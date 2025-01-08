10 New Openings and Renewals in Kyoto 2025

Writer’s profile Mao Goto is a Japanese freelancer who was born in Hayama, Kanagawa prefecture, and raised in Tokyo. Since 2016 she lives in the Taito Ward, home to a lot of Japanese culture hotspots such as Asakusa, Akihabara, and Ueno. She has been interested in the field of English education in Japan and got her Master’s degree in March 2020. A lover of photography, travel, sweets, and cross-stitch. Contact her via Facebook.

This post may contain some affiliate links. When you click through and make a purchase we may receive some commission, at no extra cost to you.

In 2025, Kyoto is preparing to welcome visitors with charm. This historic city is continuously presenting new and renewed sights that preserve traditional beauty combined with modern essence. Enjoy the peace of the temple and its customary bells as they echo against the tranquil silence of the area. The greenery of the beautiful gardens and the scent of tea wafting through the streets create the perfect atmosphere for a serene getaway. Packed with food, art, and warm hospitality, every step of the way of your journey in Kyoto is sure to provide a memorable experience upon your next visit. Read along as we introduce 10 carefully selected attractions that are new to the Kyoto area.

1. Temple University Kyoto Campus

This is exciting news for international students eager to experience Japan’s educational excellence—Temple University Japan Campus (TUJ) is set to open a new branch in Kyoto in January 2025! This cutting-edge campus will collaborate with Seibo Jogakuen, a prestigious institution with over 100 years of history, operating schools from kindergartens to high schools across Kyoto and Osaka. Together, they aim to provide students from across the globe with the skills and cultural understanding needed to thrive in an interconnected world. All classes are conducted in English, allowing students to earn credits and degrees based on the same high standards as Temple University’s main campus in the United States. Get ready for an extraordinary academic adventure in one of Japan’s most iconic cities!

Official Website: Temple University Kyoto Campus

2. Holiday Inn Kyoto Gojo

Get ready for a thrilling accommodation experience in Kyoto from January of 2025! The globally celebrated Holiday Inn brand will launch this newest gem, just a 3-minute walk from Gojo Station on the Karasuma Subway Line—a prime location for exploring this historic city. This exciting opening marks a nostalgic return to Kyoto, where Holiday Inn Group debuted Japan’s first-ever Holiday Inn back in 1973. After 50 years, the iconic brand is reviving its legacy with Holiday Inn Kyoto Gojo, blending modern comfort with timeless charm. Guests will be treated to top-notch hospitality, complete with soothing on-site hot springs, rejuvenating massages, and exquisite dining options. Experience unparalleled relaxation and convenience in Kyoto’s newest hotel landmark!

Official Website: Holiday Inn Kyoto Gojo

3. Miyagawacho Kaburenjo

Step into a mesmerizing fusion of history and tradition at Kyoto’s iconic Miyagawacho Kaburenjo Theater, which is set to reopen in 2025, ushering in a new era for the arts. This historic venue, home to the enchanting “Kyo Odori” in spring and “Mizuekai” in autumn, has long been a stage where geisha and maiko celebrate Kyoto’s rich culture. Originally built in 1916, the theater underwent a transformative reconstruction in 2022 as part of the former local elementary school. The new design carefully incorporates materials from its predecessor, preserving the majestic roof that has represented Miyagawacho for over a century. Prepare to be swept away by Kyoto’s timeless artistry in this beautifully reimagined space.

Official Website: Miyagawacho Kaburenjo

4. KEIHANNA EXPO 2025

Dive into the future at the “KEIHANNA Expo 2025”, an ambitious initiative that showcases the innovation and cultural heritage of Keihanna Science City. This event brings together themes like “Robotics, Avatars, and ICT,” “Well-being,” “Startups,” and “Science & Art” to deliver engaging, visionary experiences. Through dynamic events and interactive content, the expo seeks to harness the power of science and culture to tackle humanity’s greatest challenges, paving the way for a healthier, more prosperous, and harmonious world. Mark your calendar for the grand opening ceremony at Keihanna Plaza on April 12, 2025, the day before the Osaka-Kansai Expo kicks off. Get ready to witness a transformative blend of technology, creativity, and inspiration!

Official Website: KEIHANNA EXPO 2025

5. Sen-oku Hakukokan Museum

Unveiling a new era of artistic brilliance, Kyoto’s Sen-oku Hakukokan in Shishigatani is set to reopen in April 2025 with the completion of extensive renovations. Established in 1960 to house the Sumitomo family’s exceptional art collection, this historic museum first opened its doors to the public a decade later. The transformation includes a state-of-the-art exhibition hall for hosting special shows. On April 26, 2025, the museum will welcome visitors with three stunning exhibitions, including a grand reopening celebration and exclusive displays. Become inspired by this beautifully modernized space that pays homage to its timeless legacy while embracing the future of art.

Official Website: Sen-oku Hakukokan Museum

6. BiVi Nijo

Anticipation builds for the upcoming transformation of BiVi Nijo, a bustling shopping complex located just west of JR Nijo Station, as it undergoes a major renovation set to debut in spring 2025. This multi-use space boasts a state-of-the-art cinema complex, including TOHO Cinemas Nijo with its massive 1,954-seat, 11-screen theater, offering a vast selection of films. This cinema is home to one of the largest cinema screens in Western Japan. Visitors can also explore a vibrant array of dining options, a bookstore, a convenience store, and even a lively game center on the second floor. The redesign integrates a cohesive theme, featuring warm wood accents and elegant ambient lighting to create a welcoming atmosphere that encourages visitors to explore every corner.

Official Website: BiVi Nijo (Only in Japanese)

7. Kyoto Ruirikei Hot Springs for REST RESORT

Rurikei Onsen for REST RESORT in Kyoto is undergoing a spectacular transformation and will be reborn in the spring of 2025. This highland sanctuary offers a wealth of options for all generations—whether you’re seeking tranquility in the elegant Main Building and Kobushi-Sou Hanaakari, experiencing the thrill of hassle-free glamping at GRAX PREMIUM CAMP RESORT, or enjoying the privacy of a GRAX HANARE cottage. With its variety of accommodations, this resort is the perfect getaway for families. Relax in the soothing radium-rich hot spring baths or unwind in the outdoor baths, waterfall showers, and saunas, all while enjoying a leisurely soak in your swimwear in the vibrant bath zone.

Official Website: Kyoto Ruirikei Hot Springs for REST RESORT (Only in Japanese)

8. Courtyard by Marriott Kyoto Shijo Karasuma

The Courtyard by Marriott Kyoto Shijo Karasuma will open its doors in the summer of 2025. Just a minute’s walk from Shijo Station, this stunning hotel offers the perfect blend of luxury and ease. Boasting 125 beautifully designed rooms across its 9 floors, this is an ideal spot to rest and recharge after a day of sightseeing. Located in one of Kyoto’s most vibrant areas, the hotel is surrounded by a mix of shopping, dining, and entertainment options. Plus, its proximity to major transport links makes it an excellent starting point to explore Kyoto and the surrounding regions!

9. Capella Kyoto

Nestled in the historic Miyagawacho district along the famed Yamato Oji Street, Capella Kyoto promises to be a stunning blend of tradition and modern luxury, bridging Kyoto’s rich past with its vibrant present. Joining the prestigious Capella Hotels & Resorts brand, which has a presence in top destinations like Singapore, Bangkok, Hanoi, Ubud (Bali), Shanghai, and Hainan, this hotel is set to deliver an exceptional experience of luxury and refinement. The hotel, set to have four floors above ground and two below, will boast approximately 90 rooms, including stunning suites. In addition to a variety of dining options and banquet halls, it offers a lavish spa, promising an unforgettable and luxurious experience for all guests.

Official Website: Capella Kyoto (Only in Japanese)

10. TOEI Kyoto Studio Park

From 2024 to 2028, a thrilling full renovation is underway, with the first phase opening in 2025! The goal is to offer even more exciting entertainment experiences, ensuring a fresh, vibrant atmosphere for all visitors. The first phase will feature a completely redesigned entrance gate, along with an immersive Edo-period Kyoto street scene that brings the past to life. Guests can stroll down the central streets, lined with shops offering food, drinks, and unique goods, all set within the historic ambiance of Kyoto’s Edo-era streets. Additionally, their new attraction is set to open soon, providing even more fun and excitement for everyone.

Official Website: TOEI Kyoto Studio Park

In this article, we have provided you with information on new spots and renewals in Kyoto that will be available for you to enjoy in 2025. The city of Kyoto awaits you, where it preserves timeless traditions that give off a new charm, surprises and excitement each time you visit. Kyoto, a mix of history and modernity, is a magical place where special memories can be formed from the moment you set foot. Each unique experience will surely be deeply engraved in your memory. We hope that your next adventure in Kyoto will be filled with unforgettable memories and cherished moments! Be sure to visit one of these ten spots to make your next visit to Kyoto especially memorable!

Japan Wonder Travel Tours in Kyoto

When you are visiting Kyoto and you need some help organizing your trip, you came to the right place. We’re happy to help you make your trip to Kyoto the best trip ever. We can advise you on where to go or even better, show you around with a local, English speaking guide. Let us help you create safe, comfortable, and unforgettable memories in Kyoto!

▶Kyoto 8h Private Custom Highlight Tour with Licensed Guide

On this full-day private tour of Kyoto, you will be able to see the highlights of Kyoto in just one day and at the same time develop a deeper understanding of both the culture of the area and Japan as a whole.



▶Meet a Geisha in Kyoto: Guided Walk in Gion and Enchanted Time with Maiko

Meet a Maiko, a geisha in Kyoto, and enjoy a walking tour in Gion, the geisha district. See an authentic Japanese tradition unfold before your eyes that has existed for hundreds of years. You’ll have chance to take a photo with Geisha!



▶Explore Nishiki Market: Food & Culture Walk

If you’re looking to learn more about the culture and the local cuisine of Kyoto, this is the perfect tour for you! Take part in this Kyoto food and drink tour and explore the 400-year-old market and the famous surrounding areas.

▶Kimono Experience

Kyoto is the best city to explore in kimono, Japanese traditional clothing. You can choose the one you like the most from several patterns and colors at the rental shop. In Kyoto, two locations are both accessible from the main tourist attractions which makes it easy to try it on and explore the city for a day!

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok for more travel inspiration. Or tag us to get featured!

Happy traveling!

Subscribe to our newsletter!