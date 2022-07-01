10 Best Festivals in July 2022 in Japan

Are you in Japan in July 2022? The summer is by far the best season if you want to experience one of Japan’s lively matsuri festivals. To be immersed in the music, the dancing, and the merriment of a traditional festival is one of the best parts of Japan’s warmest season. These festivals are held all over the country, so you have to be a bit lucky to be in the right spot at the right time, but let us make it easier for you to run into one of these vibrant celebrations. Here is an overview of 10 of the best Japanese festivals in July 2022!

Hakata Gion Yamakasa (Fukuoka)

If you’d like to see some vigorous action during a matsuri, the Hakata Gion Yamakasa in Fukuoka is a great festival. In the early morning of July 15th just before sunrise 7 teams of float carriers start racing the kakiyama floats through a 5 kilometer long course at a high tempo and whichever team does that the fastest wins the race. Even though it is early in the morning, there is always a large audience because it is so spectacular to see the men exerting themselves to the max. If you can’t make it on that morning, you may still be able to see one of the practice runs between July 10 and 14, and between July 1 and 14 you can see larger floats exhibited throughout the city including 2 at Hakata Station.

When: between July 1-15 with a main event on July 15 from 4.59 AM

Where: around the Hakata Station area, start point at the Kushida Shrine

Gion Festival (Kyoto)

Bergmann, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons

By far one of the most famous festivals in Japan is the Gion Festival that has been held by the Yasaka Shrine in Kyoto since the 9th century. Its inception was caused by an epidemic at that time, when people wanted to put the gods in a better mood. The festival’s pinnacle is a 3-km long parade of mikoshi floats, one of them bearing a local boy who was chosen to be the divine messenger that year, that proceed through an area east of the Kamo River on July 17th, but festivities are already held from July 14th so even if you are in Kyoto a bit too early you can still catch some of the festival’s traditional but lively atmosphere. The roads are closed for cars, and you can enjoy the many food stands and typical Japanese festival games.

When: between July 14-24, with a main event on July 17 between 9 am – 1 pm

Where: Oike, Kawaramachi, and Shijo streets in Kyoto

Toyohama Red Sea Bream Festival (Aichi)

Bariston, CC BY-SA 4.0 , via Wikimedia Commons

Minamichita is a peninsula in the south of Nagoya in Aichi Prefecture, and normally it is not really on the radar of non-local tourists, but during one of the last weekends of July an interesting event takes place. It is the Toyohama Red Sea Bream Festival, during which huge breams that are made of bamboo and cotton are carried through the town’s streets after which they are brought to the seaside to fight. By doing this, the locals hope that the gods will provide them with a bountiful catch for the year to come. You can watch the spectacle from the sides of the streets along with around 5000 others who flock to the small town to see the spectacle.

When: July 30-31 between 8 am – 5 pm with the highlight of the festival happening around noon

Where: best viewing spots are east of the Toyohama intersection on route 247 just before noon, and from about 12.30 pm at Toyohama Fishing Port

Nachi Fire Festival (Wakayama)

Every year on July 14th, a fiery Shinto ritual takes place at the well-known Kumano Nachi Taisha Grand Shrine in the forests of Wakayama. Twelve very large torches are carried down a path leading from the shrine to the waterfall to purify the route for the spirits that follow afterwards. The torch bearers don’t just carry the torches quietly, the procession is accompanied by religious chanting while they wield the torches around spreading the smoke far and wide.

When: July 14th (Rituals will take place without members of the public)

Where: Kumano Nachi Taisha Grand Shrine

Kiriko Festival (Noto Peninsula)

The Noto Peninsula in Ishikawa prefecture is renowned for its beautiful natural sights and quiet picturesque villages, but between July and September the peace and calm of the summer nights are regularly ‘disturbed’ by Kiriko festivals. These are regional festivals that feature Kiriko, which are very large lanterns that are used to light up the portable shrines that are taken around towns during all kinds of small local festivals. There are around 200 festivals each year on the peninsula where Kiriko are on display, so if you travel around the area during that time you are bound to run into one.

