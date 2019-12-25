What to Do in Kyoto at Night -Local Nightlife Spots

Kyoto might not be a great spot for partying comparing with a big city like Tokyo. But there are other attractive ways to enjoy the nightlife here!

In this article, we will introduce some good ways you can enjoy in Kyoto at night dividing into four different categories.

Kyoto Night Sightseeing Spots Kyoto Night Activities Kyoto Night Shows Kyoto NIght Club and Bars

Let’s explore around Kyoto at night to find some different aspects of the city from daytime.

Kyoto Night Sightseeing Spots

We would like to introduce some sightseeing spots where you can visit in the evening.

Arashiyama Kimono Forest

You can see 600 pillars which are made of traditional Yuzen dyeing textile lining up on the street. During the night time, you can see illuminated pillars and you can enjoy beautiful and dreamy atmosphere.This is a good instagram spot too!

【Location】https://goo.gl/maps/MxVrFfV6ZmP2

【Entrance Fee】No need

【Opening】After dark ~21:00

【Review】Tripadvisor

Pontocho and Gion district

In Kyoto, there are five Geisha districts. Pontocho and Gion districts are some of them. If you are lucky, you might be able to find some Geisha! Enjoy strolling around lovely narrow streets among the small restaurants and shops. It almost feels like getting lost in the old times.

【Location】

・Pontocho district: https://goo.gl/maps/h3NUmzUaJ342

・Gion district: https://goo.gl/maps/W29tN2buAeL2

【Entrance Fee】No need

【Review】Tripadvisor

Kamo Riverside

During the summer season, you can see many people sitting along the riverbank and spend some time just relaxing.

Fun fact is, this is known as a famous date spot for the local couples and they always sit a certain distance apart. It is very interesting to look at as it comes to the Japanese culture of respecting other people’s space! It is also good to enjoy the good wind with a beer by the river.

【Location】https://goo.gl/maps/Pkp87kApqRk

【Entrance Fee】No need

Kyoto Night Activities

There are not so many activities you can try at night here but we will introduce you the best activities you can do after it gets dark in Kyoto.

En Tea Ceremony Experience

Are you interested in tea ceremony experience? You can learn how to make Matcha green tea properly and also you can learn Japanese culture and manner for the ceremony.

Spend some Zen time at night through this experience!

【Location】https://goo.gl/maps/keUebXKELi42

【Website】http://www.teaceremonyen.com/

【Fee】2,500 yen per person

【Opening】14:00 / 15:00 / 16:00 / 17:00 / 18:00 *Group tour

【Review】Tripadvisor

Join Local Bar Hopping Tour

Would you like to get a local experience with a local English speaking guide? If so, we recommend you to join this tour! Your friendly guide will tell you some tips to enjoy the night time in Kyoto and will take you to their favorite places otherwise you will never find.

【Location】https://goo.gl/maps/4rgfA5MTipC2

【Website】Kyoto Bar Hopping Tour

【Instagram】https://www.instagram.com/kyoto_foodrink_tour/?hl=en

【Fee】13,000 yen per person

【Start】17:45~20:45

【Review】Tripadvisor

Kyoto Night Shows

GEAR Theater

First of its kind in Japan, GEAR is an unique non-verbal performance.Their performance will touch your all senses! Stage set is a great mixture of using the latest and traditional technologies which they used in Kabuki plays. It will be unforgettable theatrical experience!

【Location】https://goo.gl/maps/vTnuv5VGNYE2

【Website】https://www.gear.ac/en/

【Ticket】4,200 yen per person *You should book it in advance

【Start】Please check the schedule

【Review】Tripadvisor

Kyoto Dinner with Maiko Performance

This Ryokan Hatanaka, Japanese traditional style hotel, has dinner event with Maiko performance at night. You can play some games with Maiko and get to see their traditional dance. Usually most of the places you can see their performance has a strict rule and it is hard to get in and see as a tourist or first timer. So this place is a great and easy opportunity!

If you are interested in some unique and traditional Japanese drinking culture, we highly recommend you to get tickets for the show!

【Location】https://goo.gl/maps/xAaiYaashG12

【Website】Maiko dinner show

【Ticket】19,000 yen (tax included) Free Drinks *You should book it in advance

【Start】Please send an inquiry.

【Review】Tripadvisor

Kyoto Night Clubs and Bars

Kyoto Tower Sky Lounge (Bar)

It is rare to find tall buildings in Kyoto because there is a height restriction for buildings.

But here, you can enjoy the beautiful night view with drinks!

【Location】https://goo.gl/maps/VrC8qmyzpeS2

【Website】Sky lounge at Kyoto Tower Hotel

【Opening/Bar】18:00~23:00（LO / 22:30）

【Review】Tripadvisor

in the Moon (Bar)

It is located in the central Kyoto area.

Visit here and have some drinks with a great night view,

【Location】https://goo.gl/maps/wuzxCVh9xaB2

【Website】http://inthesoup.jp/

【Opening/Bar】17:00~23:30

【Review】Tripadvisor

World Kyoto (Night Club)

This is a big night club and hosting DJs from across the world. It is focused on techno, house and electronica and since it is spread over two floors, everyone can get something they are into. Even if the music is not your thing, it is a great place for a drink on the weekend and you can interact with locals!

【Location】https://goo.gl/maps/ztju8TwGMGG2

【Website】http://world-kyoto.com/schedule/

【Opening】(Mon-Thu) 9pm-3am, (Fri-Sat) 9pm-5am, (Sun) 9pm-3am

【Review】Tripadvisor

Kitsune (Night Club)

It opened in 2015, Kitsune Kyoto which has the 800 people capacity boosts a festival atmosphere with a top-notch sound system and dazzling lights. They have two themed floors which are “land” and “sea”. They also have some famous DJ or artist on the weekend.

【Location】https://goo.gl/maps/kTzUbgfYwhQ2

【Website】https://kitsune-kyoto.com/

【Opening】(Mon-Thu, Sun) 10pm-4am, (Fri-Sat) 10pm-5am

【Review】Tripadvisor

Metro

Kyoto’s club culture arguably began here in Marutamachi venue in 1990. Metro always has international DJs on the list and also they have some band concerts here too. Their capacity will be around 250 people, so you can experience some intimate performances.

【Location】https://goo.gl/maps/8kWgvGegrMo

【Website】https://www.metro.ne.jp/

【Opening】Check the schedule

【Review】Tripadvisor

Hope this article helped you find some fun things to do at night in Kyoto!

If you have any questions, you can contact us from here.

-Map of the night spots

You may also like below articles