you’ve got time to check out more than those first 3, then don’t miss out on these incredible places! There are plenty of hidden gems waiting to be discovered by adventurous travelers willing to venture off the beaten path. In this article, we will introduce you to the 5 most underrated prefectures in Japan that are well worth a visit.

1. Fukushima

Fukushima Prefecture, located in the Tohoku region of Japan, is often associated with the 2011 nuclear disaster. However, Fukushima has made an undeniably remarkable recovery since then and boasts many amazing places to visit, here are a few to get you started:

Aizu Wakamatsu

Aizu Wakamatsu is a castle town with a rich Samurai history and is home to the impressive Tsuruga Castle. Check out our in depth guide on how to enjoy this historically amazing place!

Ouchi-juku

Ouchi-juku is a well-preserved Edo-period village that gives visitors a glimpse into what life was like during that time.

Soma Nomaoi

Soma Nomaoi is an annual festival held in July that features a thrilling horse race where riders wear traditional samurai armor. If you’re a horse lover or Samurai enthusiast, this is a must see for you!

Urabandai

Urabandai is a beautiful highland area with stunning autumn foliage and hot springs. It’s also known for its lakes, marshlands, and streams! A great place for those who enjoy the water.

Hanamiyama

Hanamiyama is a hill covered with cherry blossom trees, making it a perfect spot for a spring picnic.

Fukushima Exclusion Zone Tour

2. Tokushima

Tokushima Prefecture, located on the island of Shikoku, is known for its beautiful nature and unique culture. This is the smallest of the four main islands of Japan, and is famous among hikers and backpackers because of the pilgrimage! Check out these destinations:

Iya Valley

Iya Valley is a remote mountainous region with steep gorges, clear rivers, and traditional thatched-roof houses. A wonderful area for outdoor activities and hot springs.

Naruto Kaikyo

The Naruto Kaikyo is a strait that connects the Seto Inland Sea and the Pacific Ocean, and is famous for its whirlpools that can reach up to 20 meters wide.

Oboke and Koboke Gorges

The Oboke and Koboke Gorges are narrow gorges that are perfect for hiking and rafting. Fun fact; Their names mean “big dangerous steps”, and “small dangerous steps”, respectively.

Wakimachi Town

Wakimachi Town is a preserved historic district with traditional Japanese buildings that date back to the Edo period.

Awa Odori Festival

The Awa Odori is a lively traditional dance festival that takes place every August and attracts thousands of spectators.

3. Yamaguchi

Yamaguchi Prefecture, located in the Chugoku region of Japan, has a rich history and is known for its scenic beauty. If you’re a fan of bridges, there are a couple remarkable ones on this region! Heres some great places to see:

Iwakuni

Iwakuni is a small town with a beautiful traditional Japanese bridge and a castle that offers a panoramic view of the surrounding area.

Tsunoshima Bridge

Tsunoshima Bridge is a spectacular bridge that connects the mainland to a small island with stunning beaches.

Motonosumi Shrine

Motonosumi Shrine is a unique shrine that is located on a cliff overlooking the Sea of Japan, and makes our list of top 10 shrines! Apparently, a white fox appeared at the side of a local fisherman’s bed and told him to build it. Without question, the fisherman did so in 1955!

Akiyoshido Cave

Akiyoshido Cave is a limestone cave(one of the biggest in Japan) that is over 300 million years old and has unique formations that are jaw-dropping.

Omijima

Omijima is a small island with rugged coastlines and a lighthouse that offers a great view of the surrounding sea. It’s also known for its all season scuba diving! Not to mention, it’s a protected nature area.

4. Saga

Saga is a quaint prefecture located on the island of Kyushu, renowned for its beautiful landscapes and traditional handcrafts, especially pottery. There are plenty of historical sights as well as hot spring towns! Here’s some suggestions on what to do:

Takeo Onsen

Takeo Onsen, one of the oldest hot springs in Japan, dates back to the Nara Period (710-794). Relax your body and soul in the warm waters while admiring the serene surroundings.

Mifuneyama Rakuen

Mifuneyama Rakuen is a great place to see nature as it is a breathtaking garden that features seasonal flowers and art installations.

Yutoku Inari Shrine

Yutoku Inari Shrine is dedicated to the god of prosperity and good harvest. It’s known for its elaborate architecture, vermilion-colored torii gates, and stunning views of the valley.

Yoshinogari Historical Park

At the Yoshinogari Historical Park, you can learn about Japan’s Yayoi Period (300 BC-300 AD) and experience ancient farming practices.

Arita and Imari

Arita and Imari are two towns famous for their porcelain production. You can watch craftsmen at work and shop for souvenirs to take home.

5. Fukui

Fukui, located in the Hokuriku region, is a perfect destination for nature lovers and history buffs. It’s just a bit north of Kyoto and is a mountainous region. There’s plenty of great things to see, but here are some ideas to start with:

Tojinbo Cliffs

The Tojinbo Cliffs, situated on the coast of the Sea of Japan, are a must-see. These rugged cliffs were formed by the pounding waves of the sea and offer a breathtaking view.

Echigo Ono Castle

Echigo Ono Castle is a well-preserved castle that dates back to the 16th century. Climb to the top of the castle tower for a breathtaking panoramic view of the city.

Fukui Prefectural Dinosaur Museum

For a unique experience, head to the Fukui Prefectural Dinosaur Museum; it has one of the largest collections of dinosaur fossils in Japan. You can see life-sized models of various dinosaurs and learn about the history of life on earth.

Eiheiji Temple

If you’re interested in Buddhism, don’t miss the chance to visit the Eiheiji Temple, a Zen temple that was founded by the famous monk Dogen in the 13th century. You can participate in a meditation session and learn about monastic life.

Echizen Great Buddha

The Echizen Great Buddha, a massive bronze statue of Buddha that stands 17.7 meters tall, is another must-see for any buddhism enthusiasts, or those who practice buddhism.

Happy traveling!