When: between July and September

Where: various towns throughout the Noto Peninsula

Tenjin Festival (Osaka)

SONY DSC663highland, CC BY-SA 3.0 , via Wikimedia Commons

The Tenjin Festival of Osaka is one of the 3 greatest festivals of Japan, so if you are thinking about attending, get ready for crowds and merriment all around. Held since the 10th century, this festival is celebrated to honor the Tenmangu Shrine’s deity of scholarship, Sugawara. His spirit is paraded through the streets with all kinds of festivities taking place to entertain the spirit (and the people). The area becomes a frenzy of kimono-clad people dancing to the traditional sound of the flutes and drums, and the procession even continues into the river as a river parade. The festival closes with a large fireworks display on the river while the illuminated boats are still there, making for a fantastic sight.

When: July 24 and 25, with the main festivities taking place on July 25th throughout the day until 9 pm (The fireworks show has been canceled due to the pandemic)

Where: Tenmangu Shrine and surroundings in Osaka

Gujo Odori (Gifu)

郡上市観光課, CC BY-SA 3.0 , via Wikimedia Commons

The purpose of the Gujo Odori, a dance festival in the rural Gifu prefecture that stretches over nearly the whole summer, is to bring the people together regardless of their background or social class. It is in this spirit of inclusivity that everyone is encouraged to participate in the dance, even if you have no idea how to do it. There is always someone who’s happy to teach you the movements, and none of the 10 different dances are very difficult or at a high tempo. To really feel like a part of the scene, you can rent a yukata (summer kimono) and even wear traditional geta shoes, although this is not mandatory. Almost all evenings between mid-July and early September there is a Gujo Odori dance going on somewhere in the prefecture, attracting tens of thousands of people throughout the period.

When: between mid-July and the first week of September with a peak during Obon in mid-August

Where: on different locations each day, check their calendar for updated information

Soma Nomaoi (Fukushima)

While the name of Minamisoma is inextricably linked to the disaster of March 2011 , it is also the backdrop of an interesting festival at the end of July. The horse-centric Soma Nomaoi festival has been held for many centuries and developed from training exercises for horses that were used in the wars. Nowadays, you can still feel the atmosphere of the Period of the Warring States with several events. There is a solemn parade, but most of the events are action-packed and exhilarating to watch such as horse-racing, horse-chasing, and flag-catching. There are entrance fees for the event, but they are not much more than around 1000 JPY per person for regular seats.

When: July 23-25

Where: Hibarigahara Festival Site in Minamisoma

Kumagaya Uchiwa Matsuri (Saitama)

Kumagaya in Saitama prefecture, famous for its silk production in the past, is easy to reach by train from Tokyo in less than one hour and between July 20th and 22nd it is very much worth the trek up north. The whole area around Kumagaya Station turns into one big festival terrain during the Kumagaya Uchiwa Matsuri that attracts many hundreds of thousands of visitors for its vibrant, energetic atmosphere with plenty to feast your eyes and mouth on. The festival’s main attractions are the elaborately decorated floats that became so beautiful because of the rich merchants who had a hand in making them want to show off their wealth in the floats. As its name implies, hand fans (uchiwa in Japanese) are handed out by shops wanting to promote their wares, so you can keep yourself cool when you get too hot while dancing to the traditional music.

When: July 20-22, with one of the highlights happening at 8 pm on July 22nd with all the floats gathering on Festival Square

Where: around Kumagaya Station

Sumida River Fireworks Festival (Tokyo) (2022 CANCELED)

てんどん, CC BY 2.1 JP , via Wikimedia Commons

If you like fireworks, attending one of the largest fireworks festivals in Japan should definitely be on your bucket list. The Sumida River Fireworks Festival in Tokyo is normally held in the last week of July, but just like in 2021, the Sumida River Fireworks Festival of 2022 has unfortunately been canceled to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus. But watch this space for 2023, when it can hopefully be held safely again!

When: late July 2023

Where: along the Sumida river near Asakusa, Tokyo. If you are looking for a less-crowded spot with still a decent view you can go to Shiori Park or Oyokogawa Water Park

Traveling in Japan

Attending one or more traditional Japanese festivals when you are traveling in Japan certainly adds an exciting element to your trip. There are so many fun and interesting things to see and do in Japan that will definitely be hard to choose when you are planning your travel itinerary! One activity that is always a good idea to add to your program is a private tour with a local guide. A private guide knows their area like the back of their hand and can take you to all the best spots while giving you interesting cultural and historical information about the places you are visiting. You simply see and understand so much more when you do a private tour, whether you are a first-time visitor or have lived in Japan for a long time.

We offer tours in cities like Tokyo, Kyoto, Osaka, Hiroshima , and more. Check out all the group activity tours and private tours we offer before you come to Japan and book your favorite one(s)!

