Shirakawago: Let’s Visit Japanese Fairy Tale Village

Shirakawago is a beautiful mountain village where you can enjoy the good old Japanese countryside view. It is registered as World Heritage Site and is one of the most popular places to visit in Japan. Once you step into this beautiful fairy tale world, you will completely lose a track of time.

Places to visit

Gassho Style Architecture

Kanda House

This house was built in a style which is called Gassho style architecture and has over 160 years of history. It took over 10 years to build this 4 stories house and this is one of the famous Gassho style houses you can go in Shirakawago.You can see how people used to live there looking through furnishings at the house. There is a pond and garden you can see and on the second floor, you can have a guide who can tell the history of the family and house.

Also, there is Irori, Japanese style hearth, which used to be the essential of the living to keep everyone warm inside and was used for cooking. It keeps a fire all year still today and you can try some homemade wild grass tea they made at Irori. You can look over the view from 4th floor which used to be used as a storage. But it is a small space so only up to 3 people can get in at a time.

Wada House

This is the biggest Gassho style house in Shirakawago which has over 300 years of history. A part of the first and second floor are opened for public and you can see the exhibition of relics of the family and tools they used over generations. Wada family still live there in other rooms except the exhibition space.

Observation Deck

This is the best spot to take pictures of Shirakawago. You see the houses were built to face the same direction to avoid the snow and wind. There is a shuttle bus that you can take to get there. Take a bus from Wada House and get off at Shiroyama Tenshukaku Parking. Check the chart below about the shuttle bus! It will cost 200 yen for one way.

Bus Stop Operation Hours Departure time Wada house 9:00-15:40 Every 20 minutes (00,20,40) Shiroyama Tenshukaku Parking 9:00-16:10 Every 20 minutes (10,30,50)

Shirakawago Tajimake Yosan Sericulture Museum

This area used to be flourished with sericulture and they have been trying to revive the culture in this museum. So if you are lucky and visit there in the right season, you can actually see the silkworms and hear the sound of munching!

This is the only museum specialized for sericulture and the exhibition help you understand the history and the whole process and will learn a lot from them. They have an English description so that you can understand and the administration fee is only 200 yen.

Places to eat

Hida beef is the local beef raised in Gifu prefecture and is considered as high quality black haired Wagyu. Once you have them in your mouth it will melt in a second. When you visit Shirakawago, you should definitely taste Hida beef!

Tenkara

They specialized Hida beef and they offer A4 and A5 ranked beef which is the best quality beef. If you haven’t decided which restaurant you would like to go, this is the place!

Irori

Have traditional Japanese lunch at this Gassho style restaurant. Soba noodle and Tofu menu is recommended.

Bunka Kissa Kyoshu

If you want to take a break, go to this quiet and calm coffee place. Take a seat by the window and enjoy the beautiful view of rice field and the temple. Only adult is allowed and using phone at the cafe is not allowed.

