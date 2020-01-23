8 Best Places to See Incredible Views of the Tokyo Skyline

Perhaps the best way to take in the size of any big metropolis is to do so from great height. Tokyo, being one of the biggest cities in the world, is no exception here. The cosmopolitan city offers many different options to observe its skyline at different heights, indoors and outdoors, and sometimes even free of charge! From one of the many tall buildings, the view stretches as far as the iconic Mt. Fuji on a clear day. It surely will be a highlight of your travel when you look at breathtaking night view, a distant view of Mt. Fuji in the daytime, or beautiful sunset from there.

Catch the best views of Tokyo from a great height at the following locations:

1. Tokyo Skytree

One of Tokyo’s most iconic landmarks is Tokyo Skytree. The tallest free-standing structure in Japan, was constructed in 2012 and offers a bird’s-eye view from two levels; Tembo Deck (350m /1150ft) and even higher Tembo Galleria (450m / 1475ft). Both decks offer great panoramic views of Tokyo and can be visited separately or combined. It is also possible to buy an express ticket to skip the lines!

Tokyo Skytree

10am – 10pm (last admission 9pm)

Combi ticket from ¥3,100

Tembo Galleria from ¥1,000

Tembo Deck from ¥2,100

2. Shinjuku Government Building Observatories

The Shinjuku Government Building, located in Shinjuku, offers a panoramic view from the 45th floor. There are two observatories: the north observatory and the south observatory and to access t, you get on the observatory elevator from the 1st floor of main building 1. Both observatories have a cafe and a souvenir shop. The north observatory remains open later at night, making it a popular spot to catch night views of the city. And the best part of it all? It’s completely free! (Don’t be intimidated by the waiting line, it moves quite fast).

Shinjuku Government Building Observatories

North Observatory 9.30am – 11pm

South Observatory 9:30am – 5.30pm (until 11pm when North Observatory is closed)

Admission ends 30 minutes before closing time

Admission free of charge

3. Tokyo Tower

The tallest self supported steel building of the world (!), offers you a view of the city at the two levels. The tower’s main deck, located at 150m above sea level, can be reached per elevator or if you are feeling sport, you can climb the 600 steps. The top deck at 250m was opened in 2018 to celebrate its 60th anniversary. At the top deck, the mirrored walls and light give an extra dimension to the city view, making it a special experience.

Tokyo Tower

Main Deck 9am – 11pm (Last admission 10.30pm)

Top Deck Tour 9am 10.45pm (Last tour 10pm -10.15pm)

Main Deck ¥1,200

Top Deck Tour (150m&250m) ¥2,800 (online) / ¥3,000 (counter)

Get your discounted ticket to the main deck through us.

4. Shibuya Sky

The newest addition to the observatories is the Shibuya Sky, the rooftop of the Scramble Square building facing the world-famous Shibuya Scramble Crossing. It opened its door on November 1st 2019 and offers an 360° open air experience at 230m. Because of its central location and being the tallest building in this area, you will have great views of the city centre. In addition, there are hammocks for cloud watching and graphics that will help you identify major landmarks in the distance such as Tokyo Tower, Tokyo Stadium and if you’re lucky even Mt Fuji. At night time a light show called the ‘Crossing Light’ is projected by 18 beams illuminating the city sky.

Shibuya Sky

9am – 11pm (Last admission 10pm)

¥1,800 (online – reserved tickets for a specific date & time)

¥2,000 (counter – same-day tickets)

5. Tokyo City View

In the middle of Roppongi Hills, the observatory on the 52nd floor of the Mori Towers offers impressive 360-degree views of Tokyo. When the weather permits you also have to opportunity to get to the outside Sky Deck for an additional ¥500. The ticket price to the observatory includes admission to the Mori Art Museum, a contemporary art museum definitely worth a visit.

Tokyo City View

10am – 11pm

Observatory access ¥1,800 (including entrance to the Mori Art Museum)

Sky Deck access additional ¥500

6. Skycircus sunshine 60 observatory

The name of this observatory is a small indication, but the they wants you to ‘play in the sky’ and it almost feels like sky-themed theme park. Here you will find VR-enhanced adventure rides and a mirror-covered photo spot that is great for taking pictures with special effects . All whole new different way to experience Tokyo at great height, though, in essence it is still an observatory located on the top of the 240 meter tall Sunshine 60 building.

SKY CIRCUS Sunshine 60 Observatory

10am – 10pm

Access from ¥1.200, with extra charges for the different VR-experiences

7. Rooftop Bar

What is a list of places to see Tokyo at great height without a bar? The Andaz Hotel’s Rooftop Bar is the highest bar in Tokyo at 52 stories up. The semi-open terrace overlooking Tokyo Skyline, is a perfect location for a date night.



Rooftop Bar Andaz Tokyo

5pm – 1am

Seating charge of ¥2.000 applies for terrace seats after 8pm

8. Sky Lounge Stellar Garden

The panoramic top-floor lounge at the Prince Park Tower hotel offers a magnificent view of the illuminated Tokyo Tower in the foreground and Tokyo skyline in the background. Be sure to take a seat at one of the window seats at sunset, a reservation is smart, and take in the magnificent view as the sun sets over central Tokyo and watch the illumination take over.

Sky Lounge Stellar Garden

5pm – 1.3-am

Seating charge of ¥1.080 applies after 5pm

These are our recommendations that provide a stunning view of Tokyo, both by day and by night. What is your favourite place to watch the sunset in Tokyo? Let us know in the comments or tag us on instagram @Japan_wonder_travel to get featured!

This post contains some affiliate links. When you click through and make a purchase we may receive some commission, at no extra costs to you.

Other articles you might like: