Best Places to Visit in Gifu – Traditional and Rural Japan

Gifu is a mountainous prefecture located in the Chubu region of Japan. Gifu is known to be a more rural area and not as developed compared to other urban cities, though it boasts a number of attractive spots that are worth a visit. In addition, it is a perfect place for (foreign) tourists who are interested in Japanese culture and history. In this article, we will introduce the recommendable tourist attractions in Gifu!

Shirakawago

Shirakawago is a small, traditional village located in the north of Gifu, showcasing a building style known as gasshō-zukuri. The village is, together with Gokayama in Toyama, a designated UNESCO’s World Heritage Site. The entire village is dotted with traditional Japanese buildings with a unique architectural style called gassho-zukuri; thatched-roofs which look like two hands in prayer to prevent the roofs collapsing under the heavy snow at winter. The historical houses are said to be built centuries ago, and the oldest one is 400-year-old! The impressive scenery has been preserved with significant effort and support with local people. Some houses are currently used as a guest house that offer accommodation for tourists! This is exactly where you can immerse yourself into a true Japan experience.

Picture by xiquinhosilva

Hida Takayama

Hida Takayama refers to another historical area in Gifu. Hida Takayama is located in the Takayama city situated in the northern part of the prefecture, and is one of the most popular tourist attractions in Gifu. Many foreign tourist love the authentic atmosphere of the picturesque castle town. There are some old streets where well-preserved Japanese traditional sake breweries and houses, dating back from the Edo era through the Meiji Era, can be visited. Most of the buildings are currently used as gift shops, restaurants, cafes, and other facilities offering several kinds of experiences for tourists. It is also a perfect place to enjoy local specialty such as Hida beef.

Picture by Nicolas

There is a please walking trail of about 3km in length, called the Higashiyama Walking Course through Takayama fascinating townscape and along the former Takayama Castle. Hida Takayama developed as a lively town around the castle, though present day you can only see the remains of the castle in Shiroyama Park.

Hida Takayama

Gero Onsen

Gero Onsen is a famous hot spring resort located in a mountainous area in Gero city. It is

claimed as one of the three greatest hot springs in Japan along with Kusatsu Onsen in

Gunma and Arima Onsen in Hyogo prefecture. The hot spring resort dates back around 1,000 years ago and became a popular resort in the Edo era. There are several Japanese

traditional ryokan that offer accommodation and local dishes for visitors.

The hot spring water of Gero Onsen is soft and mild, and it is recommendable for people with sensitive skins. Public foot bath are also available for free around the city, which makes it easier for foreign tourists to try onsen for the first time. There are other attractive spots where visitors can have historical and cultural experiences as well. It is definitely a must visit once you go there!

Gero Onsen Official Website

Gifu Castle

Gifu Castle is an iconic landmark located on the Inabayama Mountain in Gifu city. It was

originally built in 1201 with a different name Inabayama Castle and played a significant

role as a political and economic center of the region. The name was changed to Gifu

castle by Oda Nobunaga, a famous samurai who invaded the region to expand

his territory in the Sengoku era. The current structure was reconstructed in 1956, and has been visited by a number of people as a historical symbol of the city. As it is located at the top of the mountain, it is not accessible by car. Visitors need to take a cable car from the Gifu park which is located at the base of the mountain.

9.30am – 5.30pm (Mar 16 – May 11)

8.30am – 5.30pm (May 12 – Oct 16)

9.30am – 4.30pm (Oct 17 – Mar 15)

Admission fee ¥200 (Adults), ¥100 (children)

Toki Outlet Mall

Toki Outlet Mall is a giant shopping mall containing domestic and world-famous brands

selling a large selection of products. Located in a mountainous area surrounded by

abundant nature, it offers a good shopping opportunity in a relaxing atmosphere. There are around 200 shops, and visitors can get high-end clothes and products for an affordable price. Restaurants and food shops are also available which offers a place to rest and satisfy your appetite. It is an enjoyable place for the entire family all day!

10am – 8pm

Toki Outlet Mall Official Website

Enakyo

Enakyo is a river valley located in Ena city which is recognized as one of the most scenic

spots in Gifu. The valley is located in the middle course of the Kiso river. It was formed by an artificial dam construction, and has been a popular spot where visitors can immerse themselves into a plenty of nature. It boasts a number of unique rock formations which create a stunning view with a peaceful river running alongside. The sightseeing high-speed boat is a fun way to enjoy the scenery from the river. There are other tourist spots around such as Ena Wonderland, a theme park perfect for tourists with kids!

Enakyo Official Website

Yoro Park

Yoro Park in south-west Gifu, is a huge park located at the foot of the Yoro Mountains. It offers artistic and sports facilities surrounding Yoro Falls. The park is especially beautiful in autumn, with the autumn colours shining bright.

空から見た養老公園

Yoro no Taki

Yoro no Taki is a beautiful waterfall situated in the Yoro Park. It is 32m tall and 4m wide and the clear water falling from the naturally curved rocks creates a scenic view. The peaceful atmosphere offers a refreshing time for visitors. Each season, the appearance of the waterfall changes with different kinds of plants peacefully living by the waterfall, which makes it enjoyable all year round!

Yoro Tenmei Hantenchi

Yoro Tenmei Hantenchi offers an incomparable experience for those who look for an artistic spot in Gifu. The conceptual art garden of the park features artistic structures that visitors can directly play with. Huge exhibits are placed in an open-air ground, and each of them is specialised with unique features which enables players to discover the meanings hidden in the design. The park was designed by a famous artist Arakawa Shusaku with the goal to deliver several messages through a direct interaction with art works.

9am – 5pm

Admission fee ¥770 (adults)

Yoro Park

Chiyoho Inari Shrine

When you visit Yoro Park, make your way down to Chiyoho Inari Shrine, a sacred Shinto shrine located in Kaizu city, about 30 min. drive from Yoro Park. It was originally established in the Heian era roughly about 1,000 years ago. Although it is a relatively small shrine, more than 2.5 million people visit there annually to pray for a good business, relationships, and examination results. There is a number of street vendors selling various kinds of products, and it is the perfect spot to enjoy local specialties.

Chiyoho Inari Shrine

Where to stay in Gifu

Each of the places introduced above are worth a visit. Gifu offers various kinds of

experiences that you can’t have in urban areas!

Happy travelling!

